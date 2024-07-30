To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Win Without War
Shahed Ghoreishi, shahed@winwithoutwar.org

President Biden Admin Must Facilitate Israel, Hezbollah Deescalation

Win Without War Executive Director Sara Haghdoosti released the following statement responding to reports of an Israeli strike in Beirut in response to the tragic events at Majdal Shams:

“The latest round of strikes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah puts the region at the edge of a major war. Win Without War is alarmed by the escalation over the last several days. We call on the Biden administration to redouble diplomatic efforts to calm tensions and prevent further violence.

“A ceasefire in Gaza remains the most crucial step in ending this devastating cycle of violence. We urge the Biden administration to use all the leverage at its disposal to secure a deal that returns hostages held in Gaza, ends the killing and horrific humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and averts a regional war.”

Win Without War is a diverse network of activists and organizations working for a more peaceful, progressive U.S. foreign policy. We believe that by democratizing U.S. foreign policy and providing progressive alternatives, we can achieve more peaceful, just, and common sense policies that ensure that all people--regardless of race, nationality, gender, religion, or economic status--can find and take advantage of opportunity equally and feel secure.

