Sierra Club Statement on Coverage of EPA Vehicle Pollution Standards
News coverage over the weekend reported that the EPA is considering a weakened rule as the agency prepares to release one of its most significant rules to slash climate-disrupting emissions, tightening emission standards for cars across the country.
The rule remains under interagency review and is expected to be finalized this spring.
The EPA’s clean car standards are expected to lead to clean, electric cars making up as much as 67 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the country by 2032. The rule represents the next step in the environmental agency’s decades-long arc of safeguards to cut vehicle pollution.
A weaker final rule than the EPA’s proposal would give leniency to automakers and could allow them to wait until after 2030 to produce cleaner cars that help deliver health benefits.
According to the EPA’s own analysis, the transportation sector accounts for 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions—more than any other sector in the US—and is the fastest growing emitter of GHG emissions.
In response to the coverage, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:
“Strong EPA vehicle standards are essential to protecting clean air for communities across the country. Lobbying by auto manufacturers to stall the transition to electric vehicles could have severe consequences: Millions of Americans breathing deadly car pollution, suffering from the impacts of climate change, and spending too much on volatile gas prices.
"Enough excuses from the auto industry. Automakers have had more than enough time to prepare for the EV transition, and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is rolling out the infrastructure necessary to support it. We can and must have union-made clean vehicles. We urge the EPA to remain steadfast in finalizing a strong rule that will improve public health and protect our future.”
Christian Nationalist Insiders Are Prepping for Trump's 'Dystopian' Return
"Nationwide abortion bans, attacks on same-sex marriage, and restrictions on contraception—this is the horrifying reality being openly discussed by Team Trump and the likely architects of his second term agenda."
Feb 20, 2024
News
Although former President Donald Trump is not personally religious, his close ties to Christian nationalists—whom he has relied on to gather support for his presidential campaigns—could place the United States on a path to embracing numerous far-right policies, according to documents penned by a leading right-wing think tank.
Politico, which obtained the documents, reported that staffers at the Center for Renewing America (CRA) included "Christian nationalism"—the promotion of the belief that the U.S. was founded as a Christian country and should emphasize "Christian values" in its policies—on a list of priorities for a second Trump term.
CRA's president is Russell Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump, who Politico reported believes his continued close ties to the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee "will elevate Christian nationalism as a focal point in a second Trump term." The two speak at least once a month, the outlet reported.
Vought has been frequently named as a potential White House chief of staff should Trump win a second term, which could position him to carry out other proposals in the CRA document, including:
- Invoking the Insurrection Act as soon as Trump takes office, allowing him to deploy the military to stop protests;
- Impounding federal funds, or refusing to spend money appropriated by Congress, as former President Richard Nixon did to block agencies from taking on projects he opposed before Congress banned the practice; and
- Creating other new ways to expand Trump's presidential power.
Politico reported on the plans to "elevate Christian nationalism" as Trump prepares to address the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Association in Nashville on Thursday—the world's largest association of Christian broadcasters.
Former New York state Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat, said the proposals of Project 2025 and the CRA show that "reproductive rights in all 50 states are on the ballot in 2024."
Along with Vought, Politico reported that former Trump administration official William Wolfe is likely to significantly influence the White House should Trump win the election. A close associate of Vought's, Wolfe served as deputy assistant secretary of defense and director of legislative affairs at the State Department under Trump.
As recently as December, Wolfe called for a Christian nationalist government in which sex education in schools would be abolished and gestational surrogacy and no-fault divorce would be banned.
Vought is also an adviser to Project 2025, led by the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation. The group aims to reshape the government by ousting federal employees who stand in the way of Trump's agenda—deploying "a wrecking ball for the administrative state," said Vought toldThe Associated Press last year.
The Biden campaign said the new reporting laid bare "the dystopian reality if Trump is reelected: an America governed by religious extremism where Americans have fewer rights."
The proposals of Trump's allies are "straight out of The Handmaid's Tale," said Lauren Hitt, senior spokesperson for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. "Nationwide abortion bans, attacks on same-sex marriage, and restrictions on contraception—this is the horrifying reality being openly discussed by Team Trump and the likely architects of his second term agenda."
"Every day Donald Trump openly supports an agenda of restricting Americans' freedoms, dividing our country, and attacking our rights," said Hitt. "That's what he will do as president. It's not who we are as Americans."
Workers in 14 States Launch Largest Starbucks Union Drive Yet
"It's important that we're recognized as people rather than profit machines," said one Louisiana barista. "We don't have another choice but to stand together."
Feb 20, 2024
News
Employees at 21 Starbucks stores across the United States informed the global coffee giant's CEO on Tuesday that they are launching the largest single-day unionization in company history.
The baristas—who are employed at Starbucks in 14 states—said in a letter to CEO Laxman Narasimhan that they've "decided to follow in the footsteps of over 396 other stores and nearly 10,000 partners to demand better."
"Though we work at different stores, we are united through our shared experiences and in our demand for higher wages, fair and consistent scheduling, improved benefits, and a safe and dignified workplace," said the workers, who are called "partners" by the company.
"Starbucks has made a habit of prioritizing sales and profits over partner safety," the baristas alleged. "We have worked through violent threats from customers, unsafe weather conditions, and a global pandemic. Despite our willingness to work regardless of this disregard for our health and safety, we have been met with higher and higher expectations without being given the resources to meet them."
The letter continued:
We "partners" demand a say. We are the face of Starbucks. As employees, we deserve the same respect and dignity as the CEO. This dignity includes fair pay, clear communication with all partners, a say in the decisions that affect our day-to-day, better power balance, and manageable expectations. Partners are not merely your workers but human beings, who have the right to pursue happiness outside of our work.
Lizzie Harlow, a barista at a Sulphur, Louisiana Starbucks, toldHuffPost that "it's important that we're recognized as people rather than profit machines."
"We don't have another choice but to stand together," Harlow added.
A Starbucks spokesperson said that the company respects its workers' right to unionize.
"We encourage all partners at stores petitioning for representation to get the facts, make an informed choice, and ensure their voices are heard by voting in neutral, secret-ballot elections," the spokesperson said.
The U.S. is currently experiencing a labor organizing renaissance. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, union membership grew by nearly 200,000 last year alone. From Starbucks to strip clubs, American workers are forming or joining unions at rates not seen in decades.
Public support for organized labor is also its highest level in generations, with 71% of Americans including 88% of young people viewing unions favorably.
However, just 10% of U.S. workers belong to a union—the lowest rate ever recorded.
'Where Is the Humanity?' Doctors, WHO Stunned by IDF's Destruction of Gaza Hospital
"The dismantling and degradation of the Nasser Medical Complex is a massive blow to Gaza's health system," said the World Health Organization.
Feb 20, 2024
News
After Israeli forces refused to grant them access to the besieged facility for weeks, World Health Organization officials were finally allowed to enter Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza over the weekend—and they were "shocked" by the destruction they witnessed.
"There's waste everywhere. Electricity was not working," Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, told Al Jazeera, which published a video segment on Tuesday showing footage from inside the hospital and interviews with badly shaken patients and facility staff.
Peeperkorn said that "parts of the hospital are damaged, and some severely damaged," by Israeli shelling.
"The dismantling and degradation of the Nasser Medical Complex is a massive blow to Gaza's health system," the WHO added. "Facilities in the south are already operating well beyond maximum capacity and are barely able to receive more patients. WHO repeats its calls for the protection of patients, health workers, health infrastructure, and civilians. Hospitals must not be militarized, misused, or attacked."
"How many of us have to die just to listen to us to stop these crimes?"
Israeli forces stormed Nasser last Thursday, claiming without providing evidence that Hamas had used the facility to hold hostages. Power cutoffs stemming from the raid killed several oxygen-dependent patients, according to Gaza health officials, and at least one person was killed by an Israeli attack on Nasser's orthopedic department.
Israel reportedly arrested several of the facility's doctors.
"Where is the humanity? Why this is happening to us?" Dr. Ahmad Moghrabi, head of plastic surgery at Nasser, asked in an interview with Al Jazeera. "How many of us have to die just to listen to us to stop these crimes?"
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, said Tuesday that it is "deeply concerned for the well-being" of the patients who remain inside Nasser and called for their evacuation.
MSF said its staff members fled Nasser out of fear for their lives as Israeli snipers targeted people inside and around the facility.
"The situation in Nasser Hospital is yet another example of the way healthcare facilities are being dismantled one by one in this war," said Guillemette Thomas, MSF's medical coordinator for Palestine. "Even though they were initially told they could stay inside the facility, medical staff and patients were put in danger in a place where they should have been protected. We are outraged that once again they have had to pay a heavy price."
