Mass Arrests as Thousands Descend on Senate Office Building Demanding Lawmakers Reject Kavanaugh

As the Senate moved one step closer to voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, thousands of men and women took over the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday afternoon, voicing solidarity with sexual assault survivors and demanding that lawmakers reject President Donald Trump's nominee.

After rallying at Supreme Court earlier in the day, protesters who'd traveled from all over the country filled the building with chants of, "Whose Senate? Our Senate!" and "Believe Survivors!" as more than one hundred were arrested after staging mass civil disobedience.

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/klrYewH0Ac pic.twitter.com/QJWG6m1G3C — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2018

You will never see the right mobilize like this in favor of Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/iznLm3oQZ9 — avenatti/cuomo 2020 (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2018

Journalists at the scene reported that the demonstration was even larger than the protests which were credited with forcing senators to vote against the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the summer of 2017.

There is a huge group of anti-Kavanaugh protestors marching towards the Supreme Court right now. Health care protests on the Hill last year pale in comparison. — Caitlin Owens (@caitlinnowens) October 4, 2018

Incredible scene on Capital Hill right now, where thousands of anti-Kavanaugh protesters have taken over the Hart Senate Office Building. pic.twitter.com/1qUk0cjkux — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 4, 2018

At about 4:00pm, Capitol Police began arresting many of the demonstrators.

This is the Hart Senate Building right now. pic.twitter.com/1hTQ7MazhP — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) October 4, 2018

Actress and comedian @AmySchumer has been arrested after participating in a protest against Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/CVzlav8GZI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2018

The protests followed vigils at Senate offices across the country on Wednesday night and came as Republican leaders announced plans to hold a procedural vote on Kavanaugh on Friday, bringing senators one step closer to a final vote on President Donald Trump's historically unpopular nominee—and bringing the national outrage over Kavanaugh to a fever pitch.

As Americans traveled from all over the country to join the protests, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) announced she would vote against the judge, following the conclusion of the FBI's extremely limited investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) had not committed to voting for or against Kavanaugh as of Thursday afternoon. Many of the protesters traveled from their states to appeal to the lawmakers directly.

Maine residents are here to protest against Brett #Kavanaugh confirmation. Chanting “@SenatorCollins we’re your voters.” Collins is seen as an undecided vote. #DC pic.twitter.com/goCnR48cAq — Her Campus American (@HerCampusAU) October 4, 2018

Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia meets with survivors from his state. pic.twitter.com/THKDaIsi6d — Evy Mages (@EvyMages) October 4, 2018

Nora Barlow, center, Sarra Khlifi (L) and Lori Pickett (R) protest at SCOTUS. They are among more than 100 Alaskans who flew to DC on short notice to meet with Sen. ⁦@lisamurkowski⁩ pic.twitter.com/S5ozNMSCev — Liz Ruskin (@lruskin) October 4, 2018

The Hart Senate Office Building is PACKED with protestors. People getting arrested, chanting can be heard loud everywhere in this building. pic.twitter.com/NifayLSrxY — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) October 4, 2018

The demonstrators also displayed banners in the atrium, reading "We believe Christine Blasey Ford" and "November Is Coming."

The view from the floor where we’re being arrested for protesting the appointment of a sexual predator on our nation’s highest court. #WomenDisobey #CancelKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/mwca3L20BO — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 4, 2018