US House Leadership Receives Nearly 1 Million Signatures Calling for Impeachment Proceedings Against President Trump

Today, Free Speech For People and Women’s March, following a press conference with Rep. Al Green (TX-09), delivered nearly one million petition signatures to the leadership of the House Judiciary Committee, urging Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Al Green stated, “I would like to thank Free Speech for People, Women’s March, and the nearly one million Americans whose petition signatures continue to show how the call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump is of paramount importance and must be addressed by Congress. We are laying the foundation for impeachment by raising our voices across America with a protest movement that is nearly one million strong, and in Congress, by continuing to introduce articles of impeachment because no president is above the law. His abuse of power, disregard for the Constitution, authoritarian dictatorship activity, and violations of the War Powers Clause demand a response. Impeachment and removal from office is the remedy provided in our Constitution to protect democracy from an authoritarian president whose threat to democracy has become an assault on democracy. This is why the article of impeachment filed in June is the first in the foundation to remove an authoritarian president, but not the last.”

Following a press conference outside the US Capitol, organizers hand-delivered the signatures to Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

“What this campaign shows is that nearly 1,000,000 Americans across the country refuse to let Trump and his allies destroy our democracy,” says Alexandra Flores-Quilty, Free Speech For People’s Campaign Director. “It’s up to Congress to do their job, defend the Constitution, and impeach and remove Donald Trump from office for his grave abuses of power.”

“Donald Trump has repeatedly trampled on our Constitution and attacked our communities with cruelty and impunity. Nearly one million people demanding impeachment is proof that we will not back down. Congress must act now to protect our freedoms and our futures,” says Tamika Middleton, Managing Director of Women's March.

The signatures were gathered as part of the Impeach Trump Again campaign, led by constitutional lawyers at Free Speech For People, who have documented multiple abuses of power and violations of the Constitution Trump has committed since his inauguration. These include:

Unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s power to declare war;

Unlawfully mobilizing military forces against civilian protesters in the United States;

Illegally kidnapping, detaining, and removing U.S. residents;

Illegally and unconstitutionally removing U.S. residents, migrants, and asylum-seekers to foreign prisons;

Unlawfully attempting to deport immigrants for peacefully protesting;

Unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s powers;

Defying court orders and unconstitutionally usurping judicial authority;

Abusing his power to seek retribution against perceived adversaries;

Co-opting and dismantling independent government oversight;

Imposing unlawful tariffs;

Receiving foreign and domestic emoluments;

Unconstitutionally usurping local and state authority;

Abusing the emergency power;

Abusing the pardon power;

Corruptly dismissing criminal charges against Eric Adams;

Depriving citizens of their birthright;

Blocking efforts to secure U.S. elections;

Planning the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza;

Engaging in unlawful, corrupt practices during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, Rep. Al Green introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for violating the War Powers Clause of the Constitution following the military attack on Iran without congressional authorization, and the Congressman forced a floor vote on the articles in the US House. Seventy-eight Members of Congress joined Rep. Green in voting to advance those articles of impeachment, nearly four times as many Representatives who were on record supporting the impeachment of Trump prior to the vote. Now, with nearly a million Americans joining the call for impeachment, Congress must do its constitutional duty and launch impeachment proceedings.

“The Framers designed the constitutional remedy of impeachment to deal with a president who would attack the Constitution, trample on the rule of law, and engage in High Crimes,” says John Bonifaz, Co-Founder and President of Free Speech For People. “The American people are demanding that Members of Congress abide by their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and impeach and remove Trump.”

For more information on the campaign and to read the case for impeachment, please visit impeachtrumpagain.org.