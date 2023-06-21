To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Keep independent journalism strong by supporting Common Dreams today.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Greenpeace
Contact: Email:,pressdesk.int@greenpeace.org

The Climate Crisis is a Threat to Our Lives and the Economy –

Greenpeace USA Response to the Dollars and Degrees Senate Hearing

In response to today’s Senate Committee on the Budget Dollars and Degrees hearing, Alice Madden, Policy and Political Director at Greenpeace USA, said:

“In the 2022 election cycle, the oil and gas industry funneled more than $50 million to support their back-pocket candidates in the closest races. These same candidates continually present a false choice between a healthy economy and a healthy planet. Today we saw that with fossil fuels – we get neither.

“Between 2010 and 2019, the United States experienced 119 climate disasters that each caused damages of $1 billion or more. That’s more than double the previous decade. The consequences of the climate crisis are wreaking havoc on our health and our economy. We have many options to tackle it by transitioning to a clean energy economy that will create up to 25 million good-paying jobs across every zip code in America, jump-starting the economic recovery and positioning America to compete in a world that runs on clean technologies, not fossil fuels.”

Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.

+31 20 718 2000
www.greenpeace.org/international
Press PageAction Page