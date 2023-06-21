The Climate Crisis is a Threat to Our Lives and the Economy

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Greenpeace USA Response to the Dollars and Degrees Senate Hearing
In response to today’s Senate Committee on the Budget Dollars and Degrees hearing, Alice Madden, Policy and Political Director at Greenpeace USA, said:
“In the 2022 election cycle, the oil and gas industry funneled more than $50 million to support their back-pocket candidates in the closest races. These same candidates continually present a false choice between a healthy economy and a healthy planet. Today we saw that with fossil fuels – we get neither.
“Between 2010 and 2019, the United States experienced 119 climate disasters that each caused damages of $1 billion or more. That’s more than double the previous decade. The consequences of the climate crisis are wreaking havoc on our health and our economy. We have many options to tackle it by transitioning to a clean energy economy that will create up to 25 million good-paying jobs across every zip code in America, jump-starting the economic recovery and positioning America to compete in a world that runs on clean technologies, not fossil fuels.”
The Student Borrower Protection Center said the right-wing justice "must immediately recuse" due to his ties to a billionaire with connections to opponents of student debt relief.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday faced calls to recuse himself from two high-profile cases that will soon decide the fate of President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan after a ProPublica report revealed the judge's ties to Paul Singer, a billionaire with financial connections to right-wing groups backing efforts to block relief for tens of millions of borrowers.
In a letter to Alito on Wednesday, the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) noted that Singer—a hedge fund tycoon whose private jet flew Alito to Alaska for a fishing trip in 2008—has "direct and indirect financial ties" to parties in Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown, cases brought by opponents of student debt cancellation.
"The U.S. Department of Education v. Brown litigants, student loan borrowers named Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, were identified by a shadowy nonprofit organization known as the Job Creators Network," SBPC's letter states. "This entity, which advocates for extreme, right-wing positions on a range of issues, has been the recipient of an undisclosed amount of financial support from right-wing donors and has used these resources to publicly wage the legal fight to dismantle student debt relief."
SBPC's letter points out that the Judicial Crisis Network—a right-wing group that counts Singer as a major donor—"has provided at least $150,000 in direct financial support to the Job Creators Network since 2015, including $50,000 in 2020."
"Dark money moves in the shadows. Alito's SCOTUS gutted any guardrails around money in politics," said Mike Pierce, SBPC's executive director. "We don't know everywhere Singer's billions flow. But we do know that Singer has been linked to the Judicial Crisis Network."
Additionally, the group's letter highlights the fact that the Manhattan Institute—a conservative think tank whose board of trustees Singer chairs—"filed a consolidated amicus curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down student debt relief."
"Taken together, these direct and indirect ties to parties and amici in these lawsuits raise significant questions about your ability to remain impartial, particularly given your documented history as a beneficiary of Mr. Singer's largesse," reads the new letter to Alito. "There is only one path forward: you must recuse yourself in both Brown and Nebraska."
\u201c[BREAKING] Building on @propublica's bombshell exposing Justice Alito's ties to billionaire investor Paul Singer, we dug into Singer's support for litigants in the SCOTUS student debt relief cases.\n\nThis is #corruption.\n\nAlito must immediately recuse.\n\nhttps://t.co/LccKKuEUK2\u201d— Student Borrower Protection Center (@Student Borrower Protection Center) 1687361577
The letter was sent hours after ProPublica published a bombshell story on Alito's previously undisclosed 2008 trip to Alaska on Singer's private jet—an excursion organized by Leonard Leo, the longtime head of the Federalist Society who has played a central role in the rightward shift of the U.S. judiciary.
Following the 2008 trip, Alito did not recuse from cases involving Singer's hedge fund.
ProPublica's reporting prompted fresh outcry over the Supreme Court's lack of a binding code of ethics, which has opened the door to what critics say is flagrant corruption. In April, ProPublicarevealed that Justice Clarence Thomas has been secretly accepting luxury trips from conservative billionaire Harlan Crow, also a right-wing megadonor, for more than two decades.
"The Supreme Court is mired in an ethical catastrophe that threatens its fundamental credibility," Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement Wednesday. "Once again, a conservative Supreme Court justice has been discovered to have accepted luxury travel and gifts from an ultrarich GOP donor with business before the court."
The high court is expected to hand down its hugely consequential ruling on the Biden administration's student debt relief plan before the end of the month as advocates work to highlight the fundamental flaws in the plaintiffs' case for blocking relief.
During oral arguments in February, Alito joined his fellow right-wing justices in expressing skepticism over the administration's plan, rehashing the debt cancellation opponents' insistence that the program is unfair to those who wouldn't directly benefit from the relief.
SBPC argued Wednesday that by Alito's own professed ethical standards, he should not be participating in the debt relief cases.
In its letter to Alito on Wednesday, SBPC cites the judge's statement during his 2006 confirmation process that his "personal practice" is to recuse from cases in which "any possible question might arise" regarding his impartiality.
"The appearance of corruption—your ties to Mr. Singer, and his ties to organizations with business before the court in Brown and Nebraska—clear the high ethical bar you established for yourself," the letter states.
"There is no humane way to kill a whale at sea, and so we urge the minister to make this a permanent ban," said Humane Society International's Europe director.
Citing animal welfare concerns, Iceland's government is suspending this summer's whale hunt through the end of August, a move cheered by marine conservationists—who are pressing for a permanent whaling ban.
Icelandic Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries Svandís Svavarsdóttir—a member of the Left-Green Movement, which leads a three-party ruling coalition—explained Tuesday that "I have made the decision to temporarily stop whaling in light of the unequivocal opinion of the council of animal welfare specialists," according to a translation by Iceland Review.
"The conditions of the Act on Animal Welfare are inescapable in my mind: If the government and license-holders cannot guarantee welfare requirements, this activity does not have a future," she added, raising whaling opponents' hopes for a permanent ban.
\u201c\ud83d\udce2BREAKING: #Iceland has temporarily suspended whaling in response to the diminishing support for this practice. Hvalur, the last remaining whaling company in Iceland, had already declared its final season due to declining profits. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc33\n\nRead more \ud83d\udc47\nhttps://t.co/fsOYWMOjnT\u201d— Sea Shepherd (@Sea Shepherd) 1687357610
Svavarsdóttir's decision follows the publication this week of a report by the country's Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) that called last season's whale hunt illegal because it did not meet the standards required by the Icelandic Animal Welfare Act.
"This is a major milestone in compassionate whale conservation. Humane Society International is thrilled at this news and praises Minister Svavarsdóttir for ending the senseless whale killing which will spare hundreds of minke and imperiled fin whales from agonizing and protracted deaths," the advocacy group's Europe executive director Rudd Tombrock said in a statement.
"There is no humane way to kill a whale at sea, and so we urge the minister to make this a permanent ban," Tombrock added. "Whales already face so many serious threats in the oceans from pollution, climate change, entanglement in fish nets, and ship strikes, that ending cruel commercial whaling is the only ethical conclusion."
\u201cHUGE NEWS! Whaling has been BANNED in Iceland till the 31st of August 2023! \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc0b\ud83d\udc99 \n\nThe Ethical Review Board came to the conclusion that there is no way to kill whales ethically, and in the light of those findings @svandissvavarsdottir minister decided to stop the whaling season\u201d— Jason Momoa (@Jason Momoa) 1687283964
Speaking after last year's Icelandic whaling season, Sharon Livermore, the director for marine conservation at the Massachusetts-based International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) noted that "studies have shown that it can take up to 25 minutes for a whale to die after being shot with an explosive harpoon."
"This summer, one fin whale was landed with four harpoons in its body. This tragic example indicates that many whales suffer a slow and agonizing death because of whaling," she added. "It is unbearable to imagine how these animals must suffer."
Danny Groves of the U.K.-based group Whale and Dolphin Conservation wrote on Tuesday:
Aside from the issues with the killing methods, the MAST report's expert panel also concluded that it is not possible to determine the sex of a whale from the ship or whether they are about to kill a pregnant female or a lactating mother with a calf. The chances of surviving for motherless whale calves are negligible. Hunting is also not possible without following the whales for some time before shooting, which causes stress and fear, and killing them is not possible in a quick and painless manner.
Referring to Iceland, Robert Read, who heads the U.K. branch of the direct action group Sea Shepherd, said that "if whaling can't be done humanely here... it can't be done humanely anywhere."
"Whales are architects for the ocean," Read added. "They help boost biodiversity, they help fight climate change by affecting the carbon cycling process."
\u201cThere will be no whaling in Iceland this summer! \ud83e\udd73\n\nThis is HUGE!\n\nTogether with the support of other marine charities and a public outcry in Iceland and abroad, we've saved around 150 fin whales from a painful and horrific death this year.\n\nThe Icelandic Government's own advice\u2026\u201d— Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) (@Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)) 1687264902
Last summer, Hvalur—the only whaling company still operating in Iceland—slaughtered 148 fin whales in the frigid Atlantic waters around the island nation. This, despite the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifying fin whales as "vulnerable."
The Icelandic government allows the annual slaughter of up to 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales. While the International Whaling Commission (IWC) agreed to a global moratorium on all commercial whaling in 1986, Iceland—which is an IWC member—formally objects to the policy.
IUCN credits bans on whaling—only Iceland, Japan, and Norway allow commercial hunts—for improving the fin whale's status from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2018.
Hvalur previously announced that this would be its last whaling season in business, citing a decline in profits, according toEuronews Green.
"Justification is required if whaling is to be allowed," Svavarsdóttir wrote in February 2022. "It must be demonstrated that it is economically justified to renew hunting permits."
The minister asserted that it is "indisputable" that whaling has "not had much economic significance for the national economy in recent years."
"There is little evidence that there is any economic benefit to doing this fishing, as the companies that have a license to do so have been able to catch whales in recent years but have not done it," she continued. "There may be several reasons for this, but perhaps the simplest explanation is that sustained losses from these fisheries are the most likely."
\u201cIt's too soon to tell, but this terrific news could signal an end to whaling in Iceland forever. Fingers crossed. https://t.co/7tFP3e0Ib4\u201d— Blue Planet Society (@Blue Planet Society) 1687271125
When Japan temporarily stopped hunting whales amid international activist pressure, the country imported whale meat from Iceland. However, Svavarsdóttir noted that "the Japanese now hunt their own whale meat."
"Why, she asked, "should Iceland take the risk of maintaining fisheries that have not produced economic benefits in order to sell a product for which there is little demand?"
"The climate crisis is at home in Montana, and has diminished the lives of each and every one of the plaintiffs," one attorney said.
The first constitutional U.S. climate trial concluded Tuesday—about a week earlier than expected as the defense shortened its list of witnesses.
The 1st Judicial District Court in Helena, Montana, heard closing arguments in Held v. State of Montana, as the lawyers representing 16 young people aged 5 to 22 argued that the state government had violated the plaintiffs' constitutional rights by worsening the climate emergency as it continues to extract and burn fossil fuels.
"Plaintiffs are asking this court to declare that a stable climate system is fundamental to the protection of their rights to clean and healthful environment," attorney Nate Bellinger said during closing arguments, as The Guardianreported.
\u201cToday, the court heard closing arguments from attorneys for both youth plaintiffs + the state in Held v. State of Montana. It may be weeks or months before receiving a ruling, so stay tuned! https://t.co/XhNkbLyeMQ #YouthvGovMT\u201d— Our Children's Trust (@Our Children's Trust) 1687301789
Held v. State of Montana was first brought by the 16 young people—then aged 2 to 18—in 2020. The youth are represented by nonprofit Our Children's Trust, which was founded specifically to handle youth climate lawsuits—as well as attorneys from the Western Environmental Law Center and McGarvey Law.
The case hinges on two articles of the Montana Constitution that guarantee a right to a "clean and healthful environment" and stipulate that "the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations."
The young people want the court to declare that the state of Montana is violating their constitutional rights with their current fossil fuel policy and instruct it to transition to renewable energy by 2050. Lewis and Clark County Judge Kathy Seeley has said she won't direct state policy if she rules in favor of the plaintiffs, but will issue a "declaratory judgment" stating that the state's actions are unconstitutional, The Guardian reported.
"The state approves every fossil fuel permit with zero consideration of the harm to children."
Specifically, the plaintiffs are targeting the "MEPA exception," a Montana law that prohibits state agencies from considering climate impacts when permitting projects under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, Courthouse News Service explained.
"The state approves every fossil fuel permit with zero consideration of the harm to children," Bellinger said, as Courthouse News Service reported. "Montana's contribution to anthropogenic climate change harms, and the impacts of Montana's emissions are both local and immediate as well as global and long-lasting. Every ton matters."
During the first week of the trial, the young plaintiffs explained how the climate crisis had already impacted their daily lives with hotter summers and more devastating wildfires, floods, and droughts.
"It is really scary seeing what you love disappear before your eyes," plaintiff Sariel, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said during testimony June 14. "This case is important."
The court also heard testimony from experts about the impacts of the climate crisis on Montana and the state's contribution to climate change.
"We are at a decision point about taking action on climate change," Peter Erickson, a climate change policy researcher for the Stockholm Environment Institute, testified June 15. "The world community has decided we must. Montana continues to issue fossil fuel permits."
On Monday, the court heard witnesses for the defense. The state called two members of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality—Director Chris Dorrington and Administrator for the Air, Energy, and Mining Division Sonja Nowakowski, as well as economist and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University Terry Anderson.
Montana was originally slated to call more witnesses—including its only climate science witness Judith Curry and its only mental health witness Debra Sheppard.
Curry is a climatologist and known climate denier who charged the state around $30,000 for a report relating to the case, DeSmog reported. Sheppard, meanwhile, said in deposition that she had no expertise in how climate impacted children's mental health, the Flathead Beaconreported.
Of those who did testify, Dorrington told attorneys before the trial that he had not been familiar with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), The Guardian reported.
"I attended this trial last week when there was testimony relevant to IPCC, but prior to that I wasn't familiar and certainly not deeply familiar [with] its role or its work," he said, as CNN's Rachel Ramirez tweeted.
When asked if greenhouse gas emissions harm the "environmental life support system" and contribute to environmental degradation, Nowakowski said twice that she was "not a scientist," according to climate journalist Dana Drugmand.
\u201cUnder cross-examination today, DEQ official Sonja Nowakowski was asked if GHG emissions harm the \u2018environmental life support system\u2019 \n\n\u201cI\u2019m not a scientist\u201d she replied \n\nDo GHG emissions contribute to environmental degradation? \n\nNowakowski: \u201cAgain I\u2019m not a scientist\u201d\u201d— Dana Drugmand (@Dana Drugmand) 1687211604
Anderson has ties to the tobacco industry and is charging Montana $500 per hour for his services, The Guardian reported. During cross-examination, plaintiffs' lawyer Phil Gergory pointed out several errors in his presentation.
"Anyone listening to the trial last week heard irrefutable expert testimony from the world's top experts in their fields," Julia Olson, chief legal counsel with Our Children's Trust, said in a statement Monday. "In contrast, the state presented a slim offering of 'we can't stop permitting fossil fuel projects' alongside an economist—their only expert—who presented testimony with mathematical errors and a misunderstanding of emissions data."
In its closing arguments Tuesday, Montana emphasized that it could not be held accountable alone for resolving the climate crisis, and that climate policy should be decided by lawmakers, not the courts.
"Climate change is an issue much larger than one Montana can address on its own," Montana Assistant Attorney General Michael Russell said, as Courthouse News Service reported. He called the trial a "weeklong airing of political grievances that properly belongs in the Legislature, not the court of law."
Bellinger, meanwhile, emphasized the crisis' local impacts.
"The climate crisis is at home in Montana, and has diminished the lives of each and every one of the plaintiffs," he said.
Seeley's decision will come after the parties file their proposed filings, which have a deadline of early July, The Associated Press reported.
A victory for the plaintiffs may not ultimately impact Montana policy under Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
"Republicans in Montana seem pretty fixed in their ways, and I don't think a decision by this district court is going to change the way that they think about these issues," James Huffman, a Montana resident and former professor and dean emeritus at Lewis & Clark Law School, told the AP.
However, a win could set an important precedent in other climate lawsuits across the country.
Plaintiff Lander Busse told the AP he hoped the case would start "a trickle down of other litigation and activism nationally."