January, 22 2024, 03:02pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Ali Jost, 202-730-7159,Mark McCullough, 202-730-7283,Kawana Lloyd, 202-730-7087
SEIU’s Mary Kay Henry Statement on War in Gaza
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President Mary Kay Henry released the following statement today:
“SEIU’s almost two million members believe that wherever violence, fear and hatred thrive, working people cannot. We condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism and hate in all its forms around the world. Our union includes many members and their families—Palestinian and Israeli, Jewish, Muslim and Christian—who have been impacted by the recent violence. As a union family strongly committed to justice and democracy, we believe all people across the globe deserve to live safely and free of fear, with dignity and respect for their human rights, as well as access to food, water, shelter, medicine and other necessities. SEIU members understand that working people often feel the impact of war most deeply and bear the brunt of its terrible consequences.
We condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7th, which included the killing of over 1,200 Israelis and others, unconscionable acts of sexual violence, the abduction of over 200 hostages, and other atrocities.
We also condemn the widespread attacks on innocent civilians, including the bombardment of neighborhoods, healthcare facilities, and refugee camps, by the Israeli military. Months of assaults on Gaza have killed over 20,000 Palestinians, and led to the displacement of more than 85% of the Gazan population. Palestinians face an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis, threatened by starvation and disease as well as by violence, and desperately need aid.
We call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving food, water, medicine and other resources to the people of Gaza.
Our call for a ceasefire is a call for peace, rooted in the pain that SEIU members are feeling, from the Jewish member concerned for her son’s safety in Tel Aviv, to the Muslim member who immigrated to this country from the Middle East to escape war and violence, to the hundreds of thousands of SEIU healthcare workers who see themselves in the healthcare workers in Gaza who have been killed trying to save lives.
We call on elected leaders to come together to bring an end to the violence and demand a peaceful resolution that ensures both lasting security for the Israeli people and a sustained end to decades of occupation, blockades and lack of freedom endured by the Palestinian people. This war must end, as it is expanding into a regional conflict. It is time for long-term solutions that will bring safety, peace, democracy, and justice to all in the region.”
With 2 million members in Canada, the United States and Puerto Rico, SEIU is the fastest-growing union in the Americas. Focused on uniting workers in healthcare, public services and property services, SEIU members are winning better wages, healthcare and more secure jobs for our communities, while uniting their strength with their counterparts around the world to help ensure that workers--not just corporations and CEOs--benefit from today's global economy.
Climate Crisis Forces FEMA to Expand Disaster Aid
"Without robust cuts to fossil fuels, programs like these will only expand exponentially," said one writer.
Jan 22, 2024
An entry in the Federal Register on Monday explicitly notes that new rules pertaining to government disaster assistance have been finalized due to the climate crisis, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency expecting to increase its costs by $512 million per year implementing the new policies.
Under the new rule, FEMA will expand access to immediate direct payments of $750, which households can get after evacuating their home in the event of flooding, wildfires, and other climate disasters. The agency said renters and people with low incomes will particularly be helped by the rule.
Homes that previously had structural problems like leaky roofs will now be eligible for repair funds, and FEMA will pay for upgrades to help people with disabilities, such as ramps.
"The troubling reality" behind the news that FEMA is overhauling its assistance programs, said writer Ryan Meehan, is "that without robust cuts to fossil fuels, programs like these will only expand exponentially."
"I'm no expert," said Meehan, "but these seem like the conditions for a climate emergency."
Roe Anniversary Sparks Calls for Restoring Federal Right to Abortion
"At every turn we see a new form of hell, brought to us by an extremist Supreme Court and a powerful band of Republican politicians determined to obliterate reproductive freedom," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Jan 22, 2024
News
"Congress can no longer stand by as the court compromises our democracy and our fundamental freedoms," she said, urging lawmakers to pass bills targeting the nation's top court. "It's time to reform this out-of-touch court and force them to focus on protecting Americans, rather than corporations and conservative megadonors."
Progressive advocacy groups, medical professionals, and elected officials across the United States renewed demands for federal action to restore and expand nationwide abortion rights on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling.
"As we look toward what is to come in 2024, we recognize that many will call for the restoration of Roe v. Wade as a standard," said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in a statement about the landmark ruling that affirmed the right to abortion. "However, ACOG also recognizes that Roe was imperfect: It was fragile, penetrable, and—for many—inadequate."
"This year, we will continue to call for the ability of every patient to access an abortion when they need it," ACOG added. "We call for the ability of clinicians to provide abortion care without threats, penalties, or criminalization. We call for the end of legislative interference in the practice of medicine and for the restoration of privacy in medical treatment and the lives of our patients."
The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum pointed out that "even with Roe, low-income people were denied the abortion care they needed because of the Hyde Amendment" and "recent immigrants couldn't get the care they needed because of restrictions on Medicaid eligibility."
"Barriers to abortion care have always impacted women and gender-expansive individuals, people of color, people with low incomes, and immigrants," the group continued. "On this anniversary of Roe, we are reminded we need to build a world where everyone can access abortion, no matter who or where they are."
Since right-wing Supreme Court justices overturnedRoe with their June 2022 decision inDobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, anti-choice activists and officials have ramped up efforts to further restrict abortion care, particularly in GOP-dominated states, while patients have been forced to carry unwanted or dangerous pregnancies and clinics in Democrat-controlled states have been flooded with "medical refugees."
Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—who are seeking reelection this year—have taken some steps to protect reproductive freedom in the wake of the Roe reversal, including new actions unveiled Monday, but the ideologically divided Congress has not been able to pass bills to reestablish and boost patients' rights.
"At every turn we see a new form of hell, brought to us by an extremist Supreme Court and a powerful band of Republican politicians determined to obliterate reproductive freedom across the country," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a Monday op-ed for Glamour.
The senator took aim at both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court:
Roe v. Wade wasn't overturned by some accident or surprise. We're here because Republican extremists have been waging a decadeslong war to take down Roe. They poured billions of dark money into our politics to chip away at our rights. They handpicked extremist judges with proven anti-abortion records. They took over state and local governments. They built an anti-Roe coalition in Congress. And the very second that the Supreme Court gave them the green light, they jumped into action to try to outdo each other by enacting the most severe restrictions possible on abortion access.
The result? Over the last year and a half, more than 20 states have banned or severely restricted abortion access, passed laws criminalizing doctors who perform abortions, or threatened access to pregnancy care, miscarriage care, fertility assistance, and more. Well-organized and well-funded extremists have brought lawsuits to further restrict access, hoping to undermine access in states that are firmly pro-choice.
"Republicans know that the majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe, but they aren't letting up. Instead, overturning Roe isn't enough for them—they want more," Warren warned, stressing that "we have the numbers" and "this is our moment to act."
Warren was far from alone in marking Roe's anniversary by reiterating her support for abortion rights and encouraging action by both policymakers and voters. At the congressional level, she was joined by lawmakers including Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the majority leader.
House members demanding abortion rights included Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.).
Democratic Govs. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Kathy Hochul of New York, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan also joined in the calls for boosting reproductive freedom, as did the co-chairs of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, Nevada's Aaron Ford and Delaware's Kathy Jennings.
Jennings and Ford said in a statement that "as Democratic AGs, we are proud to be on the frontlines of the fight to protect and expand abortion access, working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to do everything in our power and using every legal tool we have to defend reproductive rights."
"As Donald Trump and MAGA extremists, including Republican AGs, seek to prosecute doctors, cut access to abortion medication, and ban abortion nationwide, we are also reminded of the stakes of this year's election," the co-chairs said. "We must continue to stand up to any Republican extremist who threatens abortion access and seeks to strip Americans of their fundamental rights."
In addition to encouraging voters to elect political candidates who support abortion rights this year, some of Monday's messages were directed at policymakers, particularly in Congress.
Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive group Stand Up America, highlighted that along with the Roe anniversary, Sunday marked 14 years since the Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which opened up the floodgates for corporate spending in U.S. politics.
"Congress can no longer stand by as the court compromises our democracy and our fundamental freedoms," she said, urging lawmakers to pass bills targeting the nation's top court. "It's time to reform this out-of-touch court and force them to focus on protecting Americans, rather than corporations and conservative megadonors."
'India Lurches Toward Full-Fledged Fascism' as Modi Opens Contentious Hindu Temple
"The people of India have struggled for decades to secure a democracy that is secular, just, and equal. Modi must not be permitted to rob them of it now," admonished Progressive International's cabinet.
Jan 22, 2024
News
The executive body of Progressive International warned Monday of the accelerating erosion of Indian democracy as right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially consecrated a highly controversial Hindu temple on the former site of a 16th-century Muslim mosque destroyed a generation ago by a Hindu nationalist mob.
Modi heralded the "advent of a new era" as he spoke outside Ram Mandir, a temple to the Hindu deity figure Ram—who epitomizes the triumph of good over evil—in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The small city of approximately 55,000 inhabitants is known for its religious diversity and long history of peaceful coexistence between Hindus and Muslims.
The prime minister, who exalted Ram as India's "national consciousness," claimed the temple's construction reflected that harmonious history, and that "this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy."
"Today, the Modi government has made a decisive move to overthrow India's secular constitution in the name of a new Hindu supremacist nation."
However, it was extremist members of Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who, in December 1992, led a mob of Hindu nationalists in the destruction of the Babri Masjid Mosque, which they claim stood on the site of an ancient Hindu temple to Ram. The act sparked fierce communal riots in which more than 2,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.
Celebrations of the new temple—much of which is still under construction—took part throughout India, with displays of Hindu nationalism prominent at many events. Emily Jones, a Christian Indian from Kerala state traveling in Goa, told Common Dreams that participants chanted slogans including "every inch of India is Hindu" at a car rally in Chapora.
In a statement, the Progressive International cabinet—whose members include National Federation of Indian Women president Aruna Roy—warned that "today, India lurches toward full-fledged fascism."
"Today, the Modi government has made a decisive move to overthrow India's secular constitution in the name of a new Hindu supremacist nation," the statement continued. "As prime minister, Modi has pushed this Hindu nationalism as India's dominant political force: banning the hijab in schools, introducing 'anti-conversion' laws, abusing municipal forces to demolish Muslim households and shops in cities, and pushing for a 'uniform civil code' in law."
"Now, in open defiance of India's secure constitution, Modi fuses 'prime minister' with 'chief priest' to conduct the consecration of this controversial temple," the cabinet contended.
Shoaib Daniyal, political editor of Scroll.in, wrote:
Modi's image in the manner of a medieval Hindu sovereign, involved in a ceremony that melded state and faith, is the final sign that India is now a de facto Hindu rashtra or Hindu state. This moment has been decades in the making. The destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was its biggest victory. January 22 inaugurates a second republic for the Indian Union...
The outlines of the Hindu rashtra are, therefore, being sketched out before our eyes, fashioned by current events. However, a decade into the Modi age, we can discern its defining contours. For one, quite obviously, it means a drastic shrinking of rights for its religious minorities, especially Muslims, who are the principal Other for the Hindu rashtra. Even something as banal as canvassing for Muslim votes is now decried as 'appeasement.' In many states, basic law and order is a privilege for Muslims.
In 2002, Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat and blamed Muslims for burning a train full of Hindu pilgrims, an act that sparked retaliatory massacres in which at least hundreds and perhaps thousands of Muslims were murdered, tortured, and raped. Hundreds of Hindus were also killed.
A U.K. government investigation found that Modi was "directly responsible" for the "climate of impunity" surrounding the massacre, although he was cleared by India's Supreme Court a decade later.
Banned by the George W. Bush administration from entering the United States over his role in the pogrom, U.S. politicians subsequently courted Modi as India rose to the top tier of nations. Former President Barack Obama lifted Modi's visa ban, while his and each subsequent U.S. administration has embraced the prime minister.
So have members of Congress from both parties, although progressive lawmakers have condemned what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) described as his administration's "systemic human rights abuses."
The new Progressive International cabinet statement asserted that "India's fundamentalist turn is terrifying."
"We call on progressive forces around the world to stand vigilant ahead of its general elections in April," the statement added. "The people of India have struggled for decades to secure a democracy that is secular, just, and equal. Modi must not be permitted to rob them of it now."
Observers noted the timing of the new temple's inauguration coincides with the start of the 2024 election cycle.
"We call on progressive forces around the world to stand vigilant ahead of its general elections in April."
"As Modi seeks a third term, his ruling Hindu nationalist BJP has signaled that the crux of its campaign will be anchored in the discourse around Modi's leadership as a Hindutva icon, and how the party has delivered on its ideological, political, and economic commitments," Haris Zargar, a doctoral researcher at the International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University Rotterdam, wrote for Middle East Eye, referring to the political ideology of "Hindu-ness" which advocates the dominant religion's supremacy and the transformation of secular India into an ethnonationalist state.
"Through this historic ceremony, Modi fulfills a pivotal campaign promise to his Hindu nationalist support base, and solidifies the party's connection with its core constituency in northern India's Hindi heartland," he added. "It also sets in motion a campaign aiming to polarize the electorate for political dividends."
