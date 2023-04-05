April, 05 2023, 12:49pm EDT
Proof of problems: Bitcoin mining's pollution devastates communities across the U.S.
Exclusive EWG report on bitcoin's backyard blight supports calls to 'change the code'
Electricity-intensive mining of the cryptocurrency bitcoin harms communities across the U.S. with air, climate, waste, water and noise pollution, a new Environmental Working Group investigation finds.
Bitcoin mining uses a power-hungry computing method known as “proof of work” – a process that is inherently wasteful because of the huge amounts of energy needed for it to succeed.
The new report features interviews with residents, environmental advocates and others in six states, revealing the widespread blight bitcoin mining inflicts in their backyards. In Georgia or North Carolina, noise pollution ruins homeowners’ quality of life. In Montana and Kentucky, carbon and other emissions impair air quality. In Pennsylvania, dirty coal waste powers bitcoin mining operations, and in New York, bitcoin mining relies on a natural gas plant critics say is contaminating their water and air.
“This report vividly shows how proof of work crypto-mining operations are contributing to increased air, water and noise pollution in many communities across the U.S.,” said EWG Policy Director and report co-author Jessica Hernandez.
“It amplifies the voices of those who are fighting to save their homes and livelihoods from the bitcoin mines invading their communities,” Hernandez said. “The industry cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the real-world harm it is causing or greenwash the problem away.”
EWG’s report bolsters its calls to “change the code, not the climate” and to encourage the bitcoin community to self-innovate away from proof of work to another mining process that doesn’t create these problems. Change is possible, as demonstrated when ethereum – the world’s second largest cryptocurrency – switched to “proof of stake” last year, another way of mining that requires about 99 percent less electricity than proof of work.
Major banks and other institutions that are investing in bitcoin can also play a part, using their financial decision-making to help encourage changes in mining practices. For example, if Fidelity Investments, which has been mining bitcoin since 2014, dropped support for proof of work, it would have a sizable impact on the push for cleaner cryptocurrency mining.
“Speaking with people around the country has been eye-opening in revealing the extent of the problems that bitcoin mines are causing in communities,” said EWG Editor in Chief and report co-author Anthony Lacey. “It’s hard to learn of these stories and not ask why bitcoin miners can’t change their code to be better neighbors.”
EWG’s report offers a human interest view of the problems bitcoin mining foists on communities throughout the U.S., following a landmark report released by Earthjustice and Sierra Club last year that focused on the technical aspects of the industry’s negative impacts.
EWG and Greenpeace USA launched a national campaign, Change the Code, Not the Climate, in March of 2022 to shed light on the electricity and climate implications of bitcoin mining and its effect on U.S. climate goals. Learn more about the campaign here.
The Environmental Working Group is a community 30 million strong, working to protect our environmental health by changing industry standards.(202) 667-6982
Defeated Right-Wing Judge Refuses to Concede to Victor He Deems Not 'Worthy'
"This is just what Republicans do now," said one critic.
Apr 05, 2023
News
But he denounced Protasiewicz as a "serial liar" and accused her of disregarding judicial ethics and demeaning the judiciary "with her behavior."
Daniel Kelly, the right-wing former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who lost his bid to re-join the high court on Tuesday as liberal circuit court judge Janet Protasiewicz won by a decisive margin, refused to concede to his opponent in a speech that one critic said personified the Republican Party's approach to electoral politics in recent years.
"It brings me no joy to say this," Kelly told supporters. "I wish that in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede."
Kelly acknowledged that he lost the election and said he "respected" the decision made by more than 55% of Wisconsin voters who chose Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge who was outspoken about her support for abortion rights and labor unions, to join the court, giving Democratic-aligned justices a 4-3 majority.
\u201cDuring his concession speech, Dan Kelly who was running for WI Supreme Court said, \u201cThis was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts.\u201d He also said he didn't have a \u201cworthy opponent\u201d in Janet Protasiewicz to concede to.\u201d— James Groh (@James Groh) 1680663003
"This is just what Republicans do now," said New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie.
Progressive Chicago-based news outlet Heartland Signalaccused Kelly of going "full sour grapes."
In the two-and-a-half years since former Republican President Donald Trump urged his supporters to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and refused to acknowledge his loss, a number of losing GOP candidates have demanded recounts, claimed their elections were "rigged," and spread baseless conspiracy theories about voting irregularities.
"Among the Trumpian core of the Republican Party, this has become mainstream," Rick Hasen, the director of UCLA Law's Safeguarding Democracy Project, toldAxios last year. "It's exceedingly dangerous, because a democracy depends on losers' consent."
As Common Dreamsreported earlier this week, Kelly claimed to be nonpartisan during the campaign, but has received funding from vehemently anti-union billionaires and has ruled in the past in the favor of allowing people to carry concealed weapons on public transit. He has also written blog posts in the past saying that people who support abortion rights want "to preserve sexual libertinism" and denouncing marriage equality and people who rely on Medicare and Social Security benefits.
Fears of Fresh Disaster Rise as Images Show Major Damage Inside Fukushima Reactor
The nuclear plant's operator said that damage to the reactor is "spread across large areas."
Apr 05, 2023
News
Images released Tuesday by the operator of Japan's destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant showed significant damage on the inside of one of the facility's three melted reactors, heightening fears that another earthquake in the region could spark a fresh radioactive catastrophe.
The Associated Pressreported Tuesday that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) sent an underwater remotely operated vehicle into the damaged reactor's "Unit 1 pedestal, a supporting structure right under the core."
"It came back with images seen for the first time since an earthquake and tsunami crippled the plant 12 years ago. The area inside the pedestal is where traces of the melted fuel can most likely be found," the outlet noted. "An approximately five-minute video—part of 39-hour-long images captured by the robot—showed that the 120-centimeter (3.9-foot)-thick concrete exterior of the pedestal was significantly damaged near its bottom, exposing the steel reinforcement inside."
AP added that "the images of the exposed steel reinforcement have triggered concerns about the reactor’s safety."
A TEPCO official said during a briefing Tuesday that while "there were some areas" that the robotic probe was unable to examine, the company believes damage to the reactor is "spread across large areas."
An estimated 880 tons of radioactive melted nuclear fuel are still inside the three Fukushima reactors.
The images were made public as TEPCO faced pressure from Fukushima's governor to conduct tests to ensure the structure can withstand another earthquake.
The new photos also came as TEPCO is preparing to dump more than a million tons of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, drawing local and international outrage.
Last month, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry called the plan "extremely irresponsible" and warned that "Japan's release of treated nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima plant concerns the global marine environment and public health, which is not a private matter for the Japanese side."
'Firewall for Our Democracy': Wisconsin Voters End Right-Wing Control of State Supreme Court
"This election was a sound rejection of MAGA extremism, including their attacks on the freedom to vote and the right to access abortion care," said one progressive.
Apr 05, 2023
News
Kelly's campaign was notably supported by the GOP billionaire megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, who have worked to dismantle union rights nationwide.
Wisconsin voters wrested control of the state Supreme Court from conservatives for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday by electing Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz—an outspoken supporter of abortion rights, ballot access, and union protections—to fill an open seat.
Protasiewicz defeated former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in the high-stakes and expensive contest, which drew close national attention given its implications for voting rights, reproductive freedoms, worker protections, and more in the key battleground state.
"Judge Protasiewitz's victory is a huge win for protecting Wisconsinites' fundamental freedoms," said Sean Eldridge, founder and president of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America. "For more than three decades, Judge Protasiewicz has defended Wisconsinites' constitutional rights, maintained judicial independence, and earned recognition for her commitment to the community. She will continue that important work on the Supreme Court."
"Judge Protasiewicz will act as a check on conservative efforts to take away reproductive freedom, disenfranchise voters of color through racial gerrymandering, and overturn election results they don't like. Her victory helps build a firewall for our democracy and the freedom to vote ahead of 2024," Eldridge continued. "This election was a sound rejection of MAGA extremism, including their attacks on the freedom to vote and the right to access abortion care. The people of Wisconsin spoke through the ballot box and their message was undeniable: MAGA extremism has no place on our court, and neither does Dan Kelly."
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreported that Protasiewicz's win puts "the state laws most celebrated by conservatives at risk of being overturned—including a 19th Century-era ban on abortions."
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit over the 1849 abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, imperiling abortion rights across the nation.
In her victory speech late Tuesday, Protasiewicz said that "our state is taking a step forward to a better and brighter future where our rights will be protected."
Protasiewicz, whose Supreme Court bid was backed by labor unions, said during the campaign that she believes Act 10—a Wisconsin law backed by former GOP Gov. Scott Walker that gutted public employees' collective bargaining rights—is "unconstitutional."
Dean Warsh, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Wisconsin State Conference, said in a statement late Tuesday that "Wisconsin's working families made a clear statement today."
"Our local unions throughout Wisconsin put in the work to turn out every voter possible in this pivotal spring election and we are ready to continue to do what it takes to finally take back our state from the divisive Walker-era politics that have plagued us for far too long," said Warsh. "On behalf of the over 15,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers here in Wisconsin, I congratulate Judge Janet on her win and look forward to what is next for our state and the labor movement."
Ari Berman of Mother Jonesnoted Tuesday that while Protasiewicz's impact "could be felt quickly" given the abortion rights and gerrymandering cases that are expected to reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the near future, "Republicans will likely do everything they can to maintain their dominance in the legislature and have already floated the idea of impeaching Protasiewicz, which could trigger a constitutional crisis in the state."
"A new era for the court is beginning," Berman added, "but the fight over democracy in Wisconsin, with huge implications nationwide, is far from over."
