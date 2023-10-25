To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!

Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Patriotic Millionaires
Contact:

Emily McCloskey emily@patrioticmillionaires.org

Patriotic Millionaires on the Elevation of Election Denier Mike Johnson (R-LA) to Speaker of the House

That Republicans would elevate Mike Johnson to the speakership is as reprehensible as it is predictable.”

Today, in a damning but predictable move, the Republican House Conference nominated and elevated a 2020 election denier to the Speakership of the United States House of Representatives.

In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:

"Speaker Johnson’s hostility to democracy is well-documented. He is an avowed election denier who worked doggedly to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He was a lead signatory on Congressional Republicans’ amicus brief to the Supreme Court requesting they invalidate the outcome of the 2020 election. Most egregiously, he led the charge against certification of the lawful results of that election in Congress. Johnson, who was described by TheNew York Times as the ‘architect of the Electoral College objections’ in the House of Representatives, is among those most responsible for the events leading up to the January 6th insurrection.

That Republicans would elevate Mike Johnson to the speakership is as reprehensible as it is predictable. His actions leading up to January 6th were disqualifying: he has no business in elected office, let alone wielding the Speaker’s gavel. Sadly, this is of no concern for the modern GOP, which is contemptuous of the basic tenets of democracy. His election as Speaker is a damning statement on our politics and a blight on the institution of the House of Representatives."

The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.

(202) 446-0489
www.PatrioticMillionaires.org
Press Page