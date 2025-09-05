The Next Phase in Trump’s War on Social Security: Chatbots

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
The Trump administration keeps making it harder to access earned benefits.
Reporting from Kaiser Health News out this week demonstrates that the Trump administration continues to make it more difficult for people to access the Social Security benefits they have earned.
This time, the villain is a phone chatbot, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Obviously, it only makes sense for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to use new tools to become more efficient and help beneficiaries access the system. The question is: Does this or any other technology work for beneficiaries? Last month, SSA reported that fully 41% of all calls had been handled by the AI chatbot. There was no data indicating whether beneficiaries were satisfied with the AI chatbot.
This push toward the increased use of AI at SSA should come as no surprise as the agency’s commissioner, Frank Bisignano, is a former Wall Street executive with a background in technology—in particular around payment processing. Bisignano fully admits that he has little background in Social Security. As ABC News reported in May:
Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive, said during a town hall with Social Security managers from around the country on Wednesday that he wasn’t seeking a position in the Trump administration when he received a call about leading the SSA. “So, I get a phone call and it’s about Social Security. And I'm really, I’m really not, I swear I’m not looking for a job,” Bisignano said, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And I’m like, ‘Well, what am I going to do?’ So, I’m Googling Social Security. You know, one of my great skills, I’m one of the great Googlers on the East Coast.”
In theory, the SSA AI chatbot should give beneficiaries prompt and efficient service. Instead, the reporting from Kaiser Health News shows that too many people are getting non-helpful and unrelated responses. The evidence here is certainly anecdotal, but it is nonetheless very significant. Interestingly, the Biden administration was trying to develop an AI chatbot but concluded it was not ready for public usage.
Bisignano’s previous work experience in the financial tech world of payments processing is in some ways like the SSA mission. Obviously, SSA processes millions of payments a month. However, there is a real fundamental difference that must be at the forefront of the discussion: Beneficiaries are far different from customers.
We got a real clear signal as to Bisignano’s state of mind in late June when during a congressional hearing he replied to a Democrat questioning him about staffing levels by saying: “You referred to SSA being on an all-time staffing low; it’s also at an all-time technological high...” Once again, I would argue that technology is a great tool, but it must be used to increase access and build confidence that people will receive the benefits they earned in a timely manner.
SSA has not released any clear statistics about how the AI chatbot is performing. It may not be the best information, but it is worth noting the SSA Facebook page paints a decidedly mixed picture of the AI chatbot.
Concern about SSA’s ability to provide efficient customer service is not limited to congressional Democrats. Back in May, a number of House Republicans sent Commissioner Bisignano a letter saying that:
We commend and support the continued efforts to make our bloated bureaucracy more efficient for the American people. However, we must use caution and consider the impact any changes would have so there are no disruptions in services for our seniors and disabled who depend on the Social Security Administration to receive retirement benefits and supplemental security income.
SSA’s use of an AI chatbot needs to be seen as part of a larger pattern of obfuscation. Consistently, the Trump administration has acted to make it harder for beneficiaries to access their own earned benefits, whether it is through cutting staff or using artificial intelligence. These intentional behaviours drive down satisfaction and confidence in the program.
None of this needs to be that complicated. SSA just needs to focus on meeting the needs of beneficiaries or, as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put it, “We should be making it as easy as possible for people to get the Social Security they’ve earned.”
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Reporting from Kaiser Health News out this week demonstrates that the Trump administration continues to make it more difficult for people to access the Social Security benefits they have earned.
This time, the villain is a phone chatbot, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Obviously, it only makes sense for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to use new tools to become more efficient and help beneficiaries access the system. The question is: Does this or any other technology work for beneficiaries? Last month, SSA reported that fully 41% of all calls had been handled by the AI chatbot. There was no data indicating whether beneficiaries were satisfied with the AI chatbot.
This push toward the increased use of AI at SSA should come as no surprise as the agency’s commissioner, Frank Bisignano, is a former Wall Street executive with a background in technology—in particular around payment processing. Bisignano fully admits that he has little background in Social Security. As ABC News reported in May:
Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive, said during a town hall with Social Security managers from around the country on Wednesday that he wasn’t seeking a position in the Trump administration when he received a call about leading the SSA. “So, I get a phone call and it’s about Social Security. And I'm really, I’m really not, I swear I’m not looking for a job,” Bisignano said, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And I’m like, ‘Well, what am I going to do?’ So, I’m Googling Social Security. You know, one of my great skills, I’m one of the great Googlers on the East Coast.”
In theory, the SSA AI chatbot should give beneficiaries prompt and efficient service. Instead, the reporting from Kaiser Health News shows that too many people are getting non-helpful and unrelated responses. The evidence here is certainly anecdotal, but it is nonetheless very significant. Interestingly, the Biden administration was trying to develop an AI chatbot but concluded it was not ready for public usage.
Bisignano’s previous work experience in the financial tech world of payments processing is in some ways like the SSA mission. Obviously, SSA processes millions of payments a month. However, there is a real fundamental difference that must be at the forefront of the discussion: Beneficiaries are far different from customers.
We got a real clear signal as to Bisignano’s state of mind in late June when during a congressional hearing he replied to a Democrat questioning him about staffing levels by saying: “You referred to SSA being on an all-time staffing low; it’s also at an all-time technological high...” Once again, I would argue that technology is a great tool, but it must be used to increase access and build confidence that people will receive the benefits they earned in a timely manner.
SSA has not released any clear statistics about how the AI chatbot is performing. It may not be the best information, but it is worth noting the SSA Facebook page paints a decidedly mixed picture of the AI chatbot.
Concern about SSA’s ability to provide efficient customer service is not limited to congressional Democrats. Back in May, a number of House Republicans sent Commissioner Bisignano a letter saying that:
We commend and support the continued efforts to make our bloated bureaucracy more efficient for the American people. However, we must use caution and consider the impact any changes would have so there are no disruptions in services for our seniors and disabled who depend on the Social Security Administration to receive retirement benefits and supplemental security income.
SSA’s use of an AI chatbot needs to be seen as part of a larger pattern of obfuscation. Consistently, the Trump administration has acted to make it harder for beneficiaries to access their own earned benefits, whether it is through cutting staff or using artificial intelligence. These intentional behaviours drive down satisfaction and confidence in the program.
None of this needs to be that complicated. SSA just needs to focus on meeting the needs of beneficiaries or, as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put it, “We should be making it as easy as possible for people to get the Social Security they’ve earned.”
Reporting from Kaiser Health News out this week demonstrates that the Trump administration continues to make it more difficult for people to access the Social Security benefits they have earned.
This time, the villain is a phone chatbot, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Obviously, it only makes sense for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to use new tools to become more efficient and help beneficiaries access the system. The question is: Does this or any other technology work for beneficiaries? Last month, SSA reported that fully 41% of all calls had been handled by the AI chatbot. There was no data indicating whether beneficiaries were satisfied with the AI chatbot.
This push toward the increased use of AI at SSA should come as no surprise as the agency’s commissioner, Frank Bisignano, is a former Wall Street executive with a background in technology—in particular around payment processing. Bisignano fully admits that he has little background in Social Security. As ABC News reported in May:
Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive, said during a town hall with Social Security managers from around the country on Wednesday that he wasn’t seeking a position in the Trump administration when he received a call about leading the SSA. “So, I get a phone call and it’s about Social Security. And I'm really, I’m really not, I swear I’m not looking for a job,” Bisignano said, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And I’m like, ‘Well, what am I going to do?’ So, I’m Googling Social Security. You know, one of my great skills, I’m one of the great Googlers on the East Coast.”
In theory, the SSA AI chatbot should give beneficiaries prompt and efficient service. Instead, the reporting from Kaiser Health News shows that too many people are getting non-helpful and unrelated responses. The evidence here is certainly anecdotal, but it is nonetheless very significant. Interestingly, the Biden administration was trying to develop an AI chatbot but concluded it was not ready for public usage.
Bisignano’s previous work experience in the financial tech world of payments processing is in some ways like the SSA mission. Obviously, SSA processes millions of payments a month. However, there is a real fundamental difference that must be at the forefront of the discussion: Beneficiaries are far different from customers.
We got a real clear signal as to Bisignano’s state of mind in late June when during a congressional hearing he replied to a Democrat questioning him about staffing levels by saying: “You referred to SSA being on an all-time staffing low; it’s also at an all-time technological high...” Once again, I would argue that technology is a great tool, but it must be used to increase access and build confidence that people will receive the benefits they earned in a timely manner.
SSA has not released any clear statistics about how the AI chatbot is performing. It may not be the best information, but it is worth noting the SSA Facebook page paints a decidedly mixed picture of the AI chatbot.
Concern about SSA’s ability to provide efficient customer service is not limited to congressional Democrats. Back in May, a number of House Republicans sent Commissioner Bisignano a letter saying that:
We commend and support the continued efforts to make our bloated bureaucracy more efficient for the American people. However, we must use caution and consider the impact any changes would have so there are no disruptions in services for our seniors and disabled who depend on the Social Security Administration to receive retirement benefits and supplemental security income.
SSA’s use of an AI chatbot needs to be seen as part of a larger pattern of obfuscation. Consistently, the Trump administration has acted to make it harder for beneficiaries to access their own earned benefits, whether it is through cutting staff or using artificial intelligence. These intentional behaviours drive down satisfaction and confidence in the program.
None of this needs to be that complicated. SSA just needs to focus on meeting the needs of beneficiaries or, as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put it, “We should be making it as easy as possible for people to get the Social Security they’ve earned.”