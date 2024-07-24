(Photo: Ann Wright)
Why Does Netanyahu Get More Security Than NATO Leaders?
This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress as he conducts a genocide in Gaza.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress as he conducts a genocide in Gaza.
Unbelievably, the U.S. Congress invited the war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, thereby solidifying the complicity of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. government in the genocide of Gaza.
An open gate of fence is pictured that will be closed for Netanyahu's trip to the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Ann Wright)
Incredibly, the security arrangements for one person, Benjamin Netanyahu, surpass those implemented for 32 heads of state during the recent NATO anniversary in Washington, D.C.
While the NATO meetings involved high fences around the Washington Convention Center, the security for Netanyahu's visit includes fencing off the entire U.S. Capitol complex, placing barricades in front of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings, and around the Watergate complex where he stayed.
All states have the obligation not to recognize as legal Israel’s presence in the OPT and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of Israel in the OPT.
Additionally, the Capitol buildings will be closed to the public all day on July 24, an occurrence even rarer than the security measures taken for the annual Presidential State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress.
This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress. But, the outrage has not turned violent, unlike the January 6 riot on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has requested an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for his role in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023 with tens of thousands still buried under the rubble of their homes.
The recent Lancet report estimates that over 186,000 have been killed by Israeli military action in the past nine months.
Virtually all medical clinics and hospitals, schools, universities, and residential buildings have been destroyed by the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza. Even the United Nations headquarters building in Gaza has been targeted and destroyed by Israeli forces using U.S. aircraft and weapons. The UNRWA schools and clinics have been destroyed in the Israeli plan to leave Gaza uninhabitable to force Palestinians to leave Gaza so that Israeli settlers can take over. In the past two days, at least 89 Palestinians have been killed in Khan Younis.
Adding further to the crimes of Netanyahu and the Israeli government, on July 19, 2024, the most recent pronouncement of the International Court of Justice, "Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem," held that:
Common Dreams is powered by optimists who believe in the power of informed and engaged citizens to ignite and enact change to make the world a better place.
We're hundreds of thousands strong, but every single supporter makes the difference.
Your contribution supports this bold media model—free, independent, and dedicated to reporting the facts every day. Stand with us in the fight for economic equality, social justice, human rights, and a more sustainable future. As a people-powered nonprofit news outlet, we cover the issues the corporate media never will. Join with us today!
Unbelievably, the U.S. Congress invited the war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, thereby solidifying the complicity of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. government in the genocide of Gaza.
An open gate of fence is pictured that will be closed for Netanyahu's trip to the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Ann Wright)
Incredibly, the security arrangements for one person, Benjamin Netanyahu, surpass those implemented for 32 heads of state during the recent NATO anniversary in Washington, D.C.
While the NATO meetings involved high fences around the Washington Convention Center, the security for Netanyahu's visit includes fencing off the entire U.S. Capitol complex, placing barricades in front of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings, and around the Watergate complex where he stayed.
All states have the obligation not to recognize as legal Israel’s presence in the OPT and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of Israel in the OPT.
Additionally, the Capitol buildings will be closed to the public all day on July 24, an occurrence even rarer than the security measures taken for the annual Presidential State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress.
This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress. But, the outrage has not turned violent, unlike the January 6 riot on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has requested an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for his role in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023 with tens of thousands still buried under the rubble of their homes.
The recent Lancet report estimates that over 186,000 have been killed by Israeli military action in the past nine months.
Virtually all medical clinics and hospitals, schools, universities, and residential buildings have been destroyed by the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza. Even the United Nations headquarters building in Gaza has been targeted and destroyed by Israeli forces using U.S. aircraft and weapons. The UNRWA schools and clinics have been destroyed in the Israeli plan to leave Gaza uninhabitable to force Palestinians to leave Gaza so that Israeli settlers can take over. In the past two days, at least 89 Palestinians have been killed in Khan Younis.
Adding further to the crimes of Netanyahu and the Israeli government, on July 19, 2024, the most recent pronouncement of the International Court of Justice, "Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem," held that:
Unbelievably, the U.S. Congress invited the war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, thereby solidifying the complicity of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. government in the genocide of Gaza.
An open gate of fence is pictured that will be closed for Netanyahu's trip to the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Ann Wright)
Incredibly, the security arrangements for one person, Benjamin Netanyahu, surpass those implemented for 32 heads of state during the recent NATO anniversary in Washington, D.C.
While the NATO meetings involved high fences around the Washington Convention Center, the security for Netanyahu's visit includes fencing off the entire U.S. Capitol complex, placing barricades in front of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings, and around the Watergate complex where he stayed.
All states have the obligation not to recognize as legal Israel’s presence in the OPT and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of Israel in the OPT.
Additionally, the Capitol buildings will be closed to the public all day on July 24, an occurrence even rarer than the security measures taken for the annual Presidential State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress.
This increased security underscores the outrage of millions of U.S. citizens that he has been invited to speak at the U.S. Congress. But, the outrage has not turned violent, unlike the January 6 riot on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has requested an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for his role in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023 with tens of thousands still buried under the rubble of their homes.
The recent Lancet report estimates that over 186,000 have been killed by Israeli military action in the past nine months.
Virtually all medical clinics and hospitals, schools, universities, and residential buildings have been destroyed by the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza. Even the United Nations headquarters building in Gaza has been targeted and destroyed by Israeli forces using U.S. aircraft and weapons. The UNRWA schools and clinics have been destroyed in the Israeli plan to leave Gaza uninhabitable to force Palestinians to leave Gaza so that Israeli settlers can take over. In the past two days, at least 89 Palestinians have been killed in Khan Younis.
Adding further to the crimes of Netanyahu and the Israeli government, on July 19, 2024, the most recent pronouncement of the International Court of Justice, "Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem," held that: