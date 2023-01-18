Sanders Calls on CEO Howard Schultz to End Starbucks’ “Ruthless Union Busting Campaign” Against Own Workers

Support Common Dreams Today
Following up on a previous letter sent in October of last year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the incoming chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, on Wednesday sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz calling for the company to once and for all end its egregious union busting campaign against its own workers in stores across the country.
“It has been nearly 400 days since the first Starbucks union was certified by the NLRB, and yet you and your company have refused to bargain a first contract in good faith,” Sanders wrote. “Mr. Schultz, my request to you is simple: Obey the law. Sit down with your workers and bargain in good faith. Agree to a first contract that is fair and just. Stop shutting down pro-union shops and reinstate workers who have been fired for union organizing, including Ms. Brisack.”
Unlawfully fired for “the crime” of her courageous and effective union organizing efforts in Buffalo, New York, Jaz Brisack filed an unfair labor practice charge against Starbucks. The National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) General Counsel recently found merit with her claims and issued an official complaint against the company.
Sanders continued: “This request should not be difficult. Starbucks is a $122 billion-dollar corporation. In the first nine months of last year, Starbucks made $3.3 billion in profits and had enough money to provide its outgoing CEO, Kevin Johnson, with a $60 million golden parachute on top of his 39 percent pay raise. While Starbucks workers have risked their health and well-being to make your company successful during the pandemic, you became $800 million richer and are now worth $3.8 billion.”
Since the first store voted to unionize in December of 2021 in Buffalo, workers at more than 330 Starbucks in nearly 40 states across the country have held votes to unionize, citing various concerns – from safer working conditions during the pandemic and better wages, to better benefits and more reliable schedules.
Despite this growing movement, corporate leadership has fought their workers every step of the way, including after longtime CEO Schultz returned to head the company in April of 2022. Corporate leadership has refused to bargain a first contract in good faith, instead resorting to delay tactics and significant escalation in union busting, including the unlawful firing of employees, having the police called in response to a peaceful and lawful congregation of workers attempting to present their request for union recognition, and the shuttering of unionized stores.
There have been nearly 500 unfair labor practice cases filed against Starbucks and its affiliates. The NLRB has issued 69 complaints in response to those charges and has sought emergency preliminary injunctive relief in five additional cases in the Federal courts.
Sanders concluded the letter by writing: “The American people are growing increasingly disgusted with this type of outrageous corporate greed. As a United States Senator, I have zero tolerance for large, profitable corporations that flagrantly violate labor law, treat their workers with contempt, and refuse to bargain in good faith. I look forward to hearing from you soon.”
Ahead of their vote, Sanders rallied with the Buffalo store workers in support of their fight to unionize and continued to rally support as more stores joined the movement. In addition to the unionizing movement at Starbucks, Sanders has worked to rally support for the record wave of worker protests across industries and states, including among miners, steelworkers, health care workers, bakery workers, and workers at Amazon, Kellogg, John Deere, McDonald’s, Frito-Lay, NYU, Churchill Downs, and more.
Read the full letter here.
United States Senator for Vermont
"People aren't dying because nurses are striking," said one union leader. "Nurses are striking because people are dying."
Nurses at 55 National Health Service facilities across England launched a two-day strike on Wednesday after the United Kingdom's right-wing government, led by Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, refused to open formal negotiations over pay and patient safety.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen called the 12-hour work stoppages on Wednesday and Thursday—which come after nurses at dozens of NHS facilities in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland participated in the union's first-ever national strike in December—"a modest escalation before a sharp increase in under three weeks from now." There is a strike fund, and picket line locations can be found here.
The nearly 500,000-strong nurses' union announced earlier this week that if progress is not made by the end of January, members at 85 NHS facilities in England and Wales will walk off the job again on February 6 and February 7. RCN members in Northern Ireland are not slated to join next month's walkout. In Scotland, strike action remains paused amid ongoing negotiations.
"Rather than negotiate, Rishi Sunak has chosen strike action again."
"It is with a heavy heart that nursing staff are striking this week and again in three weeks," Cullen said Monday. "Rather than negotiate, Rishi Sunak has chosen strike action again."
On Wednesday, the registered nurse and union leader added: "People aren't dying because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because people are dying. That is how severe things are in the NHS and it is time the prime minister led a fight for its future."
"Today's record number of unfilled nurse jobs cannot be left to get worse," said Cullen. "Pay nursing staff fairly to turn this around and give the public the care they deserve."
\u201c\ud83c\udfb5 1, 2, 3, 4 \nWe won't take it anymore\n5, 6, 7, 8 \nCome on @RishiSunak, negotiate\n\nA powerful and clear message from members at @StGeorgesTrust. It's time the Government listened. \n\n#FairPayForNursing #RCNStrike\u201d— RCN London (@RCN London) 1674035590
A 2021 study commissioned by the RCN found that in real terms, the salaries of experienced U.K. nurses have fallen by 20% due to successive below-inflation pay bumps since 2010. The current dispute is fueled by discontent over a proposed 4-5% raise, which fails to keep pace with the soaring cost of living, up by 10.5% in 2022. RCN is seeking a 5% raise above inflation.
According to the RCN, "Low pay is pushing nursing staff out of the profession and contributing to record vacancies."
Because there are "tens of thousands of unfilled jobs," Cullen said, "patient care is suffering like never before."
As the union pointed out, the upcoming February strike dates coincide with the tenth anniversary of the final report of the Robert Francis inquiry, which documented the relationship between inadequate nurse staffing levels and higher mortality rates.
"Pay nursing staff fairly to turn this around and give the public the care they deserve."
If the U.K. government invested in better pay for nurses, it "would recoup 81% of the initial outlay in terms of higher tax receipts and savings on future recruitment and retention costs," the RCN noted, citing London Economics researchers.
"My olive branch to government—asking them to meet me halfway and begin negotiations—is still there," said Cullen. "They should grab it."
Also on Wednesday, the GMB union announced that 10,000 ambulance workers in the U.K. plan to strike on February 6, February 20, March 6, and March 20.
"Ambulance workers are angry. In their own words, 'They are done,'" said GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison. "Our message to the government is clear—talk pay now."
February 6 is set to become the first time in history that nurses and paramedics strike on the same day.
The past year has seen a surge in labor unrest across the U.K., with teachers in England and Wales voting Monday afternoon to strike on February 1, the same day 100,000 other public sector workers were already scheduled to walk off the job to demand improved pay and benefits.
The Tories further angered organized labor this week by advancing a bill that threatens to take away the right of nurses, ambulance workers, teachers, firefighters, rail workers, and others to strike.
Progressive critics argue that the Tories' proposal to fire striking public sector workers who refuse to comply with a mandatory return-to-work notice amounts to a "pay cut and forced labor bill" and would constitute a "gross violation of international law."
During a recent speech inveighing against the anti-strike legislation, left-wing Labour Party MP Zarah Sultana said that the bill is about "shifting the balance of power: weakening the power of workers and making it easier for bosses to exploit them and for the government to ignore them."
"States are stepping up to make billionaires pay their fair share, and it's time for Congress to take action too," said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Frustrated with federal inaction in the face of soaring inequality, Democratic lawmakers in seven states across the U.S. are teaming up this week to simultaneously introduce wealth tax bills targeting the fortunes of billionaires and other rich individuals who have seen their net worth explode in recent years.
Officially launching on Thursday, the first-of-its-kind effort is led by state lawmakers in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, New York, and Washington—collectively home to around 60% of the country's wealth.
"If the federal government won't act, we the states will," said Alex Lee, a California assemblymember who will join several other state lawmakers at a press conference on Thursday.
According to TheWashington Post, which got an early look at the text of the coming legislation, "some of the state bills resemble the 'wealth tax' that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pitched during her 2020 presidential candidacy."
Emmanuel Saez, a prominent Berkeley economist who helped craft Warren's plan, had a hand in the wealth tax proposals that will be unveiled this week by lawmakers in California, New York, and Washington who are taking aim at the assets—not just the incomes—of the mega-rich.
"In four states—the three that drafted bills with Saez’s involvement, along with Illinois—lawmakers say they will float versions of a tax on wealthy people's holdings, or so-called 'mark-to-market' taxes on their unrealized capital gains," the Post reported Tuesday. "Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, and New York lawmakers, meanwhile, are proposing a change based on some Democrats' frustration with national tax policy. The federal government taxes capital gains—the income that a person makes from selling a stock or similar asset—at a separate rate from other income."
"The highest earners pay a 20% tax on capital gains while paying a 37% tax on wages—a disparity that some Democrats want to close," the Post continued. "If federal rates on capital gains are lower, state rates on capital gains should be higher, these lawmakers argue."
The slate of bills set to be introduced Thursday also includes proposed changes to state-level estate taxes, including a Maryland plan to lower the exemption cutoff from the current level of $5 million to $1 million.
An analysis released Tuesday by the Patriotic Millionaires and other progressive advocacy groups found that there are nearly 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. with a net worth of $5 million or more.
"Their total wealth is equal to $28.02 trillion," the analysis shows. "This also includes 64,500 individuals with $50 million or more with combined wealth of $12.5 trillion and 728 billionaires. For every $100 of wealth created in the United States over the past decade, $37.4 has gone to the top 1%, while the bottom 50% received only $2."
The groups estimated that a federal "wealth tax of 2% on millionaires with wealth over $5 million, 3% on those with wealth above $50 million, and 5% on American billionaires would raise $583.5 billion annually," enough revenue to "increase education spending by 47.3%."
In a tweet on Wednesday, Warren wrote that "the majority of Americans agree: it's time for a wealth tax on the ultra-rich in America."
"States are stepping up to make billionaires pay their fair share, and it's time for Congress to take action too," Warren added.
\u201cThe majority of Americans agree: it's time for a wealth tax on the ultra-rich in America. States are stepping up to make billionaires pay their fair share, and it\u2019s time for Congress to take action too.\nhttps://t.co/RtsoeGjkg8\u201d— Elizabeth Warren (@Elizabeth Warren) 1674052921
The state lawmakers' wealth tax campaign was coordinated by SiX Action—an arm of the State Innovation Exchange—and the State Revenue Alliance. In a press release on Wednesday, the coalition said the new initiative "demonstrates that state legislatures are leading the charge in enacting transformational policies on key issues of the day, including tax justice—particularly in light of a split Congress."
But the Democratic lawmakers' approach stands in marked contrast to the tax policies that Republican legislators are currently pursuing—and have already enacted—at both the state and federal levels.
As researchers at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) wrote Tuesday, "one-third of the 41 states with income taxes have opted for a flat rate," a regressive tax structure that "guarantees that wealthy families' total state and local tax bill will be a lower share of their income than that paid by families of more modest means."
Republicans in the U.S. House, meanwhile, are pushing extreme legislation that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service and replace federal income taxes with a highly regressive national consumption tax.
"The bill is a tax cut for the wealthy and a tax hike on working people," the progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness said Wednesday. "MAGA Republicans don't have the power to make this law now, but they’re playing the long game for a tax code that tilts even more in favor of the rich and corporations. Their far-right tactics show us their attacks on working people won't stop, they'll only get more aggressive."
"The governor made the point that Florida is the only state in the nation giving this type of vaccine guidance," said state House Democratic leader Fentrice Driskell. "There is a reason for that."
Appearing at a press conference with two of his allies who have consistently spread Covid-19 misinformation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to permanently ban masking requirements, vaccine mandates, and other pandemic mitigation measures in his state.
The Republican governor, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024 and was found to be neck-and-neck with former President Donald Trump in a University of Massachusetts Amherst poll last week regarding potential GOP candidates, announced his plan to make permanent several laws passed in Florida in November 2021, including one that would penalize companies that require workers to wear masks or be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Under the proposal, vaccine and mask requirements for people using public transit or entering schools or government buildings would be forbidden, and employers would be banned "from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs," said the governor.
\u201cFlorida Republicans to penalize companies that require #COVID19 prevention protocols including masks. Will that include hospitals? This is extremely dangerous and deadly. https://t.co/L79Lq1umua\u201d— Alexandra Halaby\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@Alexandra Halaby\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1674003764
A new ban pertaining to healthcare officials' efforts to curtail public health misinformation was also included in DeSantis's proposal, with the governor boasting that Florida could soon offer "landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners."
Those protections would come in the form of a ban on medical boards reprimanding medical providers for spreading Covid-19 misinformation, including on social media.
"When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom's linchpin," DeSantis said as he unveiled the proposal. "These measures will ensure Florida remains this way."
"This is extremely dangerous and deadly."
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo joined DeSantis at his press conference Tuesday and repeated false claims about Covid-19 mitigation strategies, saying masks do not prevent the spread of the coronavirus and that vaccines are ineffective.
Ladapo's colleagues at University of Florida College of Medicine published a report on Monday finding that the surgeon general used "careless, irregular, or contentious research practices" to reach his conclusions about Covid-19 inoculation.
DeSantis was also joined by dermatologist Dr. Jon Ward, who the governor praised as "one of the engines behind this movement" and who in 2021 urged parents to "train your child" to lie to school officials about previous Covid-19 infections in order to avoid having to quarantine after an exposure.
The governor suggested his proposed bans will help establish Florida as a bastion of freedom from public health requirements that have been found in several studies to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 and developing a severe, deadly case of the disease—but Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-67), the state House Democratic leader, countered that DeSantis is promoting "backwards thinking."
"Well, that was weird," Driskell said at a press conference responding to DeSantis's proposal. "The governor made the point that Florida is the only state in the nation giving this type of vaccine guidance. There is a reason for that."
Driskell accused DeSantis of being "the No. 1 peddler of misinformation from the anti-vax establishment" and promoting "a fake ideology with real consequences."
According to Statista, as of this month Florida has had the 13th highest rate of death from Covid-19 in the U.S., and the 8th highest case rate.