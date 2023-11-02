To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Public Citizen Mourns The Death of Ady Barkan

Yesterday, Ady Barkan, a tireless advocate for health care access in the U.S., died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Peter Maybarduk, director of the Access to Medicines program at Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“We are humbled by the loss of a true hero, Ady Barkan. Our hearts break for his family and friends. His tireless activism in community with so many inspired countless people to fight for justice, especially in the face of intense opposition. His immense courage ensured that he was always heard in the halls of power. He showed what it means to Be A Hero, including elevating disability justice to a central role in the Medicare for All fight. We are forever grateful for our memories of Ady.”

