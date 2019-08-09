Undermining Right-Wing Attack, Poll Shows Most Americans With Employer-Provided Insurance Support Moving to Medicare for All

A Business Insider poll published Thursday found that most Americans with employer-sponsored health coverage support switching over to Medicare for All, undermining the right-wing narrative that the U.S. public is wedded to private insurance plans.

"One more time for the people in the back: nobody loves Aetna. They just want dependable, quality healthcare. And we're going to give it to them."

—Alex Jacquez, policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders

The survey showed that 59 percent of respondents who have employer-provided insurance "said they would support switching their employer-based health insurance to a government plan under Medicare for All" as long as quality of coverage would remain the same or improve.

As Common Dreams reported last week, former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and other corporate Democratic presidential candidates claim Americans are afraid of giving up their employer-provided plans in favor of Medicare for All.

David Sirota, speechwriter for Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, said the Business Insider survey "destroys" that business-friendly line of attack against Medicare for All, which would expand Medicare to provide comprehensive and generous health coverage to everyone in the U.S.

You know how some 2020 Democrats who’ve been bankrolled by insurers & pharma have been claiming that most Americans would never be OK with replacing their private insurance with Medicare for All? Well...this new poll destroys their argument. https://t.co/w9S15UzIrQ SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Get our best delivered to your inbox. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 9, 2019

The poll also found that Americans on government-run healthcare plans such as Medicare and Medicaid are more satisfied with their coverage than those on employer-sponsored plans, which have soared in cost over the past two decades.

According to Business Insider, 57 percent of respondents on government plans said they "love" their coverage. Just 41 percent of those with employer-provided plans said the same.

"One more time for the people in the back: nobody loves Aetna," tweeted Alex Jacquez, policy adviser to Sanders. "They just want dependable, quality healthcare. And we're going to give it to them."