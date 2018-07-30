Published on

Because Corporate Money 'Poisoning Our Democracy,' Progressives Launch #FixDemocracyNow Campaign

A new nationwide initiative calls for campaign finance reform, stronger voting rights, and an end to gerrymandering

graphic

A week-long campaign called "Fix Democracy Now" is calling on candidates to strengthen voting rights and get big money out of politics. (Photo: @EveryVoice/Twitter)

More than a dozen progressive groups, led by Every Voice, have launched a nationwide week-long campaign calling on political candidates at all levels of government to "fix democracy by strengthening voting rights, fighting big money through small-donor elections, and ending gerrymandering."

While the campaign officially kicked off on Sunday, the groups spurred a Monday afternoon "Twitterstorm" to promote the campaign's message and petition, and encourage candidates to "campaign on their plans to create the democracy we deserve."

Campaign organizers and supporters shared messages on Twitter with the hashtag #FixDemocracyNow:

In addition to Every Voice, Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, Center for Popular Democracy Action, DailyKos, Demos Action, Emerge America, End Citizens United, Indivisible, Latino Victory Fund, MAYDAY, MoveOn.org, Our Revolution, Patriotic Millionaires, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Run For Something, and Working Families Party are participating in the campaign.

Several other groups such as America Votes, Common Cause, and Public Citizen echoed the campaign's three key demands on social media:

Zephyr Teachout, a progressive running for New York Attorney General, was among the political candidates who participated in the online discussion Monday, tweeting:

On the campaign's website, constituents are encouraged to attend forums and town halls to ask political candidates where they stand on democracy reform. The groups also are tracking candidates' contributions to the online conversation.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

