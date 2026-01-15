There are no Benefits to Trump’s “Great Healthcare Plan”

Today, President Donald Trump unveiled a healthcare plan which his administration claims will lower drug costs and insurance premiums.

Public Citizen Health Care Policy Advocate Eagan Kemp issued the following statement:

"Trump's Great Healthcare Plan is impressive only in the fact that it isn't great, wouldn't substantively improve healthcare, and isn't even detailed enough to be considered a plan.

“Trump and his cronies have had more than a decade to come up with something beyond 'concepts of a plan' but have failed time and time again. The American people are suffering under a broken health care system that has been made worse by Trump and his MAGA allies.

“By passing tax cuts for billionaires and paying for them through health care cuts for tens of millions of people, Trump and Republicans showed their disdain for everyday Americans. In the short run, the Senate must follow the lead of the House and pass a clean three-year extension of the ACA subsidies.

“In the longer term, we must finally pass Medicare for All, an actually great healthcare plan, to finally guarantee everyone in the U.S. can get the care they need throughout their lives without financial barriers."