Public Citizen Co-President applauds DOJ Pursuit of Trump Accountability in January 6th Case

In a new indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith with the U.S. Dept. of Justice is working to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for election interference in 2020. In early July, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not be prosecuted for acts within the scope of his duties as president at the time.

Special Counsel Smith has revised the indictment to eliminate the illegal actions for which the Court held Trump was immune. Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert said the Department of Justice is right to pursue accountability for the former president, because no one, including our highest elected officials, should be above the law.

“Former President Trump has persistently tried to evade accountability for election interference in connection with the 2020 election,” said Gilbert. “And now a fifth grand jury has indicted him. Because his outrageous efforts to overturn the election were not official acts, he is not immune from prosecution. Public Citizen applauds these actions by the Department of Justice to preserve our democracy.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

