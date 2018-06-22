Published on
by

'This Is Censorship': Trump's War on Facts Continues With Muzzling of USGS Scientists

New directive, LA Times reports, requires scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey to get approval for media interviews from U.S. Department of the Interior for most cases

by
0 Comments
Demonstrators with the March for in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2017. (Photo: Stephen Melkisethian/flickr/cc)

Demonstrators with the March for in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2017. (Photo: Stephen Melkisethian/flickr/cc)

The Trump administration appears to be ramping up its war on science.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Interior Department, which overseas the U.S. Geological Survey, has told scientists there they must obtain approval from officials at the parent agency before responding to most media requests.

"This is censorship," commented the March for Science.

Among the documents the Times cites is an April 25 email to employees from the DOI press secretary, which describes protocol as interviews by scientists demanding such approval in cases when there's a request from a national outlet, or when the topic is "very controversial" or "likely to become a national story."

A later email from a USGS official describes the press secretary as being the one authorized to give the thumbs or down to the media requests, and offered up a list of questions they could answer to facilitate that process, including "How will the scientist answer the questions? Be specific. Include links to published studies if available."

"The new protocol also permits the Department of the Interior’s communications office to reject interview requests on scientific matters," the Times adds.

Deputy press secretary for the Interior Department, Faith Vander Voort, brushed off the protocol as a change, framing the directive as merely a call to follow guidelines laid out in 2012.

But that assertion just doesn't pass muster, argued Michael Halpern, the deputy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists' Center for Science and Democracy.

"In reality," he tweeted, the Obama-era "policy encourages scientists to 'freely and openly discuss scientific, scholarly, technical information, findings, and conclusions.' No 'permission' needed."

According to seismologist and author Dr. Lucy Jones, it is, in fact, a clear shift from her time with the USGS—a tenure of over three decades that ended in 2016. She also noted that "taxpayers have paid for this science and it belongs to them."

Word of the new rules also comes a week after the Washignton Post reported that USGS scientists, in order to attend two major conferences, needed to seek Interior's stamp of approval on presentation titles to make sure they aligned with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's priorities.

Responding to Thursday's story in the Times, some social media users suggested there were echoes of the muzzling of scientists that occurred in Canada under the former government of conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Mid-Year Campaign: Your Support is Needed Now.

Common Dreams is a small non-profit - Over 90% of the Common Dreams budget comes from reader support. No advertising; no paywalls: our content is free. But our costs are real. Common Dreams needs your help today! If you're a regular reader—or maybe a new one—and you haven't yet pitched in, could you make a contribution today? Because this is the truth: Readers, like you, keep us alive. Please make a donation now so we can continue to work for you.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
War on Science, Ryan Zinke