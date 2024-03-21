To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Statement on Department of Justice Suing Apple for Maintaining of iPhone Monopoly

Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) joined 16 states and the District of Columbia to file an antitrust lawsuit against Apple for its practices relating to the iPhone. The lawsuit includes five claims on monopoly maintenance: blocking super apps, mobile cloud streaming services, excluding cross-platform messaging apps, degrading non-Apple smart watches, and limiting third party digital wallets.

In response to the news out of the DOJ, Demand Progress Corporate Power Director Emily Peterson-Cassin issued the following statement:

“The Department of Justice’s announcement today marks a significant moment in the ongoing commitment of the Biden administration to safeguard consumer wellbeing and promote fair competition. The Department of Justice's decision to file a lawsuit against Apple is a testament to this dedication and a clear signal that the interests of the people and small businesses are at the forefront.

“This action is particularly crucial for small businesses, many of which have long voiced their concerns about being unable to access the App Store due to restrictive practices. By challenging these barriers, we are taking a step towards creating a more equitable playing field where innovation and competition can thrive without undue hindrance.

“We commend the Department of Justice and look forward to seeing more aggressive steps taken by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to rein in the monopolistic practices of Apple and other Big Tech companies. Furthermore, we encourage Congress to examine ways to prevent monopolies like this from forming in the future, ensuring a competitive and diverse market that benefits consumers and businesses alike.

“The Biden administration remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering an environment where competition can flourish, and consumers are protected. Today's legal action is a crucial step in that direction, and we applaud the Department of Justice for its unwavering dedication to these principles.”

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

