Senator Sanders’ HELP Committee Subpoenas Merck, Johnson & Johnson CEOs
“Time’s Up” For Big Pharma Abuses, Says Public Citizen
Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions subpoenaed the CEOs of Merck and Johnson & Johnson to testify before a committee hearing on “outrageously high drug prices”. The companies are among the 10 manufacturers of drugs chosen for Medicare price negotiations under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.
While the pharmaceutical industry claims that negotiating with Medicare will harm research and development, a new report by Public Citizen and Protect our Care reveals that the manufacturers of the drugs selected for Medicare price negotiation spent $10 billion more on stock buybacks, dividends to shareholders, and executive compensation than they spent on research and development in 2022.
In response, Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, released the following statement.
“Time’s up for the prescription drug price gougers.
“For too long, Big Pharma executives have behaved as if they are immune from accountability. They take publicly funded research; skyrocket prices to the moon, forcing patients to ration or skip medications they need; and then laugh as the very government that paid for the original research accepts without negotiation their outrageous prices, paying multiples of what other countries pay.
“Merck charges 30 times more for a diabetes drug in the United States than it does in France. Johnson & Johnson charges almost five times more for a blood cancer drug in the United States than it does in Germany.
“Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is paying out more in stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation than they are spending on research and development, even though R&D is the only claimed rationale for high prices.
“The pharma profiteers know exactly what they are doing. They know how they are forcing rationing. They know they are ripping off the government and taxpayers. And they know they are getting rich.
“What’s different now is that they can no longer escape public accountability. The Merck and Johnson & Johnson CEOs thought they could simply ignore the Senate health committee demand that they testify and justify their practices. Think again.
“The hearings at which they will be forced to testify are another key marker in the process of rationalizing prescription drug pricing policy in the United States. The price negotiation provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act were a start. The Biden administration’s announcement of a framework to use its authority to override patent monopolies is another. It’s a new day, Big Pharma. Get used to it.”
'Intolerable,' Says Watchdog as FEC Promises Decision on Deepfake Rules By 'Early Summer'
"The comments from the FEC chair should sound the alarm for Congress and state legislators: You cannot count on the FEC to defend us from deepfakes," said one advocate. "It's up to you.”
Jan 18, 2024
News
Federal Election Commission Chairman Sean Cooksey pushed back on criticism this week that his agency is not taking necessary steps to stop political campaigns from using artificial intelligence-generated "deepfake" images in election ads—but a leading advocate said Thursday that Cooksey's defense sent one clear message: Americans can't "count on the FEC to defend us from deepfakes."
After Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen, said this week that the FEC "hasn't managed to use its existing authority to head off the problem," Cooksey, a Republican, told The Washington Post that the commission is "working on" the issue.
The top elections regulator said the FEC is "diligently reviewing the thousands of public comments submitted" regarding a proposed ban on the use of AI to deliberately misrepresent politicians' words and actions in campaign ads by producing "deepfake" videos, audio clips, and images.
Deepfakes have already been used by the campaigns of former Republican President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection and won his party's Iowa caucus this week, and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.
"There's no reason for the Federal Election Commission to stand idly by and risk fraud and fakery overwhelming election integrity."
Despite this, Cooksey told The Post that the FEC "will resolve the AI rulemaking by early summer"—after many state primaries are over.
"The FEC's slow-walking of the political deepfake issue threatens our democracy," Weissman said Thursday. "The schedule described by FEC Chair Cooksey means that, even if the agency decides to proceed with a rulemaking on deepfakes, it's not likely to have a rule out in time for the 2024 election. That's intolerable."
"There's no reason for the Federal Election Commission to stand idly by and risk fraud and fakery overwhelming election integrity," added Weissman. "However, there's still time for the agency to expedite its action and get a clear rule in place. It must do so."
Public Citizen submitted multiple petitions to the FEC last year before the commission finally announced in August that it would consider establishing new rules barring campaigns from using deepfakes, making it clear that laws prohibiting candidates from deceiving voters in ads also apply to AI.
"You cannot count on the FEC to defend us from deepfakes," said Weissman, addressing lawmakers. "It's up to you."
Gaza Internet Blackout Conceals Israel's Human Rights Violations—And Is Itself One
"It is unconscionable to toy with connectivity amidst unprecedented violence and unfathomable human suffering," said one campaigner, demanding global action "to end the war and internet shutdowns."
Jan 18, 2024
News
Sharing a new graph from the watchdog NetBlocks that shows network connectivity in Gaza throughout the war, Mohammed Khader, policy manager at the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, noted that the start of the current blackout coincided with International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings for the South African-led case accusing Israel of genocide.
A Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate volunteer
said last week that the group has evidence that at least 96 of the 109 Gaza reporters whose deaths it documented "were deliberately and specifically targeted by surgical Israeli strikes against them."
"It is unconscionable to toy with connectivity amidst unprecedented violence and unfathomable human suffering," Fatafta said. "The international community must act now to end the war and internet shutdowns. The silence so far has been glaring."
Human rights advocates sounded the alarm as Thursday marked the seventh straight day of a near-total telecommunications blackout in the Gaza Strip—the ninth and longest outage since Israel declared war in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
"For over 100 days, Gaza has endured on-and-off disruptions and internet shutdowns, with its people now facing the longest blackout since October," said Kassem Mnejja, a campaigner with the digital rights group Access Now.
"With the people of Gaza continually in the dark, documenting and sharing information about what is happening on the ground is increasingly challenging, if not outright impossible," added Mnejja, whose group is calling for a physical and digital cease-fire.
Despite Israel's claims that its troops are targeting militants in the Hamas-governed enclave, Israeli forces have killed at least 24,620 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded another 61,830, according to officials in Gaza. Thousands more remain missing in the rubble that used to be homes, hospitals, mosques, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
Sharing a new graph from the watchdog NetBlocks that shows network connectivity in Gaza throughout the war, Mohammed Khader, policy manager at the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, noted that the start of the current blackout coincided with International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings for the South African-led case accusing Israel of genocide.
This blackout began the same day as South Africa\xe2\x80\x99s ICJ case on Israel\xe2\x80\x99s genocide in Gaza.\n\nLike the blackout that followed the 2019 Khartoum Massacre in Sudan, this is an intentional effort by Israel to isolate Palestinians from the world and hide the full scale of destruction.— (@)
The section of South Africa's 84-page application to the ICJ summarizing genocidal acts states that "Israel is deliberately imposing telecommunications blackouts on Gaza and restricting access by fact-finding bodies and the international media. At the same time, Palestinian journalists are being killed at a rate significantly higher than has occurred in any conflict in the past 100 years."
After an Israeli airstrike killed Wael Abu Fannouna on Thursday, Gaza officials announced that at least 119 members of the media have been killed since October 7. The U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has identified 76 of them.
"A communications blackout is a news blackout," CPJ stressed in a late October statement about Gaza—as Anealla Safdar, Al Jazeera's Europe editor, recalled in response to the NetBlocks update on Thursday.
"This can lead to serious consequences with an independent, factual information vacuum that can be filled with deadly propaganda, dis- and misinformation," CPJ warned at the time, also highlighting that targeting journalists or media infrastructure constitutes possible war crimes.
"At this dark hour, we stand with journalists," the group added, "with those truth-seekers whose daily work keeps us informed with facts that shed light on the human condition and help to hold power to account."
In addition to limiting on-the-ground reporting on the war, the current blackout "left civilians unable to call for help and aid workers struggling to reach them as Israeli airstrikes rained down on the south," The New York Timesreported Wednesday.
According to the newspaper:
Airstrikes and fighting between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in Khan Younis have been so intense that repair crews have had trouble reaching the damaged sites, Paltel said. Last week, two of its workers, in the process of making repairs, were killed when a company car was fired upon, Paltel said, adding that it had coordinated the repairs with the Israeli authorities in advance. The Israeli military said the episode had been referred for investigation.
"Internet shutdowns are a matter of life and death in Gaza," declared Marwa Fatafta, Access Now's MENA policy and advocacy director.
"It is unconscionable to toy with connectivity amidst unprecedented violence and unfathomable human suffering," Fatafta said. "The international community must act now to end the war and internet shutdowns. The silence so far has been glaring."
Campaign Urges IOC to Ban Israel From Paris Olympics Over Gaza Genocide
"To allow Israel, in the midst of a genocide, to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games would signal to the international community that the IOC approves of the gravest of war crimes."
Jan 18, 2024
News
"There is no place in the Olympics for genocide perpetrators."
"By refraining from applying the same standards to Israel as they did to Russia, these sporting organizations appear to suggest that Palestine, as a member state and participant in major international events, is not deserving of the same level of sympathy, dignity, or the commitment required to uphold their fundamental human rights," Zidan added.
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition launched by the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 demanding "an immediate suspension of Israel from participation in all international sports until it fully complies with international law and sports regulations."
As the executive board of the International Olympic Committee met Thursday in Gangneung, South Korea, more than 300 Palestinian sports clubs and civil society groups launched a campaign to ban Israel from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Athletic clubs participating in the #BanIsrael campaign—organized by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel—include men's and women's soccer, basketball, and volleyball teams, some of whose members have been killed during or even before Israel's current war on Gaza.
Participants are urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to "apply its principles and fulfill its obligations by banning Israel from the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris in July 2024, until it ends its grave violations of international law, particularly its system of apartheid and its ongoing genocide in Gaza."
According to Palestinian and United Nations officials, more than 24,600 Palestinians have been killed—most of them women, children, and elders—during Israel's 104-day Gaza assault in response to the Hamas-led attacks of October 7. Nearly 62,000 others have been wounded, and over 7,000 Gazans are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble.
"There is no place in the Olympics for genocide perpetrators."
A recent report published by the Palestine Football Association stated that at least 85 Palestinian athletes, including 55 soccer players, have been killed by Israeli bombs and bullets. Those figures include 55 youth.
Among the dead are Hany Al-Masry, a former player and general manager of the Palestinian Olympic soccer team.
The campaign noted that Israel has been brought before the International Court of Justice on allegations of genocide in a case led by South Africa and supported by numerous nations, groups, scholars, and artists.
"To allow Israel, in the midst of a genocide, to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games would signal to the international community that the IOC approves of the gravest of war crimes," the campaign asserted.
The campaign compared the IOC's imposition of comprehensive sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine with its inaction in the face of Israeli crimes. Russian officials bristle at what they say is the IOC's unequal treatment, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling the body's stance "outrageous."
"Once again we see an example of the bias and ineptitude of the International Olympic Committee, which time and again proves its political bent," Lavrov said on social media last year.
In an opinion piece published Thursday in The Guardian, Karim Zidan, who writes about the intersection of sports and politics, contented that "the glaring disparity in the treatment of Israel and Russia by the IOC... sends a troubling message regarding the perceived value of human rights and dignity, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
"By refraining from applying the same standards to Israel as they did to Russia, these sporting organizations appear to suggest that Palestine, as a member state and participant in major international events, is not deserving of the same level of sympathy, dignity, or the commitment required to uphold their fundamental human rights," Zidan added.
Not only has the IOC treated Israel differently, the campaign said, it has punished teams and athletes who have taken principled stands for Palestine or against Israeli crimes.
Palestinian athletes underscored the intimate cost of Israel's onslaught.
"Israel's attacks on Palestinian sports are personal for us," said Balata Youth Center, a soccer club whose 16-year-old player Said Yousef Mohammad Odeh was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank village of Odala in 2021.
"He is among dozens and dozens of Palestinian athletes killed by Israel, including in its genocidal assault on Gaza," the club continued. "It's time to put an end to Western-dominated sporting bodies' shameful business-as-usual approach with genocidal Israel."
"Creative global campaigns to exclude apartheid South Africa made a significant contribution to dismantling that country's oppressive regime," Balata Youth Center added. "We need to employ the same level of pressure, from the boardrooms to the streets, to force the IOC to end its hypocrisy and ban Israel. We need your support to peacefully disrupt the road to the Paris Games."
The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement for Palestinian human rights notes "growing calls for Israel to be excluded from international sports."
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition launched by the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 demanding "an immediate suspension of Israel from participation in all international sports until it fully complies with international law and sports regulations."
Hundreds of Irish athletes across various sports are urging an investigation into potential Israeli violations of the Olympic Charter, which states that the "practice of sport is a human right."
