April, 14 2023, 12:23pm EDT
World Bank Spring Meetings End With Broken Climate Promises
This year's World Bank Spring meetings faced extra scrutiny following the surprise early resignation of World Bank Group (WBG) President David Malpass and expected appointment of Biden Administration nominee and former CEO of Mastercard Ajay Banga as his replacement through the widely criticized “gentleman’s agreement.” There have been few concrete developments in high-profile proposals to increase the Bank’s financing capacity or including the G7+ led ‘evolution roadmap.’ A new Paris Alignment ‘sector note on energy and extractives’ keeps all existing pathways for WBG fossil gas support open.
As the World Bank Group Spring Meetings come to a close, Oil Change International and Big Shift Global experts gave the following comments:
On fossil fuel finance and the evolution roadmap, Dean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe, Campaigner with Powershift Africa said:
“The World Bank Group (WBG) once again failed to make serious commitments to stop its support for fossil fuels. In 2022 the WBG still provided almost a billion dollars in public finance to support climate-wrecking fossil fuels, on top of ‘indirect’ support like its development policy finance that has a record of locking recipient countries into expensive and volatile fossil fuel contracts and subsidy regimes. We cannot afford for this to continue, especially as the evolution roadmap and other proposals to increase WBG’s overall lending capacity continue to be discussed. Giving the Bank more power and money will just result in more fossil fuels, more debt, and more inequality unless the institution is forced to first change its ways.”
On expectations for incoming President Ajay Banga, Bronwen Tucker, Public Finance Campaign Manager with Oil Change International said:
“We need concrete commitments from Banga to push the Bank to stop funding all fossil fuels, pass democratic voting reforms, and pursue serious debt cancellation, not vague climate compromises. There is unfortunately little in his long career at predatory banks and corporations, with no experience in development, environment, or the public sector, to suggest he is interested in transforming the World Bank Group into an institution that can work for people and the planet.”
On the new Paris Alignment “Sector Note” on Energy and Extractives, Claire O’Manique, Research Analyst with Oil Change International said:
“Instead of adding much-needed fossil gas restrictions, the World Bank Group (WBG)’s new Paris Alignment Sector Note on Energy and Extractives just adds elaborate excuses to justify keeping their fossil gas funding as-is. The WBG will add a ‘least cost analysis’ to compare fossil gas power to renewable alternatives, but not at the sub-institutions that fund the majority of these projects (IFC and MIGA). They will continue to fund fossil gas pipelines with blind faith that they will be one day possible to decarbonize. They will continue to subsidize fossil fuel companies to reduce their emissions, instead of getting companies to pay their fair share. If the World Bank Group continues with business as usual policies like this, we will never meet the necessary climate goals to protect people and planet.”
Notes:
- New data on WBG and other MDBs’ fossil fuel finance can be found here.
- More information can be found in this media backgrounder on the meetings from Big Shift Global, a coalition of 55 groups calling on the world’s Multilateral Development Banks to stop funding fossils and support a globally just energy transition instead.
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
UnitedHealth Touts Profit Surge After Lobbyists Weaken Medicare Advantage Crackdown
UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty told investors he "appreciates" the Biden administration's decision to slow the implementation of its Medicare Advantage reforms.
The chief executive of UnitedHealth Group told investors Friday that he "appreciates" the Biden administration's decision to more slowly implement its crackdown on overbilling in Medicare Advantage, a privately run, government-funded program that the Minnesota-based insurance behemoth touted as a key profit driver in its newly released first quarter earnings report.
Citing one industry analyst, STAT noted that UnitedHealth could reap $900 million in additional profit next year alone thanks to the administration's decision to delay full implementation of the reforms.
UnitedHealth, one of the largest Medicare Advantage providers in the U.S., reported $91.9 billion in revenue for the first three months of 2023—15% growth year-over-year—and more than $8 billion in earnings from operations, exceeding analysts' expectations.
UnitedHealthcare, UnitedHealth Group's insurance business, "is pacing strongly to its outlook for another year of market-leading growth in serving more people through its Medicare Advantage offerings," the company said in its earnings release. The company said Friday that it added 655,000 new Medicare Advantage members in the first quarter of the year.
UnitedHealth's earnings report came after the company helped lead an aggressive lobbying campaign against new Biden administration rules aimed at limiting Medicare Advantage insurers' ability to overcharge the federal government by making patients appear sicker than they actually are.
According to The New York Times, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty appeared on Capitol Hill in person to lobby against the proposed changes, which the lucrative Medicare Advantage industry falsely characterized as cuts to the program that now provides insurance to nearly half of the overall Medicare population.
Late last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) offered a number of concessions to the industry, agreeing to impose its policy changes over a period of three years instead of all at once and boosting Medicare Advantage payment rates by more than expected.
As STATreported last week, Wall Street investors were "overjoyed" by the Biden administration's move, which drew criticism from progressive lawmakers and healthcare analysts who warned the slow phase-in will allow Medicare Advantage plans to continue their abusive practices. UnitedHealth, like other Medicare Advantage insurers, has been accused of wrongfully denying or attempting to deny patients necessary care, in some cases utilizing artificial intelligence to determine when to end coverage.
When it comes to excess billing, CMS recently estimated that overpayments to Medicare Advantage totaled $11.4 billion in fiscal year 2022—a significant drain on the Medicare trust fund.
\u201c$UNH CEO Andrew Witty says he "appreciates" @CMSGov's decision to phase in changes to Medicare Advantage risk adjustment. The delay could allow UnitedHealth to pull in at least $900 million of added profit, just next year. https://t.co/KnNbyCwqZO\u201d— Bob Herman (@Bob Herman) 1681477811
In an analysis published in February, former insurance executive Wendell Potter noted that UnitedHealth is one of just seven large for-profit insurance companies that now control 70% of the Medicare Advantage market, which is dependent on taxpayer money.
According to Potter, who now heads the Center for Health and Democracy, insurance giants UnitedHealth, Cigna, CVS/Aetna, Elevance, Humana, Centene, and Molina saw their combined revenues from taxpayer-supported programs grow 500% between 2012 and 2022.
"They've essentially been bailed out by taxpayers," Potter said of for-profit insurance giants like UnitedHealth in a recent interview with The American Prospect. "And members of Congress, and various administrations, have been just standing on the sidelines, not paying attention to what's been going on."
Minnesota Dems Advance Bill to Ban Election Interference by Multinational Corporations
"The Democracy for the People Act will help put power back in the hands of citizens," said one campaigner.
The national nonprofit organization Free Speech for People successfully advocated for Democrats in the state House to include the new rule, which would prohibit companies with at least a 5% ownership stake by multiple foreign owners or a 1% stake by a single foreign owner from spending money in Minnesota state and local elections. The companies would also be barred from donating to super PACs.
"Minnesotans want to ensure that voters always will have the biggest say in the decisions that will impact their lives," state House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-34B) told the ABC affiliate KSTP. "Our legislation will strengthen the freedom to vote, protect our democratic institutions and Minnesota voters, and empower voters, not corporations or wealthy special interests in our elections.”
"By banning multinational corporations spending unlimited sums of money to influence our elections," said the group, "we are upholding the letter of the law and getting us one step closer to a democracy that is truly by and for the people.
Campaigners who have long pushed cities and states to adopt bans on foreign corporate interference in elections applauded Friday after the Minnesota House of Representatives passed legislation that would make the state the first to prohibit foreign-influenced corporations from spending money on electoral campaigns.
The provision is part of the Democracy for the People Act, which passed 70-57 along party lines late Thursday night after several hours of debate.
The national nonprofit organization Free Speech for People successfully advocated for Democrats in the state House to include the new rule, which would prohibit companies with at least a 5% ownership stake by multiple foreign owners or a 1% stake by a single foreign owner from spending money in Minnesota state and local elections. The companies would also be barred from donating to super PACs.
"Multinational corporations are corrupting representative democracy by drowning out the voices of the people," said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director at Free Speech For People. "The Democracy for the People Act will help put power back in the hands of citizens."
The organization pushed lawmakers in Seattle to pass similar legislation in 2020, and Hawaii, California, Washington, New York, and Massachusetts are all considering state-level bans modeled on a proposal developed by Free Speech for People.
The group worked closely with state Rep. Emma Greenman (DFL-63B) to pass the legislation.
"This package of commonsense solutions rests on a simple premise," said Greenman during the debate over the bill, "that our state works best when Minnesota voices are at the center of our democracy."
\u201cRep. Emma Greenman [@emmagreenman] talks about what the Democracy for the People Act would mean for Minnesota. #mnleg\u201d— Minnesota House DFL Majority (@Minnesota House DFL Majority) 1681418475
The legislation now heads to the state Senate, where the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL)—the state's affiliate of the Democratic Party—has a majority of seats. Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) has said he supports the bill.
We Choose Us, a statewide grassroots coalition of advocacy groups and unions, conducted polling last November and found that 80% of Minnesota voters back the provision barring election interference by multinational companies.
"Minnesota has long been a leader in democracy and so it's no surprise that the House voted today to put Minnesota on the path to becoming the first state to prohibit foreign-influenced corporations from spending in our elections," said Lilly Sasse, campaign director for We Choose Us. "It's clear to the people of Minnesota that prohibiting foreign-influenced corporations from spending in our elections is good for our democracy. And after today, it's clear that we're on the path to signing it into law."
The group also found broad support for other provisions in the Democracy for the People Act, including automatic voter registration, backed by 73% of Minnesota voters.
The legislation would also permit 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, establish a statewide vote-by-mail system, protect election workers and voters from harassment, and require voting instructions and ballots to be provided in non-English languages.
"Minnesotans want to ensure that voters always will have the biggest say in the decisions that will impact their lives," state House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-34B) told the ABC affiliate KSTP. "Our legislation will strengthen the freedom to vote, protect our democratic institutions and Minnesota voters, and empower voters, not corporations or wealthy special interests in our elections.”
Free Speech for People is also backing a federal proposal by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to bar multinational corporations from interfering in elections.
"By banning multinational corporations spending unlimited sums of money to influence our elections," said the group, "we are upholding the letter of the law and getting us one step closer to a democracy that is truly by and for the people.
Days After Reinstatement, Justin Jones Files 'Protect Kids Not Guns Act'
"Action can't wait," said the Tennessee Democrat. "This comprehensive legislation will enact commonsense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths."
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones on Thursday filed legislation that would impose stricter regulations on firearm and ammunition ownership, upholding his vow to continue fighting for gun control following the Republican vote to expel him from his seat.
Jones, who was unanimously reinstated by the Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday, said he introduced the "Protect Kids Not Guns Act" alongside Democratic state Sen. Charlane Oliver "because action can't wait."
"This comprehensive legislation will enact commonsense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths and make it harder for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons," Jones wrote on Twitter.
The legislation comes after Jones and fellow Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson—who was also expelled and subsequently reinstated—showed solidarity with Tennesseans who gathered inside the state House chamber late last month to demand action against gun violence following a deadly mass shooting in Nashville.
The Newtown Action Alliance, a group formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, applauded Jones and Oliver for "honoring the Covenant School victims with action."
\u201cFiled the \u201cProtect Kids Not Guns Act\u201d today because action can\u2019t wait. This comprehensive legislation will enact common sense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths and make it harder for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons.\u201d— Rep. Justin Jones (@Rep. Justin Jones) 1681434532
Jones and Oliver's bill would, among other changes, ban the possession of large-capacity magazine, defined as "an ammunition-feeding device with capacity to accept more than 10 rounds." The Nashville shooter, who killed three young children and three adults at a Nashville Christian school last month, fired more than 150 rounds in a matter of minutes.
The new legislation would also add restrictions on who can sell guns and require that Tennesseans under an extreme risk protection order—meaning they're deemed a threat to themselves or others—immediately surrender all firearms and ammunition in their possession as well as any handgun carry permit to Tennessee authorities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, indicated earlier this week that he broadly supports the latter change, asking state legislators to "bring forward an order of protection law."
"A new, strong order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are a danger to themselves or the population," Lee said.
It's far from clear, however, that the Republican-dominated Legislature will act on the governor's request, let alone approve gun control measures proposed by Jones, Oliver, and other Democratic lawmakers.
As The Tennesseannoted on Tuesday: "Republican lawmakers in recent years have broadened access to firearms. Some Republicans this session attempted to expand a permit-less carry measure to long guns prior to the Covenant shooting, a move sharply criticized by Democrats."
"Democrats announced a legislative slate on April 5 in response to the Covenant shooting," the newspaper reported. "The Democratic legislation includes a proposed ban on bump stock conversion kits and high-capacity magazines... Senate Bill 1564 would allow family members and law enforcement to petition a civil court for an extreme risk protection order, which would allow law enforcement to temporarily remove weapons from a person deemed a risk to themselves or others."
