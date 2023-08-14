To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sunrise on MT Climate Ruling: Our Generation Is Taking Over

In response to a Montana judge ruling in favor of the young people who alleged the state violated their right to a “clean and healthful environment” by promoting the use of fossil fuels, Varshini Prakash, Executive Director of Sunrise Movement, released the following statement:

“From the millions of young people who fought against the Willow Project to the 16 brave Montanans who won their case for a clean environment today, we have proven that Gen Z is a powerful force in the fight against the climate crisis, and we won’t be stopped. Mark my words: from courthouses to statehouses to the ballot box in 2024, our generation is taking over.”

This comes as many consider what will drive young people to the polls in 2024. In addition to bold action on climate, young people across the country have been calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act, which would enable the President to utilize the full force of his executive powers to usher in a wartime mobilization to confront the climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

