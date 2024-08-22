Why Progressives Must Let Go of Their Democratic Goldilocks Complex

In her impassioned speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama struck a chord with many progressives when she urged Democratic voters to overcome their " Goldilocks complex " regarding Kamala Harris's electability. "We cannot indulge our anxieties about whether this country will elect someone like Kamala, instead of doing everything we can to get someone like Kamala elected," she declared, addressing concerns about Harris's racial background and gender.

While Obama's call to action was inspiring for many, it inadvertently highlighted a much deeper and more problematic Goldilocks complex within progressive circles—perpetually searching for the "just right" Democratic politician who can somehow thread the needle between radical change and mainstream acceptability. This futile quest, exemplified by the enthusiasm for figures like Kamala Harris or even more avowedly left wing politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, leads to a cycle of hope and disappointment as each new "progressive" candidate inevitably compromises their ideals upon gaining power.

The fundamental flaw in this approach is the misguided belief that true systemic change can come through electoral politics alone, particularly within a party fundamentally wedded to capitalist interests. By fixating on finding the perfect candidate to address issues like authoritarianism, inequality, imperialism, war, discrimination, and climate change, progressives block themselves from recognizing that elections should be just one tactical part of a broader strategy for social and economic transformation. This myopic focus prevents the development of alternative structures and intersectional movements necessary for genuine socialist change. While strategic engagement with centrist parties may sometimes be necessary as a defensive measure against far-right authoritarianism, progressives must abandon the delusion that internal reform of capitalist parties can ever be sufficient.

True opposition to authoritarianism requires, thus, more than just rhetorical condemnation or appeals to defend existing democratic institutions. It demands a positive vision of a more just and equitable society, coupled with concrete actions to address the material conditions that make authoritarianism attractive to many.

Real progress demands building grassroots organizations, reinvigorating labor movements, creating mutual aid networks, and fostering broad coalitions that address the interconnected nature of various forms of oppression. Only by letting go of the Goldilocks complex and embracing the challenging work of building socialist alternatives can progressives move beyond the cycle of electoral disappointment and begin to address the true scale of the challenges we face, working towards a future of genuine freedom, equality, and sustainability for all.

The Democratic Goldilocks Complex: Searing for the "Just Right" Capitalist Politician

The Democratic Party, despite its occasional progressive rhetoric, remains fundamentally wedded to the capitalist system that perpetuates many of the issues progressives seek to address. While figures like Kamala Harris may represent important symbolic victories in terms of representation, their policies often fall far short of the radical changes needed to tackle the root causes of our societal problems. Democratic administrations have consistently failed to deliver meaningful change in areas such as economic inequality, climate change, healthcare, foreign policy, and criminal justice reform. These failures stem not from a lack of good intentions, but from the inherent limitations of working within a system designed to prioritize profit and maintain existing power structures.

The progressive Goldilocks complex manifests in the perpetual search for the perfect capitalist politician who can somehow thread the needle between radical change and mainstream acceptability. This quest has led to a cycle of hope and disappointment, as each new "progressive" candidate inevitably compromises their ideals upon gaining power. From Bill Clinton's " Third Way " to Barack Obama's " Hope and Change " to the more recent progressive insurgency within the Democratic Party, each iteration has promised transformative change while ultimately reinforcing the status quo. This pattern persists because the fundamental contradictions of capitalism cannot be resolved through electoral politics alone.

The allure of finding the "just right" capitalist politician is understandable. It offers the promise of change without the messy and challenging work of building alternative structures and movements. However, this approach ultimately serves to co-opt progressive energy and redirect it into supporting a system that is inherently opposed to true economic and social justice.

Beyond Ballots: Building Real Progressive Power



To break free from the Goldilocks complex, progressives must recognize that the solutions to our most pressing problems lie outside the confines of capitalist politics. This doesn't mean abandoning electoral engagement entirely, but rather understanding its limitations and focusing on building alternative structures and movements.

Key areas where progressives should focus their efforts include grassroots organizing, reinvigorating labor movements, creating mutual aid networks, developing educational initiatives, establishing cooperative enterprises, and building intersectional coalitions. By focusing on these areas, progressives can begin to build the infrastructure and popular support necessary for genuine systemic change.

Recognizing the limitations of centrist capitalist parties does not mean completely disengaging from electoral politics. In fact, socialists and progressives must often make strategic decisions to support centrist candidates as a bulwark against far-right authoritarianism. The rise of fascist and authoritarian movements around the world presents a clear and present danger that cannot be ignored. In this context, supporting centrist parties can be a necessary defensive measure to preserve democratic spaces and prevent the implementation of even more repressive policies.

However, this support must be tactical and conditional, never losing sight of the ultimate goal of systemic transformation. Progressives should view engagement with centrist parties as a means of buying time and space to build alternative structures and movements, not as an end in itself.

One of the most persistent manifestations of the Goldilocks complex is the belief that centrist capitalist parties can be internally reformed to enact the type of change needed to address our most pressing challenges. This belief has led many progressives to invest enormous energy in trying to "push the party left" through primary challenges, platform fights, and grassroots pressure. While these efforts can sometimes yield modest policy gains, they ultimately fail to address the structural limitations of parties beholden to corporate interests and wedded to capitalist ideology.

Building Intersectional Movements for Socialist Change

The rise of authoritarian populism that centrist parties so vocally deplore is itself a symptom of the failures of neoliberal capitalism. The economic insecurity, social atomization, and loss of faith in institutions that fuel right-wing movements are direct consequences of policies championed by both center-left and center-right parties over the past several decades.

The path forward for progressives lies not in finding the perfect capitalist politician or party, but in building broad, intersectional movements for socialist change. These movements must recognize the interconnected nature of various forms of oppression and exploitation, and work to address them collectively.

Crucial elements of such movements include centering a critique of capitalism and class exploitation while recognizing how it intersects with other forms of oppression, actively combating racial oppression, incorporating feminist perspectives, fighting for environmental justice, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, incorporating disability justice, and opposing imperialism. By building movements that address these intersecting issues, progressives can create a powerful force for systemic change that goes beyond the limitations of capitalist electoral politics.

Building strong progressive movements serves a dual purpose: it enhances our ability to pressure mainstream political parties while simultaneously creating a bulwark against the rise of far-right extremism. By focusing on grassroots organizing, labor mobilization, and community-based initiatives, progressives can cultivate a power base that exists independently of electoral cycles.

This independent power allows progressives to approach political engagement from a position of strength. Rather than relying solely on internal party mechanisms or the charisma of individual candidates, a well-organized movement can exert external pressure on parties to adopt more progressive policies. The threat of withholding votes or mounting primary challenges becomes more credible when backed by a mobilized base.

Moreover, these movements create alternative spaces for political engagement and community building. By addressing immediate needs through mutual aid networks and fostering solidarity through shared struggle, progressive movements can offer a compelling counter-narrative to the alienation and resentment that often fuel far-right recruitment.

This grassroots approach is crucial in challenging the far-right at its source. By being present and active in communities, progressive movements can directly confront the economic anxieties and social dislocations that right-wing populists exploit. They can offer concrete solutions and a sense of collective agency that undermines the appeal of authoritarian demagogues.

As we confront the enormous challenges of our time—from climate change to rising authoritarianism to deepening inequality—progressives must abandon the Goldilocks complex that leads us to seek salvation in slightly better versions of the status quo. This doesn't mean completely disengaging from electoral politics or ignoring the real dangers posed by far-right movements. Strategic engagement with centrist parties can sometimes be necessary as a defensive measure. However, progressives must never lose sight of the fact that these parties are structurally incapable of addressing the root causes of our current crises. Their solutions not in finding the perfect capitalist savior, but in our collective power to imagine and create a fundamentally different kind of society.