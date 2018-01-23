TONIGHT: Sanders to Host Online 'Medicare for All' Town Hall Meeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders is partnering with online media outlets Tuesday night in order to host a national town hall meeting focused on the growing call for a "Medicare for All" solution that would guarantee care for all Americans and do away with the current for-profit model that makes the U.S. an outlier among the world's developed nations.

"You can have this discussion even if the owners of the big media companies don't want to have it." —Sen. Bernie Sanders"For the first time in American history we will be holding a nationally televised town meeting on Medicare for all," Sanders said in a statement announcing the event. "The United States is the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all people, but amazingly there has not been one network town hall to discuss why our system lags so far behind every other industrialized country. We are going outside the traditional media to change that, to talk about the real issues affecting the American people."

.@SenSanders and NowThis​ are hosting the first-ever national Medicare for All town hall live tonight on Facebook at 7 pm. We hope you'll join us! pic.twitter.com/iRmOqBeivn — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 23, 2018

The event—which will run from 7pm to 8:30pm ET in Washington, D.C.—will be streamed via Sanders' Facebook page as well as by the participating media oulets, which include

