Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at an event

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution on November 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As Inflation Cools, Experts Warn Powell to 'Think Twice Before Hiking Up Interest Rates Again'

"Experts from Nobel Laureate economists to business leaders agree: adding more fuel to the fire risks throwing our economy into a painful recession."

Jake Johnson

Economists and progressive policy advocates on Tuesday urged the Federal Reserve to abandon its plans for further interest rate hikes—or, at the very least, slow down significantly—after the Labor Department released data showing that inflation cooled more than expected in November, the second consecutive month of lighter-than-anticipated price increases.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.1% last month compared to a 0.4% increase in October as inflationary pressures eased across the economy, from food to transportation to medical services. Compared to a year ago, inflation was up 7.1% in November, the lowest level since December 2021.

"The Fed is putting the onus of fighting inflation on workers and consumers rather than on the corporations responsible for it."

"Today's cooler-than-expected CPI report sends a clear message that [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell should think twice before hiking up interest rates again," said Michael Mitchell, director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative. "Powell himself has admitted that we have yet to feel the full impact of interest rate hikes on our economy. Experts from Nobel Laureate economists to business leaders agree: adding more fuel to the fire risks throwing our economy into a painful recession."

Josh Bivens, research director at the Economic Policy Institute, similarly argued Tuesday that the new numbers "definitely should solidify any urge by the Fed to ramp down the pace of interest rate hikes."

"There was nothing in today's report that says anything but 'inflation slowing a lot,' even with the economy still looking healthy on many measures," Bivens added. "In short, a 'soft landing' remains in reach, and the Fed should try really hard to secure it."

The new CPI figures were released as Fed policymakers prepared for their latest two-day meeting, which is expected to conclude Wednesday with Chair Jerome Powell announcing another sizeable interest rate increase—likely 50 basis points, a slight slowdown after four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points.

Powell, who has faced mounting backlash from economists and lawmakers for intentionally putting the U.S. economy at greater risk of recession, has previously said the Fed intends to continue raising rates into 2023 and plans to keep them at a higher level for an extended period as long as inflation remains elevated.

That would be a major mistake, former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich warned in an op-ed for The Guardian Tuesday morning.

"Domestic inflation is being driven by profits, not wages. And interest rate hikes don't reduce profit-driven inflation—at least not directly. Instead, workers and consumers take the hit," Reich wrote. "It's important that Americans know the truth. Seven Fed rate hikes in just nine months have not dented corporate power to raise prices and profit margins."

"Which is why the Fed is putting the onus of fighting inflation on workers and consumers rather than on the corporations responsible for it," Reich continued. "This is wrong. It's bad economics. It's insane politics. And it's profoundly unfair."

In recent weeks, a growing chorus of experts has joined Reich in sounding the alarm over the recessionary risks inherent in the Fed's approach, which aims to rein in prices by tamping down economic demand, slowing hiring, and cutting workers' wages. Powell has explicitly said "pain" is on the horizon for families as the Fed moves ahead with its rate increases, and the Fed's own estimates have suggested its policy moves could unnecessarily throw more than a million people out of work in the U.S.

"We do not need to crush workers to get inflation down. We do not," Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist, argued in a blog post earlier this month. "Inflation is turning and unemployment is very low. The labor market, on most measures, is more robust and pro-worker than it was even before Covid. Good! We did not and do not need a recession. We do not need the Fed to cause one."

But despite mounting outside pressure to change course, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that "the Federal Reserve remains on track to lift interest rates by 0.5 percentage point on Wednesday to fight high inflation."

Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employ America, predicted that "the Fed is likely to tell us tomorrow that optimal policy involves pursuing recessionary unemployment rate increases. Even more so than September."

"Such an approach is so obviously problematic," he wrote on Twitter.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Dimock, Pennsylvania resident Ray Kemble displays samples of contaminated water during an anti-fracking rally outside the headquarters of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. on October 10, 2014.

'Outrageous Betrayal': Pennsylvania Lifts Fracking Ban in Polluted Town of Dimock

"This unconscionable action is a betrayal of suffering communities that are still years away from a permanent solution that will restore their access to clean water," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sunrise Movement rally

'Our Generation Is Taking Over': Sunrise Movement Launches New Strategy for 2023 and Beyond

By organizing at the local level across the U.S., the grassroots group hopes to "create the conditions to shape the 2024 election and force the government to pass even more Green New Deal policies on a national scale come 2025."

Julia Conley ·

European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels on December 12, 2022.

EU Bows to Bottom-Feeding Tax Havens on Minimum Corporate Tax Rate: Oxfam

The bloc "is being held hostage by a handful of European tax havens," one expert lamented.

Kenny Stancil ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

Rev. Barber Tells Senate Dems to Bring Voting Rights, Minimum Wage, Abortion Bills to Floor

"You can't say the rules keep you from doing something when you have the power to change the rules," says Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Kenny Stancil ·

Yemeni medical teams carry body bags containing corpses of those killed in airstrikes on a prison in northern Yemen on January 25, 2022.

With Vote Imminent, Senators Urged to Pass Sanders' Yemen War Powers Resolution

"We have a huge opportunity to remove unauthorized U.S. support for deadly and inhumane actions from Saudi Arabia, and Congress must act immediately," said one peace campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.