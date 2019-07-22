Progressive Straw Poll Shows Sanders Leading 2020 Democrats, With Green New Deal and Medicare for All Top Priorities

A straw poll released Monday by Democracy for America found that Sen. Bernie Sanders remains the top 2020 presidential choice among the group's more than one million progressive members, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren running less than seven points behind in second place.

The online survey—which opened following the first round of Democratic presidential debates last month and closed after July 17—put Sanders in first place with 32.2 percent, Warren in second with 25.8 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in third with 11.8 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth with 9.5 percent.

Warren has gained significant ground among DFA members since the previous straw poll in April, in which the Massachusetts senator earned just 11 percent support while Sanders led the pack with 40 percent.

The new poll also found that the Green New Deal and Medicare for All are far and away the two top priorities among DFA members heading into the 2020 presidential election.

Impeaching President Donald Trump ranked a distant third, according to the survey.

Charles Chamberlain, chair of DFA, said in a statement that the poll results showed "members' support is solidifying behind three candidates committed to bold, inclusive populism and structural reform."

"Going into the second debate, there's little doubt that Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have momentum building behind them," Chamberlain said. "As Bernie Sanders continues in his position as the progressive frontrunner, we're very interested to see if he uses this debate and the all-important month of August to build up from his robust base of support or cedes ground to the rising challenges of Senators Warren and Harris."

After landing in separate groups during the first round of Democratic presidential debates in Miami last month, DFA frontrunners Sanders and Warren are set to share the stage for the second round of debates next week in Detroit.

"While a lot will change between today and the first contests next year," Chamberlain said, "after seeing these results, there is no doubt that, in 2020, Democrats are better positioned to nominate an unapologetic champion for progressive values for president than we've been in decades."