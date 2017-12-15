We Can Get The FCC’s Decision To Kill Net Neutrality Overturned. Here’s How.

The FCC voted Thursday to repeal all existing net neutrality protections. They are giving giant ISPs like Verizon and Comcast the power to control what we can see and do online with new fees, throttling, and censorship. This will ruin the fundamentally open nature of the internet. This fight isn’t over though, there is still a clear path to victory.

The organizations behind Battle For The Net are launching a new campaign to demand that Congress step in and restore net neutrality via the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The CRA lets elected officials in Congress overrule actions taken by Federal agencies like the FCC. And it’s different from a normal bill because it only requires a simple majority in the Senate and House to pass.

There’s some poetic justice in it, since it’s the same procedure that ISP-backed lawmakers used to gut Internet privacy protections earlier this year.

Given the level of public backlash and polls showing that 83% of voters from across the political spectrum oppose the FCC’s plan, and given that several Republicans have already started to publicly criticize the FCC vote, we have a real chance to making this happen.

But it won’t be easy, and it can only happen within 60 legislative days of the order going into effect.

Here’s what everyone can do right now:

1. Text “BATTLE” to +1 424-363-4877 or go toBattleForTheNet.com to easily send a message to your lawmakers.

2. Share this article widely so everyone knows there is a way we can still win.

3. Use these tools to change your profile pic and help sound the alarm.