March, 21 2024, 01:10pm EDT
The Justice Department & 16 State AGs Sue Apple in Order to Improve the Internet Economy for Businesses & Consumers
In an landmark lawsuit today, the Department of Justice announced it is suing Apple for a wide range of unfair competition practices and its monopoly over smartphone markets and applications.
Open Markets Executive Director Barry Lynn responded with the following statement:
“The Justice Department and 16 state attorneys general have once again shown up for America’s consumers and independent businesses, and the protection of our personal liberties and democratic rights, by taking on one of the world’s largest corporations.
“For more than a decade, Apple has engaged in unfair competition designed to entrench its monopoly control in the smartphone market and in multiple closely related marketplaces such as wireless apps. By deploying a complex suite of intertwined practices that collectively restrict the availability of alternative services, Apple stifled the development of rival businesses, reduced consumer choice, imposed higher prices for consumers and developers, and piled up vast wealth for a tiny collection of people. In recent years, Apple has also increasingly engaged in conduct designed to restrict access to essential communications and entertainment markets in ways that further only its own private interests.
“Today’s groundbreaking lawsuit seeks to fully pry open Apple’s restrictive practices so that fair competition can thrive in ways that deliver the public real choice and opportunity, and improve the quality of both hardware and software products.”
New Wage Data Shows When Workers Organize and Fight 'It Pays Off—Literally'
Union contracts negotiated in 2023 earned workers wage increases they haven't seen in over 35 years.
Mar 21, 2024
Between 1979 and 2017, EPI has estimated, the median U.S. worker lost out on $3,250 in pay per year due to the decline in unionization during that period.
A new analysis shows that unionized workers across the United States secured historic wage increases under contracts negotiated last year, further demonstrating the power of collective bargaining.
According to Bloomberg Law, 2023 union contracts "gave workers an average first-year wage increase of 6.6%"—the highest raise since at least 1988.
"With signing bonuses and other lump-sum payments added to the calculations," the outlet added, "2023's average first-year wage increase was 7.3%, also a record high, according to Bloomberg Law's latest Quarterly Union Wage Data report."
The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the U.S., highlighted the findings on social media Thursday, writing, "When we fight together, it pays off—literally."
🔥Union contracts negotiated in 2023 resulted in an average first-year wage increase off 6.6%, the HIGHEST average pay raise for any year since @bloomberglaw began tracking the number in 1988.
When we fight together, it pays off—literally. https://t.co/7bppjtDrMU
— AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIO) March 21, 2024
It's well-established that unionized workers are paid more and receive better benefits than nonunion employees. A Treasury Department study released last year estimated that unions boost their members' wages by 10-15% and "improve fringe benefits and workplace procedures such as retirement plans, workplace grievance policies, and predictable scheduling."
But unionization also benefits nonunion employees—as shown by the United Auto Workers' (UAW) historic contract victories at the Big Three U.S. automakers last year.
After the UAW secured record wage gains in their contracts with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis following a six-week strike, several nonunion car manufacturers—including Toyota and Tesla—announced pay increases for their employees in an apparent attempt to preempt organizing efforts in their factories.
Overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. union membership grew by 191,000 workers in 2023—but the share of employees represented by a union fell slightly as strong job growth outpaced organizing efforts.
The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) noted in its analysis of the BLS figures that the share of nonunion workers who would like to have a union at their workplace is far higher than the share who actually have union representation," a testament to the effectiveness of corporate union-busting campaigns and the need for much stronger federal labor laws.
Between 1979 and 2017, EPI has estimated, the median U.S. worker lost out on $3,250 in pay per year due to the decline in unionization during that period.
Green Groups Protest 'Nuclear Fairy Tale' in Brussels
"All the evidence shows that nuclear power is too slow to build, too expensive, and it remains highly polluting and dangerous," one activist said.
Mar 21, 2024
An international coalition of environmental groups dropped banners and blockaded roads to protest the International Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday.
While the summit, hosted by the Belgian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), pushes nuclear energy as a replacement for fossil fuels, more than 600 climate action groups launched a declaration calling nuclear power plants a "distraction which slows down the energy transition."
"We are in a climate emergency, so time is precious, and the governments here today are wasting it with nuclear energy fairy tales," Greenpeace E.U. senior campaigner Lorelei Limousin said in a statement. "All the evidence shows that nuclear power is too slow to build, too expensive, and it remains highly polluting and dangerous."
"The nuclear lobby camouflages itself beneath a climate-friendly facade, hoping to divert massive sums of money away from real climate solutions, at the expense of people and the planet."
At the United Nations COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates last year, more than 20 countries pledged to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050. However, Greenpeace France calculated that achieving this would mean finishing 70 reactors each year between 2040 and 2050. This would be an unprecedented buildout in defiance of current trends: Between 2020 and 2023, 21 reactors were completed while 24 were shut down worldwide.
In the European Union specifically, many countries turned away from nuclear after 2011 in response to the Fukushima accident in Japan, according to Reuters. Germany shuttered its last three reactors for good in April 2023 following a successful anti-nuclear campaign there. In general, the nuclear share of the E.U. power mix dropped from 32.8% in 2000 to 22.8% in 2023, Greenpeace said.
Activists argue that nuclear still poses all the dangers the anti-nuclear movement has been warning about for decades and also cannot be ramped up quickly enough to prevent escalating climate extremes.
To reinforce this message, members of Greenpeace France blockaded the main roads to the Brussels summit using cars and bicycles. They also lit pink flares and threw pink powder as a motorcade of officials en route to the summit approached. The action succeeded in delaying the arrival of several delegations, Greenpeace E.U. said.
Other demonstrators dropped banners from the summit site at Brussels Expo reading, "Nuclear Fairy Tale," while a group representing the 600 declaration signatories protested in front of an inflatable bouncy castle holding up a sign reading, "Nuclear fairy tales = climate crisis."
The declaration was drafted by Climate Action Network Europe and signed by groups from at least 56 different countries and territories including Climate Action Network Canada, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Sierra Club, Food and Water Watch, CodePink, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, and several 350.org, Fridays for Future, and Friends of the Earth affiliates.
"The nuclear lobby camouflages itself beneath a climate-friendly facade, hoping to divert massive sums of money away from real climate solutions, at the expense of people and the planet," the declaration reads.
The signatories pointed out that, while the world must dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, it would take longer than this for any new nuclear plant to come online.
At the same time, it costs significantly more money to increase nuclear capacity than renewable options like wind and solar, they stressed. A new reactor requires almost four times the funds of a new wind power installation.
"Governments need to invest in proven climate solutions, such as home insulation, public transport, and renewable energy, rather than expensive experiments, like small modular reactors, which have no guarantees of actually delivering," the declaration says.
It also points to safety risks across the nuclear lifecycle, from uranium mining to waste storage. And it adds that those dangers would only increase as temperatures rise.
"The climate crisis also increases the risks involved in nuclear power, as increased heatwaves, droughts, storms, and flooding all pose significant threats to the plants themselves and to the systems that aim to prevent nuclear accidents," the signatories argued.
Instead, the declaration proposes that governments focus on achieving 100% renewable energy while also improving efficiency.
"What we demand is a just transition toward a safe, renewable, and affordable energy system that secures jobs and protects life on our planet," the declaration concludes.
Former US Diplomat Says 'Collaboration' in Gaza Genocide Could Make Biden 'Target of Prosecution'
"It is evident that making Gaza uninhabitable is a feature, not a bug in this operation," wrote former State Department adviser Barnett Rubin.
Mar 21, 2024
Last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first Western leader to be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for giving military and political support to Israel's assault on Gaza. In the U.S., a federal court in January heard a case brought by the Center for Constitutional Rights, arguing that Biden is complicit in "Israel's unfolding genocide." A judge dismissed the case but warned the defendants to "examine the results of their unflagging support of the military siege."
Israel's blockade has led to the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system and famine conditions in at least two of Gaza's five governorates, as well as the deaths of at least 27 Palestinians from starvation so far.
While signing the letter in which former officials warned that Israel's civilian killings "cannot be justified" and expressed support for Biden's call for a cease-fire lasting at least six weeks, Rubin made clear in his own letter to the signatories that "the purpose of the operation is to 'defend' Israel by making Gaza uninhabitable and forcing the Palestinians to leave by indiscriminate killing, starvation, disease, and humiliation."
A former top adviser at the U.S. State Department was among nearly 70 former diplomats and officials who urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to strengthen his stance against Israel's practices as it continues its monthslong bombardment of Gaza.
But the Middle East expert, Barnett Rubin, also criticized the letter, calling it "weak" and insufficient in its warnings to the administration.
Rubin, now a distinguished fellow at the Center on International Cooperation, said the dozens of former government and military officials wrote the letter warning against U.S. support for Israel's military tactics in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7, without considering Israeli officials' open calls for genocidal violence.
"It is evident that making Gaza uninhabitable is a feature, not a bug in this operation," Rubin wrote in what he described as a "letter of dissent" to the former officials. "You have ignored the issue of genocide."
Further, Rubin said, the signatories should have warned Biden of the possible consequences of his military and political support for Israel, whose forces have killed at least 31,988 Palestinians since October 7, including an estimated 13,450 children, and has targeted hospitals, groups of people waiting for humanitarian aid, universities, and other civilian infrastructure, all while claiming to be fighting Hamas.
"President Biden's collaboration in this genocide could make him a target of prosecution," wrote Rubin. "There is NO excuse for providing any aid whatsoever to a force engaged in these actions."
The Biden administration has expressed contempt for international opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, repeatedly calling South Africa's claim that the IDF is committing a genocide "meritless" and dismissing the ICJ's preliminary finding that South Africa's case was "plausible."
The White House has bypassed Congress numerous times to approve weapons transfers to Israel, and U.S. weapons were used in illegal airstrikes against two homes in October, according to an Amnesty International analysis.
The signatories of the letter to Biden include former Clinton administration national security adviser Anthony Lake, former counterterrorism czar Richard Clarke, and former USAID Administrator J. Brian Atwood.
They warned that Israel has a "responsibility to conduct operations in accordance with international humanitarian law, which requires that parties prevent indiscriminate killing," and that Israeli officials "set a very negative tone for treatment of civilians" when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in October that "no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel" would be allowed into Gaza.
Israel's blockade has led to the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system and famine conditions in at least two of Gaza's five governorates, as well as the deaths of at least 27 Palestinians from starvation so far.
What the signatories did not acknowledge, said Rubin, was that "15 members of the [Israeli] Cabinet attended a joyous rally celebrating the opportunity to expel Palestinians from Gaza" in January.
They also ignored, Rubin said, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invocation of Amalek in a speech in October, referencing an ancient enemy of the Israelites whose extermination was ordered by God in the Hebrew Bible.
"He claims he was taken out of context," wrote Rubin. "Here is the context: there are many articles and speeches over the last 40+ years... identifying the Palestinians as Amalek... [Israeli officials] regard the expulsion of Palestinians as a 'humane' alternative to extermination."
While signing the letter in which former officials warned that Israel's civilian killings "cannot be justified" and expressed support for Biden's call for a cease-fire lasting at least six weeks, Rubin made clear in his own letter to the signatories that "the purpose of the operation is to 'defend' Israel by making Gaza uninhabitable and forcing the Palestinians to leave by indiscriminate killing, starvation, disease, and humiliation."
