5 ‘No-Regrets’ Actions for Tumultuous Times

Most people I know seem to be holding their breath right now. There is, of course, an uncertain and deeply consequential election right around the corner. And a vast swath of the country is grappling with loss after two huge climate-exacerbated hurricanes. Many places, including my home state of Vermont, are struggling with the aftermath of less well-publicized climate disasters that are no less devastating for those in their epicenter.



Questions abound. Will the election results affect my Social Security? Will the hurricanes disrupt critical supply chains? Can my dad’s farm recover from the storm damage?

And, most of all: What’s coming next and how can we be ready?

Of course I don’t have a crystal ball. But, having worked with governments and civil society trying to head off the worst of climate change for more than 20 years, I’m certain of the trend: more destabilization, not less. Tougher shocks in more rapid succession.

The exact timing, degree, and location of those shocks is hard to predict. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do to prepare. Uncertain times are uniquely suited to an approach I call “ multisolving ”—acting in service of multiple goals with a single action. For example, multisolvers plant orchards that feed people and cool cities; they design solar panels that provide clean energy and habitat for native plants. Their work has shown me that some types of action are likely to be beneficial no matter what comes next. Here are five:

Nurture connections. The surprises to come are more likely to be complex than simple. For example, Covid-19 affected health, labor policy, supply chains, education, and more. No single person or entity can predict—or address—such far-reaching impacts. But, by building trusted connections among healthcare, labor, educators, community groups, and others, we have better odds of navigating an emergency together. And reports from places like western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene show how connections between neighbors can be a source of vital assistance during disaster recovery. What connections in your world could use a little more tending?

Prioritize health, defined broadly. If you knew that tomorrow was going to be a challenging day, but you weren’t sure if the challenge would be a math problem, an interpersonal conflict, or a flat tire on a busy road, you could still prepare. You might make it an early night, eat a solid breakfast, and drink plenty of water. Attending to your basic health is worth it even when you don’t know exactly what you will face. And that applies beyond our individual bodies. A healthy forest can withstand stronger storms, new pests, or a dry summer better than a weakened one. An organization that’s invested in good communication and trust can pull together better in a crisis than one with simmering tensions. Boosting the health of the systems you are a part of is almost always worth it.

Invest in equity. An equitable society is better able to respond to emergencies. If all workers had paid sick leave, it would be easier to limit the impact of the infectious diseases made more likely by climate change. If communities situated near chemical plants had the power to influence health and safety policies for those industries, the air and water we all depend on would be safer. No matter what crises loom, there are always ways to stand up for equity. Vote for candidates who prioritize it. Donate to organizations that embody it. And lift your voice in support of it.

Simplify, slow down, and build in some slack. Figuring out ways to live a little more lightly and slowly can be a wise reaction to tumultuous times. If your schedule has a little space, there’s more flexibility when shocks hit. Same if your bank account has a little surplus. If your pantry has a little extra, there’s more to share with a neighbor in need. If your team sets less ambitious quarterly goals, you’ll all be a little less stressed when bad weather shuts down your supplier. And, since the economy’s ravenous use of energy and materials is destabilizing the planet’s natural systems, every time you can slow down and consume less makes future shocks a little less likely. We don’t all have equal power to create space and slack, so ask how you can give more space to members of your community. Give a generous tip at the cafe, watch the neighbor’s kids for an afternoon, and know you are contributing to a more resilient system.

Get good at learning and sharing what you’ve learned. In unpredictable times, everyone must learn and adapt. The question is whether we can do so quickly and gracefully. Can we let go of old thinking about what’s safe or what’s feasible? Can we try a few options and pay careful attention to what works best? Are we willing to admit, even loudly, when something was a bad idea? I hope so because we just don’t have time to repeat each other’s mistakes.

In offering this list, I don’t mean to imply that I think the coming years will be easy or even safe for all of us. There’s good reason to expect difficulty, loss, and suffering that wiser, earlier action could have averted.

But I also try to remember that uncertainty cuts both ways. We don’t know what dangers are lurking, nor do we know what new possibilities might open up, some of them spurred by how people respond to the dangers. Here’s some good news: Connecting, fostering health, prioritizing equity, building in slack, and getting good at learning are excellent preparation for moments of opportunity too. In the shadow of uncertainty, let’s invest in the actions that enable us to both cope with crises and step into opportunities. I predict the future will be rich with both.