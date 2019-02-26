Sanders Tackles Democratic Socialism, Racial Inequality, the 'Fraud' of Trump, the 'Existential' Climate Crisis, and Much More During CNN Town Hall

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) covered the issues of democratic socialism, Trump's endless lying, racial inequality and reparations for slavery, Medicare for All, what he called the "existential crisis" of climate change, student debt, foreign policy and U.S. military intervention, and much else during Monday night's town hall event hosted by CNN.

The overall message of his campaign, Sanders said, "is that we have got to bring the American people together around an agenda which creates a government that works for all of us, not just those on top."

For those who missed it, here's a selection of key moments.

On Democratic Socialism:

When I talk about democratic socialism, what I talk about are human rights and economic rights. #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/dPnH4i0DMd — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2019

On Medicare for All:

Bernie Sanders addresses his universal health care plan: “The only way to provide health care to all people in a cost-effective way is a Medicare for All single-payer program. That’s what I believe and that’s what I will fight for." #SandersTownHall https://t.co/n2hqMm3i6W pic.twitter.com/Cm7a4O8nbY — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019 .@BernieSanders explains what it means to end private insurance under #MedicareForAll: you can buy insurance for expanded coverage NOT covered under the bill, but Medicare For All will cover all health care needs. #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/LSgAYc2WbH — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 26, 2019

On climate change as an "existential crisis" that must be addressed:

During a CNN town hall, Bernie Sanders said that climate change is an existential crisis that will impact generations to come, and advocated for a complete overhaul of the US energy system away from fossil fuel https://t.co/fiLFySkBJw — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

How to pay for this ambitious, progressive agenda?

"‘Am I going to demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes?’ Damn right, I will!” Sen. Bernie Sanders said he’d raise money for his ambitious policy proposals by raising taxes on Amazon and companies like it. #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/ZlaWE410aI — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

On the crisis of racial inequality and the question of reparations:

Bernie Sanders discusses how he will address African-American voters' concerns about him: "I will work in hard as I can, number 1, to have a cabinet that reflects what America is, and number 2…end all forms of racism in this country." #SandersTownHall https://t.co/aYTul5ggvA pic.twitter.com/QR4IgsVj87 — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019 Bernie Sanders response to the question of Reparations CNN Townhall 2/25/2019 pic.twitter.com/YThqPsAeQ3



— Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) February 26, 2019

On human rights abroad, U.S. military interventions, and the history of regime change efforts:

Bernie Sanders: “My view is that whether it is Saudi Arabia, which is a despotic regime, or whether it is Venezuela, I think we’ve got to do everything we can to create a democratic climate, but I do not believe in US military intervention in those countries.” #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/W6nTSl8V4c — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

On affordable higher education and the crisis of student debt:

Bernie Sanders on affordable education: "We make public colleges and universities tuition-free and we substantially lower the outrageous levels of student debt. ... We’re going to pay for that by a tax on Wall Street speculation." #SandersTownHall https://t.co/aYTul5ggvA pic.twitter.com/3AnSRf3pZy — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

On defeating Trump and backing whichever Democrat ultimately nominated:

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "I hope and believe that every Democratic candidate will come together after the nominee is selected and make certain that Donald Trump is not re-elected president of the United States." #SandersTownHall https://t.co/pZ4hKdM9UW pic.twitter.com/XAy6WeSabf — The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2019

On the need for a lie detector test when debating Trump:

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll come prepared for a presidential debate with President Trump. "Well, we’ll bring a lie detector along," he said. https://t.co/oYyKwoLmRP #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/7Gcy5tfjHc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 26, 2019

On exposing Trump for the 'fraud and pathological liar he is':

Trump must be exposed for the fraud and pathological liar he is. #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/e7zEpR6yQC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2019

Watch the full event: