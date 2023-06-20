USA: Biden and Modi must address grave human rights concerns during summit

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
The United States and Indian governments must address the grave human rights issues in both countries during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with President Biden in Washington DC, said Amnesty International ahead of the state visit this week.
“Prime Minister Modi has presided over a period of rapid deterioration of human rights protections in India, including increasing violence against religious minorities, shrinking civil society space, and the criminalization of dissent. Meanwhile, President Biden’s time in office has been concurrent to a devastating period of backsliding on reproductive rights and increases in vitriolic anti-LGBTQI+ attacks at the state level, all in a political climate informed by structural racism and socio-economic injustice,” said Amanda Klasing, national director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International USA.
“These human rights concerns are not fringe issues. They are fundamental in determining how a government operates, who it serves, and who it leaves out. A crucial test of the India-US alliance is whether these two leaders can engage in meaningful discussions about these and other concerning human rights failures of their governments.”
Amanda Klasing, National director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International USA
During his first official state visit to the United States, the Indian Prime Minister has been invited to a state dinner along with an address to a Joint Session of the US Congress the week of June 22.
“While the red carpet has been rolled out for Prime Minister Modi, people in India continue to experience grave human rights abuses. India and the US are important partners and allies in various world forums, including the G20 and Quad. As leaders of countries seeking to advance or retain global leadership, Biden and Modi must hold each other to account for their human rights commitments, rather than sweep human rights issues in their respective countries under the rug,” said Aakar Patel, chair of Board at Amnesty International India.
Aakar Patel, chair of Board at Amnesty International India
Amnesty International has documented how the Indian government’s criminalization of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly has placed dangerous constraints on civil society. Human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, political opponents, peaceful protesters, academics and students all face arbitrary arrests and detention, unjust prosecutions and other forms of harassment and intimidation.
Financial and investigative agencies of the government have been weaponized to harass, silence, and criminalize independent critical voices, including media organizations such as the BBC and prominent non-governmental organizations including Greenpeace India, Oxfam India, Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), Centre for Policy Research, Amnesty International India and several others
“The Indian Government relies on an ever-growing toolbox of tactics to repress dissent, now targeting those online, censoring activists and journalists, placing them under surveillance. President Biden must call on Prime Minister Modi to end his government’s abuse of laws to target civil society and free speech,” said Aakar Patel. “He should also voice concern about the BJP’s abuse of laws and policies to systematically discriminate against religious minorities.”
Driven by discriminatory nationalist Hindutva ideology, many state governments in India have passed laws to criminalize consensual inter-faith marriages and undertaken punitive demolitions targeting Muslim-owned properties. Victims of such demolitions continue to struggle for compensation and other remedies.
Aakar Patel
This targeting of religious minorities in India has been widely documented, including by the US State Department. Earlier this year, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended for the fourth year in a row that India be added to a list of countries perpetuating systemic and egregious violations of the right to freedom of religion, saying that conditions in the country for religious minorities “continued to worsen” throughout 2022. The US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom reported ‘violence by government authorities against members of religious minorities’.
“President Biden cannot ignore the evidence provided by his own State Department,” said Amanda Klasing. “He must clearly state that the growing intolerance and violence is a great concern of its administration. He should encourage Prime Minister Modi to convey to BJP leaders the urgent need to end vitriolic language and to ensure crimes against religious groups are investigated and prosecuted.”
Amanda Klasing
Prime Minister Modi’s visit takes place during a challenging climate for human rights in the US as well. Under President Biden, the US has seen a devastating backslide on access to abortion. Following the June 2022 US Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional guarantee to access abortion, at least 14 states have implemented total or near-total bans on abortion, with dozens more advancing restrictive legislation. The power to fully legalize abortion throughout the country lies with the US Congress however the President has critical authority to support abortion access in the meantime. President Biden has taken some executive action but has the power to do more, including to declare a national health emergency to protect abortion access in the United States.
In view of India’s Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that extend the right to access abortion to all women irrespective of marital status, and the detrimental impact the US Supreme Court’s ruling has had on access to health not just in the United States but also globally, Amnesty International urges Prime Minister Modi to press President Biden to ensure access to abortion to the fullest extent of his authority and to encourage members of Congress, when he meets with them, to pass legislation federally protecting access to abortion.
Amanda Klasing
The US has failed to ratify key human rights treaties protecting the rights of children, advancing gender equality, and ensuring access to healthcare. When Prime Minister Modi meets with US Congressional offices, he should further urge Senate leadership to move towards ratification of conventions the US has already signed, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention of the Rights of the Child.
“There are increased threats to sexual and reproductive health and rights and vitriolic attacks on people needing access to a range of healthcare in the US,” Amanda Klasing said. “As President Biden raises human rights threats in India, he must also be prepared to address the threats to human rights here in the US and look to examples from other countries, including India, where constitutional courts have extended human rights protections and legislatures have ratified key human rights treaties.”
“Modi and Biden have the opportunity to take a principled approach to supporting each other in advancing more rights-respecting policies at home,” said Aakar Patel. “With the world watching, their silence will be felt by the people in India and the US whose rights are most at risk of abuse.”
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
"The evidence of Modi's escalating repression of India's religious minorities is extensive," said one Muslim civil rights group.
As U.S. President Joe Biden prepared on Tuesday to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first state visit to the country since he took office in 2014, at least three progressive lawmakers said they will not attend the leader's congressional address in protest of numerous alleged human rights violations by Modi's government.
PiaKrishnankutty of The Print in New Delhi reported that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will boycott the event.
Omar—who along with Tlaib is one of two Muslim women in the U.S. Congress—has said she plans to host an event after Modi's scheduled joint address at the Capitol where she'll speak with human rights experts and religious freedom advocates about policies affecting Muslims and other minority groups in India.
Tlaib called Biden's invitation to Modi for the high-level diplomatic visit "shameful" as the prime minister landed in New York on Tuesday for a meeting with Twitter owner Elon Musk before proceeding to Washington, D.C.
\u201cIt\u2019s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation\u2019s capital\u2014his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable.\n\nI will be boycotting Modi\u2019s joint address to Congress.\u201d— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib) 1687275317
Raskin was among more than 70 Democrats from both chambers of Congress who wrote to Biden on Tuesday, calling on him to make human rights and democratic values a key point of discussion when he meets with Modi.
Human rights, press freedom, religious freedom, and pluralism "are necessary to the functioning of true democracy," wrote the lawmakers, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.). "In order to advance these values with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to friend and foe alike, just as we work to apply these same principles here in the United States."
The lawmakers noted that recent State Department reports have highlighted "the tightening of political rights and expression" as well as "the worrisome increase of religious intolerance toward minorities and religiously motivated violence by both private and state actors."
The State Department's 2022 report on human rights in India noted that there have been credible reports of "unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents" in Kashmir and beyond, violence and unjustified arrests of journalists, and life-threatening prison conditions.
"President Biden cannot ignore the evidence provided by his own State Department," Amanda Klasing, national director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International USA, said Tuesday. "He must clearly state that the growing intolerance and violence is a great concern of its administration. He should encourage Prime Minister Modi to convey to BJP leaders the urgent need to end vitriolic language and to ensure crimes against religious groups are investigated and prosecuted."
The U.S. government's Report on International Religious Freedom last year described how hate speech by officials in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has contributed to anti-Muslim and anti-Christian violence and catalogued the party's criminalization on religious conversion, the demolition of Muslim-owned properties, and arbitrary arrests and denial of bail for Muslim activists.
"The evidence of Modi's escalating repression of India's religious minorities is extensive," said the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Tuesday.
Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders called India "one of the world's most dangerous countries for the media" in its annual report this year, noting that journalists are frequently subjected to police violence, "terrifying coordinated campaigns of hatred and calls for murder" by Modi supporters, and "deadly reprisals by criminal groups or corrupt local officials."
"We hear a lot about how our relationship with India's government is based on mutual values of democracy and human rights, in spite of their quadrupling trade with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine," Omar told Roll Call earlier this month as she raised alarm about Modi's planned visit.
"There are values that people are willing to talk about when it comes to the advancement of human rights and democratic principles but all of that sort of goes out the window if there is some sort of economic or geopolitical interests that a country serves," she added. "I happen to think that we should be consistent in our care for safeguarding our values and advancing them globally."
"The destruction of the dam represents the most serious single blow to the environment during the war," said one advocate.
"Dams must not be used as a weapon of war."
That's one of the key messages shared Tuesday in an open letter condemning "the weaponization of the Kakhovka hydropower dam, whose destruction has precipitated the manmade disaster unfolding in Ukraine, the impacts of which will be experienced by the environment and people for generations to come."
Signed by two dozen advocacy organizations from around the world, the letter recounts how "the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has severely affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people upstream and downstream, impacted over 40 protected natural areas with dozens of endemic species, exposed or carried to the sea the toxic sediments accumulated in the reservoir over the dam's 70-year history, inundated at least 50 settlements on both banks causing mass displacement, and cut off water up to 500,000 hectares of irrigated fields, among other impacts."
According to the signatories, "Restoring a new liveable environment will take many years if not many decades."
Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for destroying the dam, which was under Russian control when it collapsed on June 6. Some, including the new letter's signatories, have made the case for attributing the dam's failure to cumulative damage generated since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
"The bursting of the Kakhovka dam caused by the brutal Russian military invasion in Ukraine has reminded humankind that large dams can often be a weapon of mass destruction," says the letter. "Building dams upstream of populated areas can threaten the lives of thousands—in the case of Kakhovka, 40,000 people live in harm's way, at least 50 of whom have been already confirmed dead and up to a thousand are still missing. The deluge has also taken a heavy toll on natural ecosystems and biodiversity of the unique wetlands and valleys of the Lower Dnieper—one of Europe's largest rivers."
The United Nations on Sunday accused Russia of denying aid workers access to Moscow-controlled areas of southern Ukraine that are home to people suffering the most direct consequences of the dam collapse.
Oleksii Vasyliuk, chair of the Ukraine Nature Conservation Group, which co-organized Tuesday's letter with International Rivers, said in a statement that "this ecological catastrophe and large-scale destruction of nature provoked by the Russian invasion are undermining the future well-being of all of Europe," though its deadly effects could extend beyond the continent's borders.
The dam's disintegration has intensified concerns about the structural integrity of the besieged Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and sparked multiple warnings, including those detailed in the new letter, about long-term harm to the area's drinking water supplies, wastewater infrastructure, and agricultural land. Given the region's role as one of the world's major "breadbaskets," fears are mounting that the global hunger crisis could grow worse as a result.
"The destruction of the dam represents the most serious single blow to the environment during the war," said Vasyliuk. "This is an act of ecocide against the environment and is a crime against humanity."
\u201c"The Kakhovka Dam, perched on the Dnieper River in Kherson province, was blown up on June 6 [...] \n\nSurrounding lands, homes, and infrastructure were deluged with poisonous runoff, forcing thousands of residents to flee."\nhttps://t.co/IVd0XdJINu\u201d— Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists) 1687278121
"Unsafe in times of peace, dams constitute a mortal danger in cases of war, violent conflicts, and terrorist insurgence," said International Rivers co-director Josh Klemm. "The weaponization of dams during wartime represents a real and growing threat."
In 2017, for instance, the U.S. bombed Syria's largest dam during its war against the Islamic State, endangering tens of thousands of civilians in the process.
"The weaponization of dams during wartime represents a real and growing threat."
The letter describes the destruction of the Kakhovka dam as a war crime and calls on the International Criminal Court to investigate it as such.
Even in the absence of war or sabotage, "dams are increasingly at risk of failure as decades-old dams reach the end of their lifespans, and climate change-induced floods threaten dams and communities located downstream," says the letter. "By 2050, most people will live downstream of a large, aging dam."
Pointing to the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in London, the signatories implored participating officials "to urgently rebuild more sustainably and avoid the inherent dangers and problems of rebuilding the 70-year-old dam and rehabilitating the obsolete plant."
"More than ever Ukraine needs support for its speedy and sustainable recovery," states the letter. "However, the destruction of obsolete Soviet infrastructure also brings an opportunity for economic, social, and environmental improvements by using new efficient and nature-friendly approaches and technologies while avoiding mistakes of the past."
According to the letter:
The restoration of the 350 MW Kakhovka hydropower plant has been estimated to cost over €1 billion, though the full cost is likely to be much greater when factoring in the restoration of the vast reservoir. It would also take years to complete, and restoring water supply from the reservoir to Crimea may take over a decade. Rebuilding the dam and its 2000 km2 reservoir would not represent the best path forward given its extraordinary expense, high environmental impacts, climate vulnerability, remaining threat of destruction, and availability of more sustainable solutions.
A comparable solar power plant, for example, would occupy less than 1% of the former reservoir area, cost a fraction of restoring the hydropower facility, and could be completed in less than two years.
Dedicated water supply systems and more water-efficient irrigation schemes that do not require restoring the dam can and must be undertaken immediately, rather than choosing an option that would take many years to complete. These efforts are already underway.
Developing solar energy in the former reservoir could serve to power pumps for new water systems while protecting native vegetation from drought. This could be complemented by wind farms to harness naturally strong winds in the valley. The emergence of over 1000 km2 of vacant land is a real opportunity to develop renewable energy and other nature-friendly economic activities.
"We are confident that under conditions of climate change, it will be optimal to restore natural ecosystems on the site of the already emptied water reservoir, which in the past has submerged the largest natural forest in the steppe zone of Ukraine," said Vasyliuk. "Restoration of the river flow will not only bring back the stability of natural ecosystems and restore biodiversity lost in the past, but also increase the quality of water used by people, thereby improving the quality of life."
"We know too well the cost of inaction: a world with the highest forced displacement in recorded history," the U.N.'s top refugee official noted. "We cannot let this continue."
As the worldwide number of refugees soars to an all-time high due in large part to war, advocates marked World Refugee Day on Tuesday by imploring the international community to work toward achieving peace and provide the financial and other resources necessary to enable tens of millions of displaced people to return home.
More than 108 million people around the world were displaced as of the end of 2022—and over 35 million of those people were refugees—due to war and other violence, climate shocks, persecution, and other human rights violations, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) said in its annual Global Trendsreport released last week.
That's a 23% increase—or 8 million more people—from 2021, and the figure is expected to surge even higher due largely to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the battle between rival factions of Sudan's military government, the agency warned.
"Right now, the world is facing a refugee crisis unlike any since World War II."
"On World Refugee Day, we honor the courage and hopes of the millions of people forced to flee war, violence, and persecution," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Tuesday. "This year I'm marking the occasion in Kenya, meeting refugees brimming with strength and ambition despite escaping conflict, drought, and other horrors."
Grandi asserted that the world "can—and must—do more" to offer "hope, opportunities, and solutions to refugees, wherever they are and whatever the context."
\u201c110 million people have been #ForcedToFlee due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, disasters & more.\n\nOn Tuesday's #WorldRefugeeDay, UNHCR has 5 ways you can stand #WithRefugees. https://t.co/beqF6jVscf via @Refugees\u201d— United Nations (@United Nations) 1687233780
According to UNHCR, more than three-quarters of global refugees are hosted by low- and middle-income countries, with Turkey, Iran, and Colombia hosting the most displaced people. The agency also said that roughly 7 in 10 refugees live in nations bordering their countries of origin.
Noting efforts by countries that "have generously hosted refugees," Grandi asserted that "host countries cannot do it on their own."
"The international community must step up and provide the financial resources to enable such progressive policies," he stressed. "We have seen enormous progress in this area over the past years... but clearly, more must be done."
\u201cBREAKING: the police tried to stop our banner drop.\n\nThis World Refugee Day, we couldn\u2019t let them silence us: REFUGEES WELCOME, ALWAYS\n\n\ud83d\udccdParliament, London\u201d— Freedom from Torture\ud83e\udde1 (@Freedom from Torture\ud83e\udde1) 1687276971
"Unfortunately, in today's divided world, long-term solutions for people forced to flee remain pitifully scarce, leaving many of the world's 35 million refugees in limbo," Grandi continued. "That is why, on World Refugee Day, I [call on] leaders to live up to their responsibility to broker peace so that violence stops, and refugees can return home safely and voluntarily."
"I call on governments to increase resettlement opportunities for refugees desperately in need," he added. "And I call on states to embrace policies that harness the enormous potential refugees have to contribute to the social, economic, and political life of the countries hosting them."
\u201cToday we mark #WorldRefugeeDay. This year's theme is "hope away from home." Palestinians are among the largest refugee populations in the world. For over 75 years, apartheid Israel has denied our refugees their @UN-stipulated right to return home and receive reparations.\u201d— BDS movement (@BDS movement) 1687264681
"We know too well the cost of inaction: a world with the highest forced displacement in recorded history," Grandi said. "We cannot let this continue."
This year's World Refugee Day comes amid fears that most of the more than 700 refugees aboard an overloaded fishing boat that sank off the southern Greek coast last week drowned. So far, 81 bodies have been recovered and 104 asylum-seekers have been rescued from the shipwreck.
\u201c\ud83d\udd34Open letter:\u00a0Together with @TimaKurdi, more than 180 international initiatives demand a full investigation of the shipwreck off Greece and an end to systematic border violence.\n#Pylos \n#WorldRefugeeDay\n\nhttps://t.co/hKPrBlaRh1\u201d— Sea-Watch International (@Sea-Watch International) 1687241479
Former U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "It is a political choice to let human beings drown at sea. On World Refugee Day, we demand justice."
In the United States, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—a childhood refugee from Somalia—noted that "right now, the world is facing a refugee crisis unlike any since World War II, with refugee crises in Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Myanmar," and other countries.
"The climate crisis is only expected to fuel more forced migration from the most-impacted regions," Omar wrote on Twitter. "It is on all of us to live up to our professed values."
\u201cI and millions of others would not be where we are today if it weren\u2019t for the United States of America\u2014a country that stands as a beacon of hope for the poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free around the world.\u201d— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1687276846
"We must provide safe refuge to those seeking asylum and reject nativist efforts to punish and criminalize asylum seekers," Omar added. "And we must pursue a binding agreement on global migration to hold each other accountable for addressing this crisis."