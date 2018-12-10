Inequality at the Center of Chicago Charter School Strikes

Chicago teachers are making history again. Educators at Acero Schools have just reached a tentative deal with their employer after staging the first charter school strike in the nation. After nearly a week of walkouts, the teachers will return to the classroom after the charter network agreed to raises, smaller class sizes, and protections for undocumented students.

The more than 500 educators who walked out last week are members of a charter division of the Chicago Teachers Union, or CTU, which staged a hugely influential strike in 2012 that hit a national nerve. And, like with the 2012 strike, a whole host of inequality-related issues were brought front and center by the walkout, from school closings to executive pay and immigration.

Most of the teachers’ demands centered on improving learning conditions in the classroom. Reductions in the 32-student class size, increased special education funding, and more time for lesson planning were just a few of the issues at play. Educators were also pushing for raises — a CTU statement said that Acero was spending $1 million less in program salary costs in 2018 than it did in the previous year.

The charter school’s own financial statements show there’s no need for austerity.

Acero head Richard Rodriguez was displeased that his network was at the center of the nation’s first charter school strike, and attempted to discredit the walkouts. “Interests from outside our community are using our students and our schools as a means to advance their national anti-charter school platform,” he said in a statement posted on YouTube.

Rodriguez takes home around $260,000 a year to preside over 15 Acero schools — roughly what Chicago Public Schools head Janice Jackson makes to manage more than 500. Several Acero administrators make more than six figures, in fact, even as the school network’s paraprofessionals effectively make less than $30,000 when factoring in pension payments.

But as Alia Wong and Natalia Escobar wrote in The Atlantic, the comparative lack of teacher power is seen by charter advocates as a feature, rather than a bug, of their preferred education model. “This heightened partisan tug-of-war over charter schools can in part be attributed to the idea that their role as so-called innovation laboratories is predicated on them being free from the constraints imposed by collective bargaining.”

As Harvard education professor Martin West told The Atlantic, the strikes are also notable because teachers are bargaining directly with the charter operator over the use of already-existing funds, rather than asking for more funds from the government. And as Chris Baehrend, the chair of CTU’s charter division, told Labor Notes, teachers and educators alike know that charter operators like Acero have the money to do better. But instead of paying fair wages and providing critical services, they’re just diverting the money to management.

That practice isn’t limited to Acero, CTU warns. Charter schools are getting increased state funding, an October report from the union found, but the money’s not making its way to educators or into the classroom. Despite the fact that charter schools get an 8 percent funding increase in comparison to district schools, their teachers are among the city’s lowest paid. Meanwhile, the report says, “one charter operator spends as much on management staff with the word “chief” in the job title as it does on all special education staff in its network.”

“The days of them taking our taxes and not spending it in the classroom, and short changing our students, are over.”

“The days of them taking our taxes and not spending it in the classroom, and short changing our students, are over,” Baehrend told Chicago local news. “These are our schools, and if we have to shut them down to make our employers do what’s right, we’ll do that. This is about changing the charter industry.”