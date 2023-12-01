To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Santos Expulsion is a Hard-Won Victory for Ethics Advocates and Santos’ Constituents

Today, the House voted to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress for ethical and criminal violations uncovered by in-depth reporting, federal criminal investigations, and an explosive House Ethics Committee report released earlier this month.

Anti-corruption advocates and Santos’ own constituents have called for Santos’ expulsion since his lies about his background and resume were first uncovered in January.

Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-leader of the Not Above the Law coalition, issued the following statement in response:

“George Santos’ expulsion from the House of Representatives is long overdue. His removal is a testament to the tireless advocacy of ethics advocates and his constituents. Residents of NY-03 were lied to throughout his campaign and denied competent representation in Congress for nearly a year. They now have a chance for honest representation.

“What should have been an open-and-shut case of defrauding voters became a year-long MAGA circus as former Speaker McCarthy, current Speaker Johnson, and other extreme House leaders shielded Santos from accountability — abandoning ethical responsibility in favor of one additional vote for their dangerous and unpopular agenda.

“We are all better off now that Santos no longer holds a seat in Congress, and we applaud the bipartisan group that put ethics above party and voted for his removal.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

