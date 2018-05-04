Published on
by

With Scathing Letter to Paul Ryan, House Chaplain Rescinds Resignation and Says He Was Fired for Fair Tax Prayer

"You may wish to outright 'fire' me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation, as you requested."

by
0 Comments

Rev. Patrick Conroy, the chaplain of the House of Representatives, revoked his earlier resignation on Thursday, stating that he no longer believes House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has the authority to force him out of his position. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A week after announcing his resignation from his role as chaplain of the House of Representatives, Rev. Patrick Conroy has reconsidered whether House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has the authority to force him out of his position—and decided against it, retracting his decision to leave his post in a letter to Ryan on Thursday.

"You may wish to outright 'fire' me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation, as you requested," wrote Conroy.

Ryan claimed last week that several members of Congress had said "the pastoral services were not being adequately served or offered" by Conroy, who has served as House chaplain since 2011.

The priest's ouster, however, was widely believed to have been tied to a prayer Conroy led in November 2017 regarding the Republican tax plan, in which he prayed that members would "be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle," and that the legislation would include “benefits balanced and shared by all Americans."  

According to the priest's recounting of Ryan's attempt to replace him, the House speaker made no attempt to speak directly to Conroy about dissatisfaction with his work.

Instead, he wrote, Ryan's chief of staff "came to me and informed me that you were asking for my resignation." When Conroy questioned the decision the staffer "mentioned dismissively something like 'maybe it's time that we had a Chaplain that wasn't Catholic.'"

Conroy's letter also states that Ryan's aide "mentioned my November prayer," the one in which he talked about the importance of fair taxation.

Conroy sent his letter days after a bipartisan group of lawmakers demanded more information about the reasons behind chaplain's resignation. Ryan released a brief statement Thursday stating that Conroy would remain in his position—but some members of Congress said they would continue to investigate whether the priest was unfairly pushed out of his job.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
US House, Paul Ryan, Inequality, Poverty, Taxation, Religion, Republican Party