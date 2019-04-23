Published on
by

'Morally Despicable': Trump Administration Threatens to Veto UN Resolution Combating Rape as Weapon of War

The U.S. is reportedly opposing the resolution over language on reproductive health for victims of rape

by
0 Comments

According to the Guardian—which first reported on U.S. opposition to the measure on Monday—Trump officials are objecting to the resolution's "language on victims' support from family planning clinics." (Photo: Shawn Baldwin/AP)

In what critics denounced as the Trump administration's latest attack on women's rights across the globe, U.S. officials are reportedly threatening to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking to end the use of rape as a weapon of war over its language on reproductive health.

"In the latest step in Trump's war on women, U.S. opposes healthcare for survivors of rape during war. Yes, you read that right."
—Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch

According to the Guardian—which first reported on U.S. opposition to the measure late Monday—Trump officials are objecting to the resolution's "language on victims' support from family planning clinics."

"In recent months, the Trump administration has taken a hard line, refusing to agree to any U.N. documents that refer to sexual or reproductive health, on grounds that such language implies support for abortions," the Guardian reported. "It has also opposed the use of the word 'gender,' seeing it as a cover for liberal promotion of transgender rights."

The Trump administration's opposition to the measure, proposed by Germany, quickly sparked international outrage.

"If we let the Americans do this and take out this language, it will be watered down for a long time," an anonymous European diplomat told the Guardian. "It is, at its heart, an attack on the progressive normative framework established over the past 25 years."

Heather Barr, acting co-director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, tweeted: "In the latest step in Trump's war on women, U.S. opposes healthcare for survivors of rape during war. Yes, you read that right."

Others also took to Twitter to condemn the Trump administration's efforts:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

BOLD VISION. SMART POLICY. THE COURAGE TO ACT.

Make no mistake. Change is coming. And we've got it covered.

Please choose a donation method:



Pramila Patten, U.N. special representative on sexual violence in conflict, told the Guardian that the resolution's passage is now in serious doubt due to U.S. opposition.

"We are not even sure whether we are having the resolution [Tuesday], because of the threats of a veto from the U.S.," Patten said.

The resolution seeks to improve monitoring of sexual violence in conflict, punish perpetrators, and increase support for victims.

Patten said the language on reproductive health "is being maintained for the time being and we'll see over the next 24 hours how the situation evolves."

"It will be a huge contradiction that you are talking about a survivor-centered approach and you do not have language on sexual and reproductive healthcare services, which is for me the most critical," said Patten.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.



$10 $27 $75
$150 $175 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, United Nations, Women, Reproductive Rights