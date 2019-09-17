Published on
by

Applauding Progressive Challenger for Championing Green New Deal and Medicare for All, Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Marie Newman

"The momentum is growing to make the Democratic Party fight for solutions as big as the problems we face and create a party for voters, not corporate donors."

by
0 Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced her first endorsement of the 2020 House race, for Marie Newman. Newman is running in Illinois's 3rd district against conservative Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski. (Photo: @JusticeDemocrats/Twitter)

In her first endorsement of the 2020 elections, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Tuesday that she is supporting progressive challenger Marie Newman in Illinois's 3rd congressional district.

Newman is campaigning for a second time against Rep. Dan Lipinski, an eight-term right-wing Democrat who opposes women's constitutional right to abortion care.

"The fact that a deep blue seat is advocating for many parts of the Republican agenda is extremely problematic," the New York Democrat told the New York Times. "Marie Newman is a textbook example of one of the ways that we could be better as a party—to come from a deep blue seat and to be championing all the issues we need to be championing."

The progressive group Justice Democrats applauded the endorsement as a sign of momentum towards a Democratic Party that will "fight for solutions as big as the problems we face and create a party for voters, not corporate donors."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

In addition to her steadfast support for women's reproductive rights, Newman backs the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and has called for a universal child care plan that would be funded by taxes on Wall Street and the wealthiest Americans.

Newman's campaign lost a number of consultants after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) barred vendors from working with challengers to Democratic seats, but the former advertising executive has since gained recent endorsements from progressive presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Newman lost the 2018 primary election to Lipinski by just 2,000 votes, or two percentage points. Ocasio-Cortez noted while campaigning in her own primary for New York's 14th district that her corporate-backed opponent, former Rep. Joe Crowley, had given Lipinski his endorsement.

Newman welcomed Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement, saying she shares "some very similar values" with the congresswoman.

"This campaign is about putting someone in place that is in alignment directly with the district on issues like affordability for the middle class and working families, the Green New Deal," Newman told the Times.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illinois, US House, Democratic Party, Election 2020, Reproductive Rights