Sierra Club Supporters Submit More than Sixteen Thousand Comments Urging EPA to Finalize Strongest Possible Methane Rule

Shannon Van Hoesen, shannon.vanhoesen@sierraclub.org
Comments Show Support, But More Limits on Flaring Needed to Protect Climate & Public Health
The public comment period for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed supplemental rule aimed at cutting methane and other emissions from the oil and gas sector ends today. The broad coalition of methane rule supporters submitted more than 400,000 comments, more than 16,000 of which came from Sierra Club members and volunteers, urging EPA to further strengthen the draft rule and quickly finalize, by summer at the latest, and implement it so communities can realize its emission reduction benefits as soon as possible.
While the comments supported the supplemental rule, which is an improvement over the original draft from 2021, they also urged EPA to impose greater limits on the harmful practice of flaring. These restraints are critical to ensure the strongest possible methane safeguards to mitigate climate change and protect public health. EPA must also widen standards to address emissions from more storage tanks and improve and clarify ways in which communities and individuals can report large leaks.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, driving approximately one-third of the warming our planet has experienced to date. Each year, the U.S. oil and gas sector emits 16 million metric tons of methane, alongside other damaging and harmful pollutants, into our atmosphere.
In January, over three days of public hearings, 289 advocates across 33 states and 110 organizations testified in support of a strong methane rule. Along with the written comments, it should now be clear to EPA that finalizing maximally protective safeguards against methane pollution from the oil and gas industry is essential to advancing environmental justice, slowing the rate of climate change, and keeping everyone's air clean and safe to breathe.
In response, Sierra Club released the following statements:
Senior Director of Energy Campaigns Kelly Sheehan said: “The response to EPA during this public comment period leaves no question: the agency must strengthen and finalize the strongest possible methane rule as swiftly as possible to protect clean air and ensure a stable climate and healthy communities. During the public hearings and this comment period, EPA heard from people who have experienced the harmful impacts of pollution from oil and gas drilling firsthand, who live and work on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and who are counting on the agency to hold these fossil fuel companies accountable. Many of these communities live in states where political leaders have failed to prioritize community protections. We urge EPA–for the benefit of our families, economy, and climate–to incorporate these recommendations into the final rule and to enact the strongest safeguards possible without delay. Nothing less than our lives and planet depends on it.”
Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter’s Conservation Director Cyrus Reed said: “No state produces more oil and gas than Texas, and no state has more to gain from strong methane regulations than our state. Unfortunately, state leadership and our two main state agencies that have a role in regulating methane -- the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Railroad Commission, have largely turned a blind eye on Texas communities, putting our health and our planet at risk. We look to the federal government to do what our state leadership has not done - protect our communities. The EPA can and must adopt a strong final rule on methane pollution.”
Sierra Club Organizer for Southern New Mexico Antoinette Reyes said: “It has been more than a year since its initial introduction, so we are looking forward to the finalization of EPA’s methane rule after hundreds of thousands of comments showed clear support for a strong rule that cracks down on leaks. Air pollution knows no boundary, these rules are necessary to protect public health and the environment in New Mexico, as well as in bordering states, like Texas. It is the job of the EPA to create meaningful federal rules that set a minimum standard for new and existing oil and gas operations - it is the best tool we have to protect communities from harmful pollutants. After a huge outpouring of comments from all over the country, it is not critical that a final, strong rule be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that our communities' air gets cleaned up for healthier, fuller lives."
A toxicology reportreveals a "great quantity" of the neurotoxin clostridium botulinum was found in the body of the leftist—who claimed he was injected while hospitalized just before his death in September 1973.
Pablo Neruda, the Chilean Nobel poet laureate, diplomat, and leftist politician who died days after Gen. Augusto Pinochet seized power in a 1973 U.S.-backed military coup, was poisoned to death, his nephew said Monday ahead of the expected publication of a new toxicology report later this week.
The revelation by the nephew, Rodolfo Reyes, confirms long-held suspicions that Neruda—an ardent communist—was murdered in the early days of Pinochet's far-right dictatorship. Reyes told Spain's EFE that laboratory testing showed a "great quantity" of clostridium botulinum—a neurotoxic bacteria that is one of the most poisonous known biological substances—in Neruda's body when he died.
Reyes said that clostridium botulinum "would have no reason to have been in Neruda's bones. What does this mean? That Neruda was murdered, there was an action in 1973 by agents of the state."
"What does this mean? That Neruda was murdered, there was an action in 1973 by agents of the state."
When the Pinochet coup occurred on September 11, 1973, 69-year-old Neruda was hospitalized with prostate cancer. While he was being treated, the poet made plans to go into exile in Mexico, where he had served as Chile's consul-general in the 1940s.
A close friend of Salvador Allende—the democratically elected socialist president who was overthrown by Pinochet's forces with the backing of U.S. military, intelligence, and business organs—Neruda would undoubtedly have been a vocal critic of the right-wing dictator and a major thorn in the regime's side.
Driver and bodyguard Manuel Araya has long said that a distressed Neruda called him from the hospital, claiming that someone injected him in the stomach while he was sleeping. Fearing the worst, Neruda left the hospital on September 23 and died hours later. His official cause of death was listed as the wasting effects of prostate cancer.
However, Gonzalo Martínez Corbalá, the Mexican ambassador to Chile at the time of the coup, said he saw Neruda two days before he died, and that although ill, he weighed 220 pounds, belying official claims of a "wasting" death.
A court-ordered exhumation and analysis of Neruda's remains that began in 2013 and involved forensic scientists in four nations led the Chilean government to announce two years later it was "highly probable that a third party" was involved in the poet's death. In 2017, an international team of scientists said they were "100% convinced" Neruda did not die of cancer.
During the early months of Pinochet's rule, other prominent leftists were arrested, tortured, and murdered in a reign of terror whose victims ultimately numbered in the tens of thousands. The renowned folk singer and guitarist Victor Yara, for example, had his hands smashed by torturers who mockingly asked him to play them a song. Instead, he sang the protest song "Venceremos"—"We Shall Win"—before he was shot more than 40 times.
Neruda, who won the 1971 Nobel Prize in Literature for "poetry that with the action of an elemental force brings alive a continent's destiny and dreams," was called "the greatest poet of the 20th century in any language" by Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez, another Nobel laureate.
However, Neruda's legacy has been reevaluated in the #MeToo era, as he described raping a Sri Lankan maid in his memoir. He also abandoned his first wife and only daughter when the child was born with a neurological disorder, and sexist themes in some of his work have been noted. Feminist pressure led Chile's congress to cancel plans to rename the country's main international airport after Neruda.
“With this report, we provide governments and donors with concrete steps for action, starting with visibility, funding, and protection for LBQ+ movements," said a Human Rights Watch researcher.
A first-of-its-kind Human Rights Watch report published Tuesday exposes the discrimination and violence that lesbian, bisexual, and queer women and nonbinary people face in over two dozen countries around the world.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher Erin Kilbride interviewed 66 members of the lesbian, bisexual, and queer (LBQ+) community over the past year for her 211-page publication—which, she stressed during a call with journalists, is trans-inclusive.
The report, entitled "This Is Why We Became Activists": Violence Against Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer Women and Nonbinary People, looks "beyond the criminalization of same-sex conduct," Kilbride explained.
The document details violence that LBQ+ people endure from family members, security forces, and others, as well as discrimination, particularly related to employment; healthcare—especially fertility services; housing, land, and property rights; justice systems; and migration.
"The scale of brutal violence, legal discrimination, and sexualized harassment these communities face is rarely documented."
Kilbride and others on the call highlighted that while the discrimination and violence are often "highly visible," they are also "historically underdocumented," including by major human rights groups. The researcher expressed hope that the new report is "a step in the right direction" to fill that "immense gap."
"Lesbian, bisexual, and queer women are renowned for leading human rights struggles around the world," Kilbride said in a statement. "But the scale of brutal violence, legal discrimination, and sexualized harassment these communities face is rarely documented."
The interviewees ranged in age from 21 to 75 and the majority of them are "movement leaders, activists, and human rights defenders working at the local or national level," the report notes. They include Amani, who told HRW that "I got beaten by police in a protest for an arrested human rights defender Rania Amdouni in 2021."
According to the report:
Amani is a 27-year-old Lebanese-Tunisian lesbian activist, queer feminist, and woman human rights defender in Tunisia. She leads writing therapy workshops for people who have experienced trauma, human rights violations, and discrimination and for members of the queer community who have depression.
In 2021, police physically assaulted Amani. One of her ribs was broken, and she spent three days in the hospital.
[...]
Since the attack, the police have followed and stopped her three times on the street; each time, she was taken to a police station for questioning. She told Human Rights Watch that because she is a woman, the police have an "easy way" to harass her by asking if she ran away from home and if her family is looking for her, which is a gendered line of questioning that speaks to women's lack of freedom of movement and the control many families have over women... During those instances of police harassment, police often touched her short hair and arm tattoos, demanding to know why she did not present as more feminine.
"I think one queer woman's story can change those that come after it," Amani told Kilbride. "That is why I agreed to talk to you, to tell you what happened."
Andrea Rivas, a lesbian activist and lawyer in Argentina, said that "the first homophobic attack I suffered was at 12 years old: verbal violence from the father of the girl I was going with. He knew just by how I dressed. I liked pants. Parents tell girls like me if we won't stop dressing like this, we won't get to go to school. You are marginalized in the early stages, in primary school and high school."
After noting how LBQ+ people in Argentina have more limited education and employment opportunities, Rivas added that "the less economic options you have, the more exposed you are to violence. As a lawyer now, I receive so many reports that paint a picture of violence over a lifetime. We need to analyze it from the first moments, because it starts when you are little, when you are building your identity."
Along with Argentina and Tunisia, the interviewees are from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, El Salvador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malawi, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tanzania, Uganda, Ukraine, and the United States.
\u201cI spoke to LBQ+ women in 26 countries about legal discrimination, sexual abuse & how they're organizing for justice.\n\n66 interviewees in a row told me they'd never seen a global report on violence against LBQ+ women.\n\nToday @hrw is publishing that report.\n\nhttps://t.co/dVUyj7zxiv\u201d— erin kilbride (@erin kilbride) 1676373000
Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched nearly a year ago, has forced some Ukrainian parents to decide whether to remain in their war-torn country or flee to Poland, where they fear losing their children, the report states. LBQ+ people in other nations, such as the United States, also face various problems related to parenthood.
The report includes the story of Kris Williams and Rebekah Wilson, who divorced after Wilson gave birth to their child. Williams' lawyer, Robyn Hopkins, told HRW of the former U.S. couple's battle over the birth certificate and custody: "Mothers should not have to adopt their own children. My client and her ex-wife decided to have this child while they were married."
The publication also points out that "in the U.S., three large insurance companies cover fertility treatments for heterosexual couples who demonstrate an inability to get pregnant after a set amount of time, usually approximately a year. For LBQ+ couples, demonstrating that neither partner produces sperm is usually insufficient proof of an 'inability to get pregnant. Instead, LBQ+ couples are often asked to 'show receipt of multiple failed rounds of fertility treatments to qualify for insurance coverage,' meaning the price of proving 'inability' can be up to $30,000 higher for LBQ+ couples than for heterosexual ones."
In addition to sharing the experiences of LBQ+ people from across the globe, the report features policy recommendations for civil society, health departments, judiciaries, national legislatures, and security forces.
"LBQ+ activists are experts in the violence their communities experience," said Kilbride. "With this report, we provide governments and donors with concrete steps for action, starting with visibility, funding, and protection for LBQ+ movements."
"I am 21 years old," said Jackie Matthews. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."
Hours after a man opened fire on Monday night at two locations at Michigan State University, killing at least three students and injuring at least five, a 21-year-old student at the school posted a TikTok video to share that this was not the first mass shooting she'd survived.
"Ten years and two months ago I survived the Sandy Hook shooting," said Jackie Matthews, describing crouching in a corner with her classmates while a gunman fatally shot 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
"I am 21 years old," Matthews said. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."
\u201cA survivor of the Sandy Hook School mass shooting in 2012 is a student at Michigan State University: \u201cI am 21-years-old and this is the second mass shooting I\u2019ve lived through. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.\u201d\u201d— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1676384604
Matthews described the physical manifestation of the trauma left by surviving the Sandy Hook massacre, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
"I now have a full-blown PTSD fracture [in my lower back] that flares up any time I am in a stressful situation," she said.
Timereported that a number of other students on campus were survivors of a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who visited the campus, told the magazine that she had seen a number of students wearing shirts that read, "Oxford Strong," which were given to them after the shooting.
\u201cA student caught on camera at the Michigan State University shooting is wearing a sweatshirt in honor of the victims of a completely different school shooting. This is now inception. What a time to be American.\u201d— Displaced New Yorker (@Displaced New Yorker) 1676348657
"I'll forever be Sandy Hook Strong," said Matthews, "and I'll forever be Spartan Strong."
"We've let down generations of children by letting this continue."
The Michigan State shooting followed the recent release of a study by gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety about survivors of gun violence.
Fifty-nine percent of U.S. adults now report that they or someone they know have experienced gun violence in their lifetime. More than 40% of those who have had personal experiences with gun violence say they have trauma as a result.
"The impact of gun violence extends beyond those who are wounded or killed," said Everytown. "The families, communities, and anyone with a personal experience of gun violence in their lifetime are also survivors of gun violence."
Matthews expressed solidarity with the families and friends of the three people who were killed Monday night at the school.
"But we can no longer just provide love and prayers," she said. "There needs to be legislation. There needs to be action. It's not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We cannot longer be complacent."
The law did not include universal background checks, which have the support of more than 90% of Americans, or a ban on assault weapons.
"We've let down generations of children by letting this continue," said progressive advocacy group Indivisible Michigan in response to Matthews' video. "We must act NOW."