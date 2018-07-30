Because Corporate Money 'Poisoning Our Democracy,' Progressives Launch #FixDemocracyNow Campaign

More than a dozen progressive groups, led by Every Voice, have launched a nationwide week-long campaign calling on political candidates at all levels of government to "fix democracy by strengthening voting rights, fighting big money through small-donor elections, and ending gerrymandering."

While the campaign officially kicked off on Sunday, the groups spurred a Monday afternoon "Twitterstorm" to promote the campaign's message and petition, and encourage candidates to "campaign on their plans to create the democracy we deserve."

Campaign organizers and supporters shared messages on Twitter with the hashtag #FixDemocracyNow:

A healthy, representative democracy is possible! We can come together to #FixDemocracyNow: 1) fix our broken campaign finance system; 2) strengthen the right to vote; 3) end partisan gerrymandering. pic.twitter.com/PPDAyt0wR8 — Every Voice (@EveryVoice) July 30, 2018 Ask your candidates to campaign on their plans to #FixDemocracyNow - sign on and keep up the pressure: https://t.co/MfMpQKl2Cs — Every Voice (@EveryVoice) July 30, 2018

In addition to Every Voice, Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, Center for Popular Democracy Action, DailyKos, Demos Action, Emerge America, End Citizens United, Indivisible, Latino Victory Fund, MAYDAY, MoveOn.org, Our Revolution, Patriotic Millionaires, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Run For Something, and Working Families Party are participating in the campaign.

Several other groups such as America Votes, Common Cause, and Public Citizen echoed the campaign's three key demands on social media:

Gerrymandering means politicians draw districts that keep them in power - it’s a way to rig the rules so they don’t have to compete. It's time to demand fair, nonpartisan districts so that politicians stay accountable to the people they serve. #FixDemocracyNow pic.twitter.com/QkrOTbV8en — America Votes (@AmericaVotes) July 30, 2018

Zephyr Teachout, a progressive running for New York Attorney General, was among the political candidates who participated in the online discussion Monday, tweeting:

And that's just the beginning. — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) July 30, 2018

On the campaign's website, constituents are encouraged to attend forums and town halls to ask political candidates where they stand on democracy reform. The groups also are tracking candidates' contributions to the online conversation.