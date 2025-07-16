Progressive Caucus Launches New Task Forces Aimed at Reclaiming a Democratic Majority in 2026

Today, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC)announced four newly constituted Task Forces aimed at helping Democrats reclaim the House majority in 2026—with a sharp, populist, pro-working-class agenda that meets the moment.

These four Task Forces—focused on lowering costs, ending corporate greed, fighting corruption, and securing better pay and benefits—are part of a broader effort by the CPC to define a Democratic governing agenda that is clear, popular, easy to understand, and quickly delivers material benefits to working people.

Among other work, the Task Forces will be focused on advancing a slate of policy proposals members have been working on internally for several months that are not only progressive, but also enjoy support from voters across the ideological and demographic spectrum—from suburban voters to non-college-educated to independents—and could be passed by a Democratic House after the midterms. New polling from Data for Progress finds these policies enjoy a supermajority and give a 9-point advantage for Democrats who lead with these themes compared to a generic Democratic message against a Republican opponent.

The four new Task Forces are:

Lowering Costs

Chair: Rep. Yassamin Ansari

Fighting Corruption

Chair: Rep. Dave Min

Vice Chair: Rep. Hank Johnson

Ending Corporate Greed

Chair: Rep. Becca Balint

Better Pay and Benefits

Chair: Rep. Emily Randall

Vice Chair: Rep. Mark DeSaulnier





In addition, CPC Deputy Chair Rep. Ilhan Omar will help lead the coordination of Task Force work and take over as Chair of the Caucus’s longstanding Peace & Security Task Force this Congress.

"Working people in America are getting screwed by corrupt politicians and big corporations that are driving costs up and keeping pay and benefits down,” said Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35). “Our four new task forces go directly at those big problems facing Americans: fighting corruption and corporate greed in order to lower costs and win better pay and benefits."

“In my home state of Arizona, families have been crushed by rising costs brought on by Trump and Republicans—whether it’s skyrocketing healthcare premiums, unaffordable housing, or the soaring costs of education, childcare, long-term care, and even just commuting to work,” said Rep. Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03). “I’m honored to lead the Lowering Costs Task Force as one of the ways we’re fighting back to deliver bold policies that will help working families.”

“Whether it was prosecuting fraud at the SEC or teaching the next generation of advocates as a law professor at UC Irvine, I’ve spent my career fighting to uphold the rule of law and root out corruption,” said Rep. Dave Min (CA-47). “Americans are fed up with an economy and a government that are rigged in favor of the powerful and well connected while failing to serve working people. I’m proud to continue the anti-corruption fight in Congress and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Progressive Caucus to fight for transparency and fairness.”

“I came to Congress to unrig a system that makes it so hard for so many Americans to get a fair shot,” said Rep. Becca Balint (VT-AL). “And today, I’m fired up to launch the Ending Corporate Greed Task Force alongside my progressive colleagues to do the real work necessary to build an America that gives people a real chance at an easier life. Corporate greed is at the root of so many of the struggles working people face. And it’s time we take back power over our rigged economy and fight back against the greed that makes everything harder for the rest of us. Because we have a vision for a reality where we can all afford to make rent, have affordable health care, get paid fair wages, and get an education without crippling debt. ”

“In my family and in my community, I’ve seen firsthand how good Union wages and pensions open doors to stability, to opportunity, to economic security. I’ve seen my grandparents, my teachers, my neighbors afford homes and vacations and childcare because they had good jobs. But over the years, affording a good life has gotten harder and harder,” said Rep. Emily Randall (WA-06). “Our neighbors deserve leaders who put people before profits and stand up for what’s right. They deserve leaders who understand that an economy that is centered on working people is a stronger economy for everyone. As Chair of the Better Pay and Benefits Task Force, I’m committed to fighting for fairer wages, stronger benefits, safer workplaces, and an economy that puts working people first – right at the center of our policies.”

“In a time of record-breaking income inequality and rampant corporate greed, it is more important than ever that we as Democrats reassert and reinforce our commitment to working people,” said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10). “As both a former union member and small business owner, I have seen firsthand how American workers have for too long been taken advantage of by big corporations and greedy CEOs. I am proud to help lead the Task Force for Better Pay and Benefits as Vice Chair to restore power to working people, the engine of our economy, so they can continue to be the best, most productive labor force in the world while living with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

“I am thrilled to take over as Chair of the Promoting Peace and Security Task Force and follow in the footsteps of my mentor, the incredible Barbara Lee,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05). “This task force is needed now more than ever to hold this corrupt administration accountable. Our task force will focus on limiting our global armed presence and instead investing in diplomacy that will allow us to reorient our engagement with the world.”