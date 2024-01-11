January, 11 2024, 02:32pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Liv Kunins-Berkowitz | liv@jvp.org
Over 175 State and Local Elected Officials Urge President Biden to Immediately Call for a Permanent Ceasefire
“We must demand a ceasefire now and then work to build a future without Israeli military occupation and siege. A future in which all Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom and dignity.”
Over 175 elected officials from state and local offices across the United States signed an open letter to President Joe Biden urging him to immediately call for and work to facilitate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The letter was led by Illinois State Representative Lilian Jiménez and Delaware State Representative Madinah Wilson-Anton, and continues collecting signatures from more elected officials.
The letter comes as the Israeli government’s deadly airstrikes and suffocating siege on Gaza have killed over 23,000 Palestinians, including over 9,600 children and as the Biden administration continues thwarting efforts at the United Nations to call for a ceasefire and sending more weapons to the Israeli government.
The lawmakers close the letter by saying: “We cannot bomb our way to peace. We must demand a ceasefire now and then work to build a future without Israeli military occupation and siege. A future in which all Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom and dignity.”
Illinois State Representative Lilian Jiménez: “As the mother of a small child, witnessing the death and suffering of so many children in Gaza has shaken me to my core. I will never forget their faces and I will not stand by as the continued bombardment and lack of access to food and basic healthcare leads to more suffering. As an elected State Representative, I call on President Biden to stop sending weapons to the Israeli government and instead center human rights and work to ensure a lasting ceasefire.”
Delaware State Representative Madina Wilson-Anton: “As elected officials, it’s important for us to use our voices to push for a lasting peace. I’m proud to stand together with other people of conscience to urge the Biden administration to demand a ceasefire and stop arming Israel’s war crimes. I can only hope that as more and more Americans speak up that the Biden administration will listen and stop funding these atrocities.”
Illinois State Representative Abdelnasser Rashid: “I’m heartened to see so many state and local elected leaders join the call for ceasefire and human rights. These individuals will be remembered for their moral clarity. Israel’s leaders have made it clear, over and over, that they are intent on destruction. It’s time for President Biden and Secretary Blinken to push for an immediate ceasefire and ensure that our taxpayer dollars are not funding the indiscriminate killing of Palestinian civilians.”
Beth Miller, Political Director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action: “Americans are horrified by the mass atrocities being carried out by the Israeli military against Palestinians in Gaza. With every passing day, more of us are demanding an end to U.S. complicity in these war crimes. The state and local officials joining this letter are speaking out on behalf of their constituents across the country to demand that the Biden administration call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire now.”
The letter continues to collect signatures from elected state and local officials. Full text of the letter is available here.
Lilian Jiménez, Madinah Wilson-Anton, and Beth Miller are available for media requests.
Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action) is a multiracial, intergenerational movement of Jews and allies working towards justice and equality for Palestinians and Israelis by transforming U.S. policy.(510) 465-1777
As UAW Ramps Up Organizing, Tesla Boosts Wages for US Factory Workers
"This is the latest sign that Elon Musk is scared of the UAW push to unionize all nonunion autoworkers across the country."
Jan 11, 2024
Bloombergreported Thursday that all of Tesla's production associates, material handlers, and quality inspectors will receive a "market adjustment pay increase" to start 2024, according to a flyer that company management posted at its Fremont, California plant—which employs more than 20,000 workers.
The document did not make clear the size of the raise, Bloomberg noted.
Tesla is run by billionaire Elon Musk, who has been vocally hostile toward organized labor for years—a stance that has drawn scrutiny and rebukes from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In a 2018 post on Twitter, a platform he now owns and rebranded as X, Musk wrote that there is "nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union."
"But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?" he added. The NLRB said the post constituted an unlawful threat against workers considering exercising their right to organize.
After the UAW secured significant wage increases and other contract wins at the Big Three U.S. automakers following a six-week strike last year, the union launched what's been described as the largest organizing drive in modern U.S. history, targeting Volkswagen, Toyota, and other nonunion car makers. (Volkswagen and Toyota both raised workers' wages following the UAW's contract victories.)
On Wednesday, the union announced that more than 30% of the workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama have signed union cards.
"I feel like we're living to work when we should be working to live," said Moesha Chandler, an assembly team member at the Tuscaloosa factory. "I started as a temp making $17.50 an hour. I'm full-time now, but I'm still living paycheck to paycheck. If I have a shopping spree, it's for my work clothes, not fun clothes. If we had the union, we'd feel more protected, more at ease. We wouldn't feel like a gazelle to a lion."
Emboldened by its recent contract victories, UAW is also setting its sights on Tesla. Bloombergreported in late October that the union has "committed to providing whatever resources are necessary" to organize Tesla's Fremont factory.
Workers at the plant have formed an organizing committee and have been discussing unionization with their fellow employees, according to Bloomberg.
Last week, dozens of Senate Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sent a letter to Musk and other auto executives raising concerns over their efforts to stifle union organizing.
"For example, according to employee accounts, Volkswagen managers confiscated and destroyed pro-union materials and Hyundai supervisors unlawfully banned pro-union materials in nonwork areas outside of normal working hours," the lawmakers wrote. "In addition, the National Labor Relations Board found that Tesla employed multiple illegal tactics aimed at stopping organizing efforts including online harassment, employee interrogations, and retaliatory firings."
"These retaliatory actions are hostile to workers' rights and must not be repeated if further organizing efforts are made by these companies' workers," the senators added. "We therefore urge you to commit to implementation of a neutrality agreement at your manufacturing plants."
South Africa's Genocide Presentation Against Israel Called 'Overwhelming and Devastating'
"Whatever the outcome, we are witnessing an amazing moment of rule of international law history," said Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard.
Jan 11, 2024
"In its opening argument thus far, South Africa has made a compelling case showing how the genocidal statements by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and other senior officials were interpreted as official orders by Israeli forces in their attacks against Gaza," U.S. investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill said on social media.
"Beyond the citations of the vast civilian deaths and injuries caused by Israel in Gaza, [South Africa's] lawyers argued effectively that Israel's 'evacuation' orders were in and of themselves genocidal, demanding the immediate flight of a million people, including patients in hospitals," Scahill continued.
Left-wing author and activist and former South African parliamentarian Andrew Feinstein said that "South Africa's presentation to the ICJ thus far has been exceptional, overwhelming, and devastating," opining that "the only way the ICJ doesn't impose interim measures is if the judges are open to pressure from 'the West.'"
Legal scholar Nimer Sultany, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, called South Africa's presentation "compellingly argued and powerfully presented."
"This also should prompt reflection amongst all those governments and media outlets who supported [Israel's war,] because they have been supporting a genocide," he added.
Sultany and numerous other observers said the most powerful presentation of the day was made by Irish lawyer and case adviser Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, who delivered South Africa's closing statement.
Israel—some of whose officials have condemned South Africa's case as a meritless "blood libel"—is scheduled to present its defense on Friday. Israeli jurists are expected to focus heavily on the atrocities committed by Hamas-led attackers who killed more than 1,100 Israelis and took around 240 others hostage on October 7. They will likely argue that the country has a right to defend itself, and that it is seeking to eliminate Hamas, not the Palestinian people.
While an emergency order from the World Court would not be enforceable, it would represent a major international embarrassment for Israel, which is increasingly isolated on the world stage. A growing number of nations including Brazil, Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Venezuela, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Jordan, and Bangladesh are supporting South Africa's case, as are the Arab League, more than 1,250 international human rights and civil society group, and progressive U.S. Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.).
Human rights defenders and legal experts on Thursday lauded what many called South Africa's "compelling" opening presentation at the International Court of Justice in The Hague in a case accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the embattled Gaza Strip.
In a bid to obtain an ICJ emergency order for the suspension of Israel's relentless 97-day assault on Gaza, South African jurists including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola argued that Israel is violating four articles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, commonly called the Genocide Convention. The landmark 1948 treaty—enacted, ironically, the same year as the modern state of Israel was born, largely through the ethnic cleansing of Palestine's Arabs—defines genocide as acts intended "to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group."
South African lawyers detailed Israel's conduct in the war, including the killing and wounding of more than 80,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, forcibly displacing over 85% of the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people, and inflicting conditions leading to widespread starvation and disease. They also cited at length statements by Israeli officials calling for the destruction and even nuclear annihilation of Gaza in their presentations, which eschewed graphic imagery in favor of arguing "clear legal rights."
Israel—some of whose officials have condemned South Africa's case as a meritless "blood libel"—is scheduled to present its defense on Friday. Israeli jurists are expected to focus heavily on the atrocities committed by Hamas-led attackers who killed more than 1,100 Israelis and took around 240 others hostage on October 7. They will likely argue that the country has a right to defend itself, and that it is seeking to eliminate Hamas, not the Palestinian people.
While an emergency order from the World Court would not be enforceable, it would represent a major international embarrassment for Israel, which is increasingly isolated on the world stage. A growing number of nations including Brazil, Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Venezuela, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Jordan, and Bangladesh are supporting South Africa's case, as are the Arab League, more than 1,250 international human rights and civil society group, and progressive U.S. Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.).
"Whatever the outcome, we are witnessing an amazing moment of rule of international law history," said Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard.
'There Must Be Accountability': Tlaib, Bush Back ICJ Case Against Israel
After reading from South Africa's 84-page application on the House floor, Tlaib said that both the Biden administration and Congress were "complicit in this genocide" but stressed that there was still "time to save lives."
Jan 11, 2024
Meanwhile, elected officials in the United States and around the world are growing increasingly critical of Israel's blockade and bombardment of Gaza. Bush is among a dozen U.S. lawmakers and hundreds from other countries who have signed a new global call for a cease-fire, led by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sevim Dağdelen, a leftist German parliamentarian.
U.S. Congresswomen Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday expressed support for South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip as the ICJ began two days of related hearings in The Hague.
"We unequivocally join world leaders and international human rights organizations in support of South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice alleging Israel violated the Genocide Convention," said Bush (D-Mo.) and Tlaib (D-Mich.) in a joint statement. "There must be an end to the violence—and there must be accountability for the blatant human rights abuses and mass atrocities occurring in the region."
"We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability."
"The historical significance of a post-apartheid state filing this case must not be lost, and the moral weight of their prerogative cannot be dismissed," they continued. "The United States has a devastating role in the ongoing violence in Gaza, where already over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 59,000 injured, and millions have been displaced. We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability."
The pair added that "as one of the countries that has agreed to the Genocide Convention, the U.S. must stop trying to discredit and undermine this case and the international legal system it claims to support. Our commitment to protecting the human rights of all people must be unconditional. The best time to make a conclusive determination on genocide is when there is still time to stop it, not after. We will continue pushing for a lasting ceasefire, full accountability, and a just and lasting peace for everyone."
Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, and Bush were both outspoken critics of the Israeli government and occupation long before the Hamas-led attack on October 7 and they have been leading voices against Israel's disproportionate and indiscriminate response, including by spearheading a cease-fire resolution in the House.
Tlaib also took to the House floor Thursday morning. Noting that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week called the ICJ case "meritless," she said, "Let me read directly from the case file starting on page 59, 'Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli Officials,' so you can hear directly from the Israeli officials in their own words, not mine."
After reading remarks from Israeli leaders including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Deputy Knesset Speaker Nissim Vaturi, Tlaib argued: "There is simply time to save lives—to stop the Israeli government from carrying out the genocide in Gaza. This body and the Biden administration are complicit in this genocide. Congress must stop funding the genocide of the Palestinian people with our American tax dollars."
Israel already got $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid before decimating Gaza over the past three months. Since Israel declared war, President Joe Biden has asked federal lawmakers for a $14.3 billion package still under consideration while also bypassing Congress to arm Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, elected officials in the United States and around the world are growing increasingly critical of Israel's blockade and bombardment of Gaza. Bush is among a dozen U.S. lawmakers and hundreds from other countries who have signed a new global call for a cease-fire, led by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sevim Dağdelen, a leftist German parliamentarian.
