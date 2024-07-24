Why Does Netanyahu Get More Security Than NATO Leaders?

Unbelievably, the U.S. Congress invited the war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, thereby solidifying the complicity of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. government in the genocide of Gaza.

More Security for Netanyahu Than for 32 Heads of State at NATO Events

An open gate of fence is pictured that will be closed for Netanyahu's trip to the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Ann Wright)

Incredibly, the security arrangements for one person, Benjamin Netanyahu, surpass those implemented for 32 heads of state during the recent NATO anniversary in Washington, D.C.

While the NATO meetings involved high fences around the Washington Convention Center, the security for Netanyahu's visit includes fencing off the entire U.S. Capitol complex, placing barricades in front of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings, and around the Watergate complex where he stayed.

All states have the obligation not to recognize as legal Israel’s presence in the OPT and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of Israel in the OPT.

Additionally, the Capitol buildings will be closed to the public all day on July 24, an occurrence even rarer than the security measures taken for the annual Presidential State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress.

This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress. But, the outrage has not turned violent, unlike the January 6 riot on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.