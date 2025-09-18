To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

US-UK tech pact: UK Government must “stop selling us out to big business,” campaigners say

LONDON

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now said:

"Trump’s state visit is being used to cement the power of the Big Tech oligarchs and their super rich financial investors over the UK. The investments announced will only help the people of the UK if corporations can be properly regulated and taxed – but the government is giving up its ability to control the development of this technology as it bends over backwards to please the robber barons. We risk losing more jobs than we gain, busting our climate targets, and giving away our data and other resources – all to help the richest people in the world build greater monopolies.

“Starmer promised he would build a strong British tech industry, but this deal is not that. Instead it’s turning us into no more than an aircraft carrier for US Big Tech. Meanwhile, deepening tech militarisation and collaboration with corporations like Palantir which are helping Trump kidnap people from off the streets should shock anyone who cares about human rights. Once we’re totally locked into dependence on these gigantic private monopolies we will regret this deal – the government must change course, stand up to Trump and stop selling us out to big business.”



Global Justice Now is a democratic social justice organisation working as part of a global movement to challenge the powerful and create a more just and equal world. We mobilise people in the UK for change, and act in solidarity with those fighting injustice, particularly in the global south.

