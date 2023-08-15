Rich Commenters Shouldn’t Dismiss the Concerns of Ordinary Americans

Back when this newsletter was still getting off the ground, I wrote a column about how the media was ganging up on workers by platforming economic pundits excitedly calling for millions of Americans to be laid off and undermining rail workers’ case for going on strike. That very same day, our Senior Fellow (then Research Director) Max Moran ran a piece in The American Prospect discussing former Federal Reserve official Richard Clarida’s jocular, aloof tone when discussing condemning millions of workers to unemployment.

Unfortunately, this condescension is all too familiar to anyone who regularly reads the economic press. Sometimes, though, it becomes so blatant that the out-of-touchness leads to pundits becoming a parody of themselves. That’s what happened this week, when pundits who obviously don’t understand the average American’s life insisted on opining about it:

That’s Jason Calacanis of the All In podcast bemused by consumers and workers having the gall to complain about something. Economist Noah Smith not only agrees but elevates the whole thing before it gets retweeted (or reposted, or whatever they’re calling it now) by Substacker Matt Yglesias. That’s a trio that maps pretty well onto the “nightmare blunt rotation” meme right there. For those who don’t know, Calacanis is one of four tech-bro/venture capitalists who co host All In, (not the Mormon lifestyle podcast by the same name) a program that bemoans ongoing politicization, even as they themselves fuel it. Fellow host David Sacks, for instance, is an astroturfer extraordinaire. The entire podcast also vocally supported recalling California Governor Gavin Newsom. Similarly they rail against wokeness and cheered on last year’s mass layoffs in the tech sector. Unsurprisingly, the hosts are also tied to Elon Musk as semi-official advisors to X, nee Twitter. The podcast produces astounding insights like “Nobody cares about… the Uyghurs.” This one comes from Chamath Palihapitiya, who didn’t think it was possible to be sympathetic to people experiencing genocide as long as there were other domestic issues going on. The podcast is not exactly a class act and often can boil down to four rich dudes explaining why they’re willing to discount the suffering of people less well off than themselves. One of the things Calacanis cited as a reason people shouldn’t be mad about the economy is that you can get things delivered to you quickly. But God forbid the people actually getting it to you be well-paid! The horror! Calacanis also conveniently put his ignorance on full display last week by trying to imply that the new UPS contract with the Teamsters will result in workers getting paid too much, at least based on his assumption that they deliver only five packages an hour (which would make a current daily load take 45 hours to deliver):