Rescinding Trump’s Shields For Non-Bank Financial Firms Is A Crucial First Step

Max Moran, moran@therevolvingdoorproject.org
FSOC Must Act With New Framework To Prove That Its Legal Authorities Will Not Be Questioned
In response to the Financial Stability Oversight Council voting to publish a new analytic framework for designating non-bank financial firms as systemically important, Revolving Door Project Research Director Max Moran issued the following statement:
“This is a crucial first step from FSOC, but it cannot be the last step. Rolling back Trump’s framework just means that FSOC is allowing itself to see the financial system through a realistic lens. In Washington, allowing oneself to view the world realistically is a major achievement. But the point is to actually act on what one sees.”
“FSOC cannot be content just to reopen the door to non-bank SIFI designations; it has to actually designate and regulate major non-banks — perhaps most prominently, BlackRocknently, BlackRock — as the threats they are to financial stability.”
“Trump’s changes to FSOC were a stunning case of corrupt ideologues denying what’s right in front of them. It’s a simple fact that non-bank companies — asset managers, hedge funds, and the like — are some of the largest and most interconnected firms in the financial economy today. Any private firm with that level of power over the economy needs meaningful checks, but since most of our regulatory system is set up to oversee banks, these firms have skated by on what is, for these purposes, mostly a legal technicality.”
“Beginning to undo Trump’s absurd FSOC framework is a significant act. All of the FSOC member agencies should be proud. But once the framework is finalized — assuming the financial lobby doesn’t eviscerate it in the process — FSOC needs to actually use it. Indeed, failure to act with their new framework simply sets up conservatives and their Wall Street backers to roll it back when a non-bank firm does, inevitably, cause a systemic event. ‘This framework didn’t save us, so obviously it should be eliminated,’ will be their argument. That’s fallacious, but fallacies are the Wall Street lobby’s bread and butter.”
“In other words, if FSOC is going to actually protect our financial system, it needs to solidify that designating non-banks as systemically important is an unquestionably legitimate act, no matter how much the private sector howls. FSOC needs to prove that its legal authorities will not be questioned. The way it does so is by using all of the tools at its disposal.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), a project of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
"When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community," said state Rep. Zooey Zephyr. "And I choose my words with clarity and precision and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring."
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr said ahead of a scheduled legislative session in the state House on Friday that she is "ready to speak" on behalf her constituents, but Republican leaders have given no indication that they'll allow her to do so after silencing her this week in retaliation for comments she made about transgender rights.
State House Speaker Matt Regier (R-4) has refused to acknowledge Zephyr (D-100), the state's only transgender lawmaker, on Thursday when she tried to speak during a debate about a bill that would include binary definitions of "male" and "female" in the state code, and other legislation unrelated to the rights of transgender and nonbinary people.
The Republicans' refusal to allow Zephyr to speak on the House floor follows her comments made on Tuesday about a bill that would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youths.
"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed," said Zephyr. "If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."
\u201c"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed.\n\nIf you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."\u201d— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@Rep. Zooey Zephyr) 1681856400
Soon after, the right-wing Montana Freedom Caucus wrote a letter to the Legislature—posted on Twitter along with a message that misgendered Zephyr—calling for the lawmaker to be censured for using "inappropriate and uncalled-for language" during the debate, unless she issued a formal apology.
Zephyr has refused to do so, saying in a statement that the Republicans' goal is not securing an apology, but "silence as they take away the rights of queer and trans Montanans."
"The Montana GOP has pushed over a dozen anti-trans bills this year—targeting our art forms, our stories, our healthcare, and our very existence," said Zephyr. "It is particularly troubling that the moment they were confronted with the impact their legislation has, they chose to silence the only trans woman elected to public office in Montana as opposed to doing the right thing and voting down this harmful legislation."
"My light is on and I am ready to speak," she added.
\u201cThe Republican Party of Montana is refusing to allow me\u2014a transgender Representative\u2014to speak on any bill. This is fundamentally undemocratic.\n\nMy light is on, and I am ready to speak on behalf of the constituents who elected me to do so.\u201d— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@Rep. Zooey Zephyr) 1682026709
When he refused to acknowledge Zephyr on Thursday, Regier said he was doing so "to protect the dignity and integrity" of the legislative body.
All 32 Democratic House members rose in solidarity with Zephyr on Thursday, and groups including the Montana American Indian Caucus and the Missoula County Democrats have expressed support for her.
\u201cIncredible.\n\nA picture of the Democrats in Montana standing in solidarity with Rep. Zooey Zephyr.\n\nTraditionally you stand to speak and be recognized.\n\nMontana refused to recognize her after passing a law writing trans people out of 40 sections of code.\n\nCurtesy of @thom_g_bridge\u201d— Erin Reed (@Erin Reed) 1682084763
House Republicans, said the Missoula County Democrats, are "silencing not only the voice of Rep. Zephyr, but also the voices of roughly 11,000 Montanans in House District 100."
Bolstering her statement that Republicans have "blood on their hands," Zephyr on Tuesday shared a letter state lawmakers received last month from an emergency physician who treated a transgender teenager who said the GOP's opposition to gender-affirming healthcare such as puberty blockers, hormonal treatment, and surgery had contributed to their suicidal ideation.
"Every yes vote on a discriminatory bill targeting transgender Montanans contributed to this child being driven to the point of wanting to kill themselves," the doctor wrote.
As Zephyr noted in her remarks on Tuesday, access to gender-affirming treatment for youths suffering from gender dysphoria is strongly supported by the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychiatric Association, and other medical organizations—and cutting access to such treatment is linked to far higher rates of suicide and depression among transgender and nonbinary teens.
"When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community," Zephyr told the Associated Press Friday. "And I choose my words with clarity and precision and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring."
"The solution is staring us in the face: the fossil fuel industry must die—not people," said one campaigner.
Thousands of climate advocates descended on London Friday for the first day of "The Big One," a multi-day mass mobilization aimed at pressuring the United Kingdom's government to stop approving new fossil fuel projects and accelerate the transition to renewable energy as key environmental indicators signal time is running short.
The mass demonstrations, set to run through Monday, were organized by a broad alliance of climate, labor, peace, and social justice organizations including Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, PCS Union, NHS Workers Say No, Mothers Rise Up, Global Justice Now, and dozens of other groups with the recognition that "we need to come together to win."
"We believe that we will win as a movement," Mel Evans of Greenpeace U.K. said Friday. "The more people that come, the louder our message will be."
Extinction Rebellion staging the 'Big One' climate protest in Westminster. (Photo: Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Organizers anticipate that the protests will grow in size on Saturday—which marks Earth Day—and throughout the weekend, with 100,000 people expected to attend demonstrations outside Parliament and dozens of other planned events that, at their core, will deliver the same message: End the era of fossil fuels or face climate catastrophe.
"The desire to make this broad doesn’t mean we're any less radical in our demands," said Nick Dearden, the director of Global Justice Now. "We need to fundamentally transform the way our economy works, nationally and globally, and we're in no doubt about the scale of the challenge in front of us to achieve that."
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Home Office in London on April 21, 2023. (Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)
The start of "The Big One" coincided with the Friday release of the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climatereport, which showed that "concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases—carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide—reached record highs in 2021."
The United Nations agency noted that "real-time data from specific locations show that levels of the three greenhouse gases continued to increase in 2022" as rich nations—including the U.K. and the United States—continued burning fossil fuels and approving new oil and gas projects despite increasingly dire warnings from the scientific community.
"Today's report confirms what we already knew: that fossil-fueled climate devastation reached a fever pitch in 2022," said Lisa Göldner of Greenpeace's Fossil Free Revolution campaign. "And it's showing no sign of letting up in 2023, with a deadly heatwave hitting Asia this month and ice sheets melting faster than ever. But it's business as usual for the fossil fuel industry, whose calling card seems to be greenwashing their public image while continuing to commit devastating climate crimes."
"The solution is staring us in the face: the fossil fuel industry must die—not people," Göldner added. "As long as the mighty power of the fossil fuel industry remains unbroken, the climate crisis will continue to escalate. Global governments have to step up; we want all new fossil infrastructure projects stopped this year, global emissions halved by 2030, and ultimately fossil fuels phased out for good. It's a total no-brainer."
\u201c#UniteToSurvive thousands of rebels outside the Home Office calling on the government to take real action to address the #ClimateEmergency\u201d— Extinction Rebellion UK \ud83c\udf0d (@Extinction Rebellion UK \ud83c\udf0d) 1682087747
The coalition behind "The Big One" is demanding that the U.K. government "end all new licenses, approvals, and funding for fossil fuel projects as we begin a transition to a fair society centered on reparatory justice for all life on earth."
"This is a transformative moment in history, and we will accept nothing less than immediate and decisive action from the U.K. government," the alliance wrote. "The people of this country have the courage and power, and it is our responsibility to safeguard our own future by taking action where politics has let us down with apathy and dangerous false solutions."
If the government fails to deliver a sufficiently bold plan to do so by Monday evening, Extinction Rebellion has pledged to launch "the greatest acts of civil disobedience in this country’s history."
"At 5 pm on Monday April 24, time will be up for the government to respond to our collective demands by agreeing to enter into negotiations to implement them," said Extinction Rebellion's Marijn van de Geer. "At 10 am on Tuesday April 25, XR will issue a call to step up our actions and campaigns to every member of the unprecedented collaboration of groups and movements that we have built.
"This time," she added, "Extinction Rebellion are not alone. Here comes everyone!"
"Instead of fighting for the people or actually earning the votes, Republicans' only plan is to try to 'combat' voting on college campuses," said Rep. Summer Lee.
A longtime Republican lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election told GOP donors that the party should be working to roll back voting on college campuses and other initiatives aimed at expanding ballot access, according to audio obtained by progressive journalist Lauren Windsor.
"What are these college campus locations?" Cleta Mitchell, a top GOP attorney and fundraiser asked during a presentation at the Republican National Committee's donor retreat in Nashville last weekend.
"What is this young people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed," lamented Mitchell, an avid voter suppression campaigner who has represented Republican organizations, individual lawmakers, and right-wing groups such as the National Rifle Association.
According toThe Washington Post, which reviewed a copy of Mitchell's Nashville presentation, the GOP attorney's remarks "offered a window into a strategy that seems designed to reduce voter access and turnout among certain groups, including students and those who vote by mail, both of which tend to skew Democratic."
"Mitchell focused on campus voting in five states—Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia, and Wisconsin—all of which are home to enormous public universities with large in-state student populations," the Post reported Thursday. "Mitchell also targeted the preregistration of students, an apparent reference to the practice in some states of allowing 17-year-olds to register ahead of their 18th birthdays so they can vote as soon as they are eligible."
\u201cEXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Trump coup attorney Cleta Mitchell wants to "combat" voting on college campuses, citing North Carolina and Wisconsin, and says that when Republicans win the state Senate in Virginia, they can eliminate 45 days of early voting and same day voter registration.\u201d— Lauren Windsor (@Lauren Windsor) 1682005267
Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, noted in response to Mitchell's presentation that "Wisconsin has 320,000 college students."
"If the GOP had won the state Supreme Court race, they would've—as this speech makes clear—engineered a crackdown on student voter freedoms," Wikler wrote on Twitter. "Instead, thanks in part to student turnout, democracy lives on in Wisconsin."
"The Trump machine wants to disenfranchise students," Wikler added. "We're fighting them in WI. They've got their eye on our state, and NC and VA too."
Republican lawmakers in dozens of states across the country have introduced at least 150 bills aimed at restricting ballot access this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
"Two of the more radical proposals include a Texas bill that would allow presidential electors to disregard state election results and a Virginia bill that would empower a random selection of residents to void local election results," the group observed.
In her speech to Republican donors, Mitchell said GOP lawmakers should be using their dominance in state legislatures to "combat" voting by college students and measures such as same-day voter registration.
Mitchell pointed specifically to North Carolina, where Republicans now have veto-proof majorities in both legislative chambers thanks to erstwhile Democratic state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who recently switched parties.
"Instead of fighting for the people or actually earning the votes, Republicans' only plan is to try to 'combat' voting on college campuses and prevent students and young people from participating in our democracy," Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) wrote Thursday. "They are SHAMELESSLY and DESPERATELY saying the quiet part out loud."
The New York Timesreported last month that Republicans, "alarmed over young people increasingly proving to be a force for Democrats at the ballot box," have already been "trying to enact new obstacles to voting for college students" in recent weeks.
"In Idaho, Republicans used their power monopoly... to ban student ID cards as a form of voter identification," the newspaper reported. "But so far this year, the new Idaho law is one of few successes for Republicans targeting young voters. Attempts to cordon off out-of-state students from voting in their campus towns or to roll back preregistration for teenagers have failed in New Hampshire and Virginia."
"Even in Texas, where 2019 legislation shuttered early voting sites on many college campuses, a new proposal that would eliminate all college polling places seems to have an uncertain future," the Times added.
The intensifying GOP campaign against youth voting comes after young people had a major impact on the 2022 midterms. As researchers noted in a recent analysis for the Brookings Institution, strong enthusiasm and turnout among young voters "enabled the Democrats to win almost every battleground statewide contest and increase their majority in the U.S. Senate."
"To the GOP: I hope you're afraid," tweeted Olivia Julianna, director of politics and government affairs at Gen-Z for Change. "I hope you wake up every morning haunted by the chants of young voters protesting your attacks on our rights. You should be afraid. Because you're going to lose power, one vote at a time."