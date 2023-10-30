Sierra Club Statement on UAW Deals with the Big Three Automakers

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org
The United Auto Workers has announced tentative agreements in their contract negotiations with the “Big Three” Automakers: Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors.
Wins from the tentative agreements:
Tens of thousands of UAW workers have been on strike across the U.S. since the UAW contract expired on September 16. The Sierra Club, alongside many in the environment movement, has loudly echoed the demands of auto workers to ensure that the clean energy transition is a just transition.
Next, the tentative agreements for each automaker must be voted on and ratified by UAW members.
In response, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:
“As UAW President Shawn Fain has said from the start, ‘Record profits mean record contracts.’ For workers and further ensuring a just transition to clean energy, these tentative contracts are truly historic.
“The transformation of the auto sector – and the economy more broadly – to meet U.S. climate commitments represents a generational opportunity to build an economy that works for everyone. This work will not be easy, but in negotiating historic contracts, UAW has reminded the world what is possible!”
The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.(415) 977-5500
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," said an Oil Change International strategist. "All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary."
Over 250 climate groups from 30 countries published an open letter on Monday urging governments that endorsed a global pledge at the United Nations summit in Scotland two years ago to support new efforts to cut off subsidies for foreign fossil fuel projects.
The coalition letter came a day after the Financial Timesreported that the European Union and United Kingdom—which left the E.U. in 2020—have proposals to end subsidies for foreign gas, oil, and coal projects that they plan to discuss at a closed-door Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in France next month.
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," Oil Change International (OCI) strategist Nina Pusic said Monday. "Will they live up to the pledge most of them made in Glasgow in 2021 to end international public finance for fossil fuels at the OECD? All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary to align global financial flows with a habitable climate future, and this November represents a critical opportunity that we can't afford to miss."
According to the Financial Times:
People close to U.K. Export Finance, Britain's credit agency, said that Canada had committed to backing the U.K.'s planned proposal to the OECD ahead of the meeting next month. Canada's finance department said it "looked forward to working alongside like-minded partners at the OECD and in other international forums to grow and promote the clean economy around the world."
The E.U. has submitted its own proposal, according to one person familiar with the matter, after member states agreed on a draft proposal last month, according to another person familiar. It did not provide a comment.
The coalition letter highlights that the 2021 Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP)—whose signatories agreed to align public finance institutions with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal—is already shifting an estimated $5.7 billion a year to clean energy.
As part of the CETP, countries committed to driving "multilateral negotiations in international bodies, in particular in the OECD, to review, update, and strengthen their governance frameworks to align with the Paris agreement goals," the letter explains.
"This November at the OECD Export Credits Forum, your country has a critical opportunity to fulfill this commitment. Your country can do this by joining forces with other CETP signatories to support restricting oil and gas export finance at the OECD," wrote the coalition, which along with OCI includes Friends of the Earth (FOE) United States, Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), and Environment Governance Institute (EGI) Uganda.
"Ending OECD oil and gas support is critical to limit global heating to 1.5°C," the coalition added, citing the International Energy Agency's warning that new fossil fuel investments are incompatible with the goal. "And yet, the OECD export credit agencies (ECAs) currently provide five times as much financing for fossil fuels as for clean energy every year. By putting an end to their fossil fuel financing, governments have an opportunity to free up $41 billion USD per year to support the clean energy transition."
The OECD's existing Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits has a prohibition from January 2021 that "shifts an estimated $4 billion per year out of highly polluting coal fired-power," the letter notes, calling for an extension of that policy "to encompass all fossil fuels, including oil and fossil gas, without any loopholes."
Some leaders at groups behind the letter took aim at specific nations, such as the United States, which is among those that have come under fire this year for continuing to dump a collective $4.4 billion into fossil fuel projects abroad.
"We have waited long enough for the United States, and other wealthy historical emitters, to be a force for good at the OECD," said Kate DeAngelis, FOE's senior international finance program manager. "The U.S. must turn away from its multibillion-dollar fossil financing and support the U.K. and Canada proposal, leading the push to finally end export credit agency support for fossil fuels."
JACSES program director Yuki Tanabe targeted Japan, which snubbed the Glasgow pledge but backed a similar one from the Group of Seven last year—and has since faced criticism for continued investments in fossil fuels.
"Japan should not be a blocker at the OECD negotiations and should agree to end its public finance for fossil fuel projects," Tanabe argued. "Ammonia and hydrogen co-firing should not be exempted as 'abatement' technologies, since the current co-firing development roadmap is not in line with the Paris goals."
EGI CEO Samuel Okulony stressed how decisions of nations like Japan affect communities where projects are based.
"The impacts of climate change in Africa are a matter of life and death, and Japan, Korea, and other OECD countries should listen to the lived realities of global south communities, who have been devastated by the impacts of climate change for decades," he said. "It is imperative that these countries make resolute commitments, support a resolution to stop public financing for fossil fuels at the OECD, and demand the global community align itself with the commitments to keep the 1.5°C target alive."
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal," noted one theologian after the prime minister invoked an ancient enemy. "The Bible commands to wipe out Amalek, including women, babies, children, and animals."
Human rights defenders on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of an "explicit call to genocide" after he delivered a televised address calling Israel's imminent invasion of Gaza a "holy mission" and invoked an ancient mythical foe whom the God of the Hebrew Bible commanded the Israelites to exterminate.
Declaring the start of a "second stage" of Israel's war on Gaza—which he described as a "holy mission"—Netanyahu said that "you must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible."
According to the Hebrew Bible, the nation of Amalek was an ancient archenemy of the Israelites whose extermination was commanded by God to Saul via the prophet Samuel.
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal... Why are Western politicians silent?"
"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass," states the Old Testament in 1 Samuel 15:3.
The holy text further states that Saul infuriates God by sparing some of the Amalekites and their livestock.
"If it was not obvious from the carpet bombing, use of white phosphorus, and indiscriminate killing that the Zionist government of Israel [has] clear genocidal intentions, then the... reference to Palestinians as Amalek in Netanyahu's speech describing his plans for Gaza should be enough to convince you," British religious scholar Hamza Andreas Tzortzis wrote on social media Monday.
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal. The Bible commands to wipe out Amalek, including women, babies, children, and animals," Tzortzis added. "Why are Western politicians silent? Stop the genocide now!"
As
Truthout's Aidan Orly noted last week:
For centuries, Christian leaders have used Amalekite language to justify genocide, including against Native Americans and against Tutsis in Rwanda. Right-wing Jewish groups have also employed the Amalek trope. Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in 1994, likely influenced by Amalekite language employed by the far-right Kahane movement of which he was a part.
Orly added that "Israel's current minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is also associated with this movement, which has largely dissipated but is still technically outlawed in Israel as a terrorist group."
U.S. academic and Informed Comment publisher Juan Cole accused Netanyahu of declaring "a holy war of annihilation of civilians of Gaza."
"Netanyahu may have gestured to, and defiled, the Bible by excusing his genocide against the civilians of Gaza with reference to 1 Samuel. But his real bible is Revisionist Zionism with its fascist and explicitly colonial ideology," Cole wrote Sunday on Informed Comment, referring to a form of Zionism—the movement for a Jewish homeland in Palestine—that seeks to conquer not only all of Palestine but also Jordan and parts of Lebanon and Syria.
"The Iron Wall is now advancing into Gaza, doing to small children and pregnant women what the authors of 1 Samuel in prosaic Babylon probably only dreamed of doing to the mythical Amalekites," Cole added.
Netanyahu isn't the only Israeli leader who has made what critics have called genocidal statement in recent weeks. Israeli President Isaac Herzog
asserted earlier this month that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to "eliminate everything" there.
Ariel Kallner, a member of parliament from Netanyahu's Likud party,
urged a "Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of '48," a reference to the forced expulsion and ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Arabs from Palestine during the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1947-48.
Tally Gotliv, another Likud lawmaker, demanded "not flattening a neighborhood," but "crushing and flattening Gaza without mercy."
Some U.S. Republicans have
echoed Israeli leaders' statements, while President Joe Biden and members of his administration have been accused of denial of—and complicity in—genocide for casting aspersions upon official Palestinian casualty reports and providing diplomatic cover and billions of dollars in military aid for Israel's government.
The backlash against Netanyahu's comments came as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks and troops advanced on Gaza City as the relentless Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment continued.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 8,306 people in Gaza—including 2,136 women and 3,457 children—with more than 21,000 others injured, nearly half of all homes destroyed or damaged, and over 1.4 million people forced to flee for their lives.
In the illegally occupied West Bank, at least 121 people have been
killed and more than 2,000 others have been wounded since October 7, when Hamas-led fighters infiltrated southern Israel and killed over 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers, while taking more than 200 hostages.
More than 800 international lawyers, jurists, and legal scholars have signed an open letter stating that "we are compelled to sound the alarm about the possibility of the crime of genocide being perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."
Raz Segal, a leading Israeli Holocaust scholar, has called his country's assault on Gaza "a textbook case of genocide."
"One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract victory is to organize like we've never organized before," said United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain.
With three historic tentative agreements in hand after six weeks on strike, the United Auto Workers is looking to galvanize the rest of the U.S. labor movement by calling on other unions to align their contract expiration dates with the UAW's—a move that would give workers maximal leverage at the bargaining table and the ability to strike together, if necessary.
If ratified by UAW members, the union's four-and-a-half-year contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis would expire on April 30, 2028. Should the contracts lapse without an agreement before that deadline, the UAW would be positioned to strike on International Workers' Day, commonly known as May Day.
In a speech on Sunday night in Detroit, UAW president Shawn Fain made clear that the April 2028 expiration date was chosen strategically, with an eye toward invigorating a labor movement that has been under coordinated assault by corporations and their political allies for decades.
"May Day was born out of the intense struggle by workers in the United States to win an eight-hour day. That's a struggle that is just as relevant today as it was in 1889," Fain said. "Even though May Day has its roots here in the United States, it is widely celebrated by workers all over the world. It's more than just a day of commemoration, it's a call to action."
Aligning contract expiration dates, Fain argued, would allow unions to "begin to flex our collective muscles."
"If we are going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of the many and not the few, then it's important that we not only strike, but that we strike together," said Fain, the first UAW president to be directly elected by rank-and-file members.
After months of contract negotiations and six weeks of picketing, the UAW secured tentative deals with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis that surpass the gains of any Big Three contract in decades after years of declining real wages and surging corporate profits.
Under the tentative Ford agreement—which is similar to the deals with the other two automakers—the top wage for UAW members would jump by over 30% to more than $40 an hour and the starting wage would rise to roughly $28 an hour, a 68% increase, over the life of the contract. The UAW valued the gains in the deal at more than four times those of the 2019 contract with Ford that recently expired.
The UAW also tentatively won the right to strike over plant closures at Ford and Stellantis and union protections for electric battery plant workers at General Motors.
The victories came at the tail end of a major year for organized labor. Across the U.S., more than 450,000 workers—from nurses to hotel employees to actors—have walked off the job this year in pursuit of better wages, benefits, and working conditions. Other workers in critical sectors, including airline pilots, appear poised to strike in the near future.
Though 2023 was one of the biggest years for strikes in recent history, it still pales in comparison to the 1970s, when more than a million workers went on strike each year. Today, union membership is at an all-time low of 10.1% even as public support for unions sits at its highest point since 1965.
Fain said he hopes the UAW's victories in contract talks with the powerful Big Three will mark "a turning point in the class war that's been raging in this country for the past 40 years," adding that the union is setting its sights on non-organized car companies such as Tesla, Toyota, and Honda.
"One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract victory is to organize like we've never organized before," Fain said. "When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won't just be with the Big Three. It will be the Big Five or Big Six."