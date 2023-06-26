White House Declares Broadband an Essential Utility, Pledges to End Digital Divide by 2030

We need your help more than ever this month.
During a White House event on Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris provided important details about the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, a $42.5-billion federal-funding initiative in support of affordable high-speed internet access.
The BEAD program, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in the Department of Commerce, is designed to fund deployment of robust broadband infrastructure in largely rural areas of the country that don’t have adequate high-speed internet service.
BEAD was created in 2021 under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Alongside the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), BEAD will cover some of the costs of making broadband available and affordable to unserved and underserved communities. BEAD money will be distributed in all 50 states and U.S. territories to locally available access providers.
Free Press Co-CEO Craig Aaron, who attended today’s White House event, said:
“Today’s funding announcement marks an important step toward fulfilling Congress’ commitment to close the digital divide — and makes it more likely that those new high-speed internet services will be more affordable. We applaud the White House and Congress for supporting universal access and are grateful this investment is going out the door. BEAD funding marks an important recognition that broadband should be treated as an essential utility that must be affordable to everyone in the United States.
“The NTIA recognized that deployment of fiber infrastructure is the best way to maximize this public investment. The NTIA also sent a strong message to states that restrict municipal broadband deployment, encouraging them to waive those limits. Letting communities determine their own path forward is a big part of guaranteeing the internet for all. The agency also requires recipients of BEAD money to provide affordable, low-cost options to subscribers they will serve.
“While there’s much to celebrate today, we can’t ignore the need for additional funding to support the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which was created under the same statute as the BEAD program. Close to 19 million households are enrolled in the FCC program right now, and enrollment numbers are only going up. If Congress fails to invest more funding in the ACP, millions of people could lose affordable access to high-speed internet services, including networks the BEAD program will fund.”
The bills would create a "slippery slope" that would weaken the Superfund law as more industries seek liability protection for releasing more toxins, the Environmental Working Group warned.
Five new bills being considered by Congress this session could help industry find a way out of cleaning up dangerous "forever chemicals," warns the Environmental Working Group.
The bills, introduced by Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) May 4, would protect five key sectors from liability if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) moves forward with labeling certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Superfund law: water utilities, landfills, agriculture, airports, and fire training facilities.
"But far more than even these significant loopholes is at stake," Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group (EWG), said. "Their bill would open the door to even more loopholes for companies that have used PFAS or other hazardous substances, making it much harder to clean up contaminated communities."
"Their proposal would be an unprecedented assault on one of our benchmark environmental laws and open the door to similar loopholes for everything from PCBs to dioxin."
PFAS are a class of widely used chemicals found in everything from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware. They are called forever chemicals because they do not break down easily in the environment, and they have spread to contaminate the drinking water of potentially more than 200 million Americans. A growing body of research links them to a host of health threats including cancer, immune suppression, and reproductive or developmental problems.
In recent years, regulators at the state and federal levels have taken steps to limit the spread of PFAS in the environment and clean up what's already there. To that end, EPA proposed listing two PFAS—perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS)—as hazardous substances under the Superfund law, officially the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, in August 2022.
Such a listing would trigger reportings of large releases of PFOA and PFOS and enable the EPA to require a cleanup and, in some cases, demand the polluter pay for it. Green groups at the time, including EWG, praised the move as historic, but argued the federal government could go further.
Now, EWG says Lummis and Boozman's bills would not only weaken this initial attempt to regulate PFAS, but the strength of the Superfund law all together.
"More than PFOA and PFOS are at stake," Benesh wrote for EWG's website. "Since passage of the Superfund law, Congress has never created the kind of exemptions proposed by Lummis and Boozman. Their proposal would be an unprecedented assault on one of our benchmark environmental laws and open the door to similar loopholes for everything from PCBs to dioxin."
In a statement, Lummis and Boozman argued that their bills would protect sectors that either did not contribute to PFAS contamination or were required to use substances containing PFAS.
"There is no doubt we need to consider the environmental impacts of PFAS chemicals but suing entities who did not contribute to the contamination is overkill, especially considering some of these entities, such as ranches and water facilities, are just downstream receivers," Lummis said.
However, EWG argues that these extra liability protections are not necessary.
"The EPA already has leeway over which polluters it holds responsible for cleanup," Benesh observed. "The agency has successfully used this discretion for over 40 years to ensure polluters pay the lion's share of the cleanup under Superfund."
In this case, the EPA has already promised to focus on manufacturers and government facilities rather than water utilities, farmers, fire departments, airports, or landfills. It also tends to settle quickly with innocent parties, which then protects them from being sued by outside groups.
What's more, the bills would act as a "slippery slope," as Benesh explained:
The Lummis-Boozman bills apply to just five sympathetic sectors. But those aren't the only ones clamoring for an escape from liability.
For example, when Congress voted on the PFAS Action Act in 2021, Republicans offered amendments exempting medical devices, semiconductors, lithium batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, pipeline safety equipment, and chlorine production from Superfund. Now, if the Senate gives loopholes to sectors like water utilities and farmers, these other polluters will only be more emboldened to ask again for their own loopholes.
Benesh said it was important to guard the Superfund law against a death by a thousand industry papercuts.
"We must protect Superfund to ensure contaminated communities get the cleanup they need and deserve," Benesh wrote.
"Alito doesn't have to come across like a drunken Paul Thomas Anderson character gleefully confessing to drinking our collective milkshakes in order to be a real-life, run-of-the-mill political villain," quipped the founder of one ethics watchdog.
Advocates for ethical government on Monday sounded the alarm on a report revealing that the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito leased property in Oklahoma to a fossil fuel company around the same time that the firm was involved in a case before the high court from which the judge did not recuse himself.
According toThe Intercept, Martha Ann Bomgardner Alito last June leased a 160-acre plot of land in Grady County, Oklahoma, just southwest of Oklahoma City, to Citizen Energy III under an agreement that she would be paid 3/16ths of all the money the company made from oil and gas sales.
Last month, Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which severely curtailed protections under the Waters of the United States rule, as Common Dreamsreported at the time. The environmental legal advocacy group Earthjusticecalled the ruling "a catastrophic loss for water protections across the country and a win for big polluters, putting our communities, public health, and local ecosystems" in peril.
The high court's review was well underway at the time of the lease deal, with the justices agreeing to take the case in January 2022 and hearing arguments that October.
"There need not be a specific case involving the drilling rights associated with a specific plot of land for Alito to understand what outcomes in environmental cases would buttress his family's net wealth," Jeff Hauser, founder and director of the watchdog Revolving Door Project, told The Intercept.
"Alito does not have to come across like a drunken Paul Thomas Anderson character gleefully confessing to drinking our collective milkshakes in order to be a real-life, run-of-the-mill political villain," Hauser added.
As Daniel Boguslaw wrote for The Intercept:
In the past, Alito has often recused himself from cases that pose potential conflicts of interest with his vast investment portfolio. Many of these recusals were born from an inheritance of stocks after the death of Alito's father-in-law, Bobby Gene Bomgardner. Because Citizen Energy III isn't implicated in any cases before the Supreme Court, Alito's holding in Oklahoma doesn't appear to pose any direct conflicts of interest. But it does add context to a political outlook that has alarmed environmentalists since Alito's confirmation hearing in 2006—and cast recent decisions that embolden the oil and gas industry in a damning light.
During his 2006 Senate confirmation hearing, Alito appeared to set a high ethical bar for himself by stating justices should recuse themselves from cases in which "any possible question" might arise regarding "the appearance of impropriety."
The new revelation comes hot on the heels of a ProPublicareport that exposed a previously undisclosed luxury fishing trip in Alaska that Alito was gifted by billionaire and GOP megadonor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund repeatedly had cases before the Supreme Court from which Alito declined to recuse himself.
A petition currently in circulation demands that Alito recuse himself from a pair of cases that will decide the fate of President Joe Biden's plan to relieve the college debt burdens of tens of millions of Americans.
Unlike other federal courts, there is no code of ethics governing Supreme Court justices. Although justices must file financial disclosures under the Ethics in Government Act, the choice of whether or not to recuse themselves from cases involving a conflict of interest is up to them.
"What makes political figures who violate ethics laws so exceptional is how much obviously unethical behavior is legal under our current overly permissive rules."
Another ProPublica report, this one published in April, showed how Justice Clarence Thomas and relatives apparently exploited this loophole by accepting lavish gifts including luxury vacations, domestic and international private jet travel, and even private school tuition for one of the judge's relatives.
"What makes political figures who violate ethics laws so exceptional is how much obviously unethical behavior is legal under our current overly permissive rules," Hauser told The Intercept. "Our current ethics regime assumes that a person's financial interests need to be extremely specific in order to influence their behavior, a worldview that ignores the foresight rich people and corporations regularly demonstrate."
Development finance institutions run by wealthy countries have fueled "a free-for-all of private greed over public good," the humanitarian group shows in a new report.
An Oxfam investigation published Monday reveals how development finance institutions controlled by the governments of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other rich nations have funded private healthcare corporations that are systematically abusing patients in the Global South, driving up prices, denying emergency care, and even imprisoning people who fail to pay their bills.
The humanitarian group's new report, titled Sick Development, found that 56% of healthcare investments that European development finance institutions (DFIs) made in Global South nations such as India, Kenya, and Nigeria between 2010 and 2022 went to private corporations.
Since 2010, the report notes, the U.K.'s British International Investment (BII), Germany's Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), the European Union's European Investment Bank (EIB), and France's Proparco have "invested at least $2.4 billion in health, both directly and indirectly via health-specific financial intermediaries (FIs). They invested a further $3.2 billion in multi-sector FIs, which invest in health among other sectors."
Oxfam raised concern that "at least 81% of the European DFI health investments" that it identified over the course of the investigation "made indirectly via a complex, unaccountable and often invisible web of tax-avoiding FIs, mostly private equity funds."
"These out-of-sight investments are mostly undisclosed and certainly unscrutinized," Oxfam lamented.
What the group was able to glean after following the money is alarming.
"One of the leading private hospital chains in Kenya, the Nairobi Women's Hospital (NWH), regularly imprisoned patients until their bills were paid," the report notes. "One newborn baby was reportedly held for at least three months, and a schoolboy for 11 months. Bodies of those who have died have been held for up to two years."
Oxfam found that Nairobi Women's Hospital has been funded by BII, Proparco, DEG, and the U.S.-dominated World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The group also cited interviews with patients who said they were barred from using government-issued health insurance cards at the privately run Narayana and CARE hospitals in India, leaving them with exorbitant bills.
India's private healthcare sector is currently worth around $236 billion, thanks in part to investments from the World Bank's IFC.
Additionally, Oxfam found that private healthcare providers funded by major public development institutions used the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to jack up prices and pad their bottom lines.
"During the pandemic in Uganda, Nakasero Hospital in Kampala reportedly charged $1,900 per day for a Covid-19 bed in intensive care. The bill for one patient who died from the virus at TMR Hospital came to an extraordinary $116,000," the report says. "Nakasero Hospital is funded by France's Proparco, the E.U.'s EIB, and the World Bank's IFC. TMR Hospital is supported by the U.K.'s BII and France's Proparco."
"The big winners are the super-rich investors and owners of healthcare corporations, and the losers being the masses facing rising poverty, sickness, discrimination, and human rights abuses."
Anna Marriott, Oxfam International's health policy lead, said Monday that massive infusions of public funds into private hospitals and other healthcare corporations in developing nations "has proved to be an evidence-free, rich country bankers' guide to global healthcare—a free-for-all of private greed over public good—where the big winners are the super-rich investors and owners of healthcare corporations, and the losers being the masses facing rising poverty, sickness, discrimination, and human rights abuses."
Among the winners highlighted in Oxfam's report are the billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who founded one of India's largest corporate hospital chains, and billionaire Jorge Moll Filho, president of the Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or.
"Half the world's population can't get essential healthcare," said Marriott. "Every second, sixty people are plunged into poverty by medical bills. Donor countries and development banks have long promised that they can drive down healthcare costs for people living in poverty by investing taxpayers' money into the private sector. Instead, costs are rocketing up and causing harm."
The report calls on all development finance institutions to immediately halt all direct and indirect funding for private healthcare providers in the Global South and take steps to "remedy any harms resulting from their investments including human and patient rights violations identified."
"It is more urgent than ever that governments stop this dangerous diversion of public funds to private healthcare and instead deliver on aid and other public funding promises in order to strengthen public healthcare systems that can deliver for everybody," Marriott said. "Global South governments should also step up and be more assertive in directing foreign public investments into better health outcomes for their people."