For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact: Linda Benesch,,lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Over 100 Organizations Oppose "Fiscal Commission" That Threatens Social Security, As Do Former Greenspan Commission Staff

Today, over 100 organizations released a letter to Congress opposing the creation of a so-called “fiscal commission” designed to fast-track cuts to Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors.

Additionally, five former staff members of the 1983 Greenspan Commission released a statement opposing the commission. These staffers include individuals who worked for both Democrats and Republicans. The full statement is HERE and a two-page summary is HERE.

These statements are an urgent response to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who has announced his intentions to form just such a commission. The Biden administration has accurately called this type of commission a “death panel” for Social Security and Medicare.

“Congress should address Social Security in the sunlight, through regular order, as it always has,” said Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works and former top assistant to Alan Greenspan on the 1983 commission. “The only reason to create a fast-track, closed door commission is to overthrow the will of the American people by cutting their hard-earned benefits. Anyone who supports this commission is supporting benefit cuts.”

The organizations opposed to Mike Johnson’s planned commission include labor unions, advocates for seniors and people with disabilities, women’s rights organizations, and more. The full list of organizations is below and the letter is HERE:

ACA Consumer Advocacy

AFL-CIO

AFSCME

AFT Washington Retiree Chapter 8045R

Alliance for Retired Americans

American Family Voices

American Federation of Government Employees

American Federation of Musicians

American Federation of Teachers

American Federation of Teachers, Washington

American Postal Workers Union

Arkansas Community Organizations

Beta Cell Action

Blue Future

BOWL PAC

California Alliance for Retired Americans

Campaign for America’s Future

Center for Common Ground

Center For Economic And Policy Research

Center for Popular Democracy

Church World Service

Citizen Action of New York

Coalition on Human Needs

Communications Workers of America

Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, U.S. Provinces

Consumer Action

District Eight National Alliance of Postal & Federal Employees

Doctors for America

Economic Opportunity Institute

Economic Policy Institute

Equality Federation

Foundation for Integrative AIDS Research

Generations United

Goddard Riverside-NYC

Health Care for America Now

Healthcare for All Minnesota

Healthcare is a Human Right – Washington

Indivisible

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers

Justice for All Network

Justice in Aging

Labor Campaign for Single Payer

Long Beach Alliance for Clean Energy

Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc.

Massachusetts Senior Action Council

Metro New York Health Care for All

Michigan People’s Campaign

Michigan United

Midtown South Community Council

MomsRising

MoveOn

National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd

National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

National Employment Law Project

National Federation of Federal Employees

National LGBTQ Task Force

National Organization for Women

National Partnership for Women & Families

National Postal Mail Handlers Union

National Union of Healthcare Workers

National Women’s Law Center

NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

New Mexico AFSCME Retirees

New Mexico Alliance for Retired Americans

North Seattle Progressives

Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition

NY Statewide Senior Action Council

NYS Alliance for Retired Americans

Office of Peace, Justice and Integrity of Creation, Sisters of Charity of New York

One Payer States

Our Revolution

P Street

Pacific Islander Health Board of WA

Painters and Allied Trades International Union

People’s Action

Physicians for a National Health Program

Physicians for a National Health Program – NY Metro Chapter

Physicians for a National Health Program – Washington

Progress America

Progressive Democrats of America

PSARA Education Fund

Public Citizen

Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action

Revolving Door Project

Rise Up WV

SEIU 521

Social Security Works

Strengthen Social Security Coalition

Swing Left Bakersfield, CA

Tennessee Health Care Campaign

The Other 98% Lab

The People United

Transportation Trades Department

U.S. Federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph

United Mine Workers of America

Unity Fellowship of Christ Church-NYC

Upper East Side for Change

Upper West Side Action Group: MoveOn/Indivisible/SwingLeft

Utility Workers Union of America

VOCAL-NY

Washington CAN

We the 45 Million

West Virginia Citizen Action

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

