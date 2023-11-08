November, 08 2023, 11:22am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Linda Benesch,,lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org
Over 100 Organizations Oppose "Fiscal Commission" That Threatens Social Security, As Do Former Greenspan Commission Staff
Today, over 100 organizations released a letter to Congress opposing the creation of a so-called “fiscal commission” designed to fast-track cuts to Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors.
Additionally, five former staff members of the 1983 Greenspan Commission released a statement opposing the commission. These staffers include individuals who worked for both Democrats and Republicans. The full statement is HERE and a two-page summary is HERE.
These statements are an urgent response to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who has announced his intentions to form just such a commission. The Biden administration has accurately called this type of commission a “death panel” for Social Security and Medicare.
“Congress should address Social Security in the sunlight, through regular order, as it always has,” said Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works and former top assistant to Alan Greenspan on the 1983 commission. “The only reason to create a fast-track, closed door commission is to overthrow the will of the American people by cutting their hard-earned benefits. Anyone who supports this commission is supporting benefit cuts.”
The organizations opposed to Mike Johnson’s planned commission include labor unions, advocates for seniors and people with disabilities, women’s rights organizations, and more. The full list of organizations is below and the letter is HERE:
ACA Consumer Advocacy
AFL-CIO
AFSCME
AFT Washington Retiree Chapter 8045R
Alliance for Retired Americans
American Family Voices
American Federation of Government Employees
American Federation of Musicians
American Federation of Teachers
American Federation of Teachers, Washington
American Postal Workers Union
Arkansas Community Organizations
Beta Cell Action
Blue Future
BOWL PAC
California Alliance for Retired Americans
Campaign for America’s Future
Center for Common Ground
Center For Economic And Policy Research
Center for Popular Democracy
Church World Service
Citizen Action of New York
Coalition on Human Needs
Communications Workers of America
Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, U.S. Provinces
Consumer Action
District Eight National Alliance of Postal & Federal Employees
Doctors for America
Economic Opportunity Institute
Economic Policy Institute
Equality Federation
Foundation for Integrative AIDS Research
Generations United
Goddard Riverside-NYC
Health Care for America Now
Healthcare for All Minnesota
Healthcare is a Human Right – Washington
Indivisible
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
International Brotherhood of Teamsters
International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers
Justice for All Network
Justice in Aging
Labor Campaign for Single Payer
Long Beach Alliance for Clean Energy
Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc.
Massachusetts Senior Action Council
Metro New York Health Care for All
Michigan People’s Campaign
Michigan United
Midtown South Community Council
MomsRising
MoveOn
National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd
National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare
National Employment Law Project
National Federation of Federal Employees
National LGBTQ Task Force
National Organization for Women
National Partnership for Women & Families
National Postal Mail Handlers Union
National Union of Healthcare Workers
National Women’s Law Center
NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
New Mexico AFSCME Retirees
New Mexico Alliance for Retired Americans
North Seattle Progressives
Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition
NY Statewide Senior Action Council
NYS Alliance for Retired Americans
Office of Peace, Justice and Integrity of Creation, Sisters of Charity of New York
One Payer States
Our Revolution
P Street
Pacific Islander Health Board of WA
Painters and Allied Trades International Union
People’s Action
Physicians for a National Health Program
Physicians for a National Health Program – NY Metro Chapter
Physicians for a National Health Program – Washington
Progress America
Progressive Democrats of America
PSARA Education Fund
Public Citizen
Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action
Revolving Door Project
Rise Up WV
SEIU 521
Social Security Works
Strengthen Social Security Coalition
Swing Left Bakersfield, CA
Tennessee Health Care Campaign
The Other 98% Lab
The People United
Transportation Trades Department
U.S. Federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph
United Mine Workers of America
Unity Fellowship of Christ Church-NYC
Upper East Side for Change
Upper West Side Action Group: MoveOn/Indivisible/SwingLeft
Utility Workers Union of America
VOCAL-NY
Washington CAN
We the 45 Million
West Virginia Citizen Action
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
LATEST NEWS
'The Sweetest Victory': Exonerated 'Central Park 5' Member Wins New York City Council Seat
"Together, we will rewrite the next chapter of our story ensuring that no one is left behind," said Yusef Salaam.
Nov 08, 2023
News
"It says so much about the indestructible human spirit and this righteous Black man," said Nelson.
"Together, we will rewrite the next chapter of our story ensuring that no one is left behind," said Salaam at his victory party Tuesday evening. "We will rebuild our community with the principles of fairness, healing, and progress of the forefront of our efforts."
More than three decades after Yusef Salaam and four other Black and Latino men were wrongfully convicted of brutally assaulting a woman in New York City's Central Park, Salaam will be joining the council of the largest city in the United States following his victory in Tuesday's election.
Salaam ran unopposed after winning his Democratic primary election in District 9 in June with more than 50% of the vote, his closest competitor trailing him by 25 points.
His progressive policy platform centered housing justice including eviction prevention; economic justice; "equitable public safety measures," including investments in community programs and alternatives to incarceration; and environmental justice.
Two decades after he and the rest of the "Central Park 5" were exonerated by DNA evidence, Salaam said before the election that his opportunity to join the New York City Council, representing parts of Harlem, "means that we can really become our ancestors' wildest dreams."
Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, called Salaam's ascension to the city council "the sweetest victory" for those who grew up in New York City when the public was wrongly led to believe that the then-15-year-old was guilty of rape and saw him sent to prison for seven years.
"It says so much about the indestructible human spirit and this righteous Black man," said Nelson.
Since his exoneration, Salaam has been a poet, public speaker, and activist, calling for "criminal justice reform, prison reform and the abolition of juvenile solitary confinement and capital punishment." He serves on the board of the Innocence Project and is a founder of Justice 4 the Wrongfully Incarcerated.
"Working-class voters, voters of color, and those who are disenchanted with the political process are central to our campaign," he wrote on his campaign website. "As a victim of a broken criminal justice system, I understand the challenges faced by those who are marginalized and neglected by the powers that be."
Former Republican President Donald Trump—whose daughter testified Wednesday in his civil fraud trial in Manhattan, one of several criminal and civil cases against him that are now proceeding in court—called for capital punishment for Salaam and the rest of the Central Park 5 in the 1990s, and refused to apologize for doing so nearly twenty years after their exoneration.
"Together, we will rewrite the next chapter of our story ensuring that no one is left behind," said Salaam at his victory party Tuesday evening. "We will rebuild our community with the principles of fairness, healing, and progress of the forefront of our efforts."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Biden FTC Applauded for 'Going After Big Pharma' by Challenging 100+ Patents
"We're thrilled to see the FTC crack down on over a hundred sham Orange Book listings, which keep lifesaving medicines like asthma inhalers and epinephrine prohibitively expensive for those who need them most."
Nov 08, 2023
News
A report published earlier this year by the American Economic Liberties Project estimated that antitrust violations by the pharmaceutical industry—including shame Orange Book listings—cost U.S. patients, insurers, and federal health programs more than $40 billion in 2019 alone.
The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday disputed more than 100 patents held by pharmaceutical companies that make asthma inhalers, EpiPens, and other items listed in the Food and Drug Administration's so-called "Orange Book," which identifies products the agency considers safe and effective.
The FTC sent letters to 10 companies—including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals—notifying them that the commission believes some of their patents are improperly listed in the FDA's Orange Book.
Drug companies have long been accused of abusing the FDA patent listing system to undercut generic competition. In its warning letters to the pharmaceutical companies, the FTC notes that "patents improperly listed in the Orange Book may delay lower-cost generic drug competition."
"By listing their patents in the Orange Book, brand drug companies may benefit from an automatic, 30-month stay of FDA approval of competing generic drug applications," the agency's letters explain. "In addition to delays resulting from such a stay of approval, the costs associated with litigating improperly listed patents may disincentivize investments in developing generic drugs, which risks delaying or thwarting competitive entry. The Supreme Court recognizes that improper Orange Book listings have prevented or delayed generic drug entry since at least the 1990s."
While the letters state that the FTC has chosen to make use of the FDA's formal dispute process to target the allegedly improper listings, the agency said it retains "the right to take any further action the public interest may require," including legal action.
In an interview on NPR Wednesday morning, FTC Chair Lina Khan said that companies are only supposed to list in the Orange Book patents covering active drug ingredients.
"Instead, we have found that firms are listing device patents that have absolutely nothing to do with the active ingredient," said Khan. "So they're instead covering the dispenser cap on a multidose eyedropper or the cap strap on an inhaler, which just keeps the inhalers in place."
"We've identified patents covering these components of devices," Khan added, "and that may in fact be resulting in Americans having to pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars more than they should be."
"Big Pharma has been intentionally gaming the United States' drug safety system to block other manufacturers from making and selling the same treatments at lower prices."
Consumer advocates applauded the FTC's move as a key step toward challenging the pharmaceutical industry's profit-seeking manipulation of the U.S. patent system.
"We're thrilled to see the FTC crack down on over a hundred sham Orange Book listings, which keep lifesaving medicines like asthma inhalers and epinephrine prohibitively expensive for those who need them most," said Erik Peinert, research manager and editor at the American Economic Liberties Project. "Big Pharma has been intentionally gaming the United States' drug safety system to block other manufacturers from making and selling the same treatments at lower prices."
Public Citizen also welcomed the FTC's action in a social media post:
The FTC's warning letters to drug companies came after the agency issued a policy statement signaling that it intends to "scrutinize improper Orange Book listings to determine whether these constitute unfair methods of competition."
The statement notes that "patents listed in the Orange Book must claim the reference listed drug or a method of using it."
"Brand drug manufacturers are responsible for ensuring their patents are properly listed," the statement continues. "Yet certain manufacturers have submitted patents for listing in the Orange Book that claim neither the reference listed drug nor a method of using it. When brand drug manufacturers abuse the regulatory processes set up by Congress to promote generic drug competition, the result may be to increase the cost of and reduce access to prescription drugs."
A report published earlier this year by the American Economic Liberties Project estimated that antitrust violations by the pharmaceutical industry—including shame Orange Book listings—cost U.S. patients, insurers, and federal health programs more than $40 billion in 2019 alone.
Keep ReadingShow Less
22 House Dems Join GOP in Voting to Censure Tlaib, Only Palestinian-American in Congress
"Congresswoman Tlaib's moral courage will never be extinguishable, but these 22 Democrats' cowardice, bigotry, and fanaticism will be the only thing the American people ever remember of them," said Justice Democrats.
Nov 08, 2023
News
Twenty-two Democrats in the U.S. House voted with Republicans on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib—the only Palestinian-American member of Congress—over her response to the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the Israeli military's response, which has killed more than 10,000 people in just a month.
The
censure resolution, led by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), falsely accuses Tlaib (D-Mich.) of defending the Hamas attack as "justified" resistance and calling for the "destruction of the state of Israel."
Twenty-two Democrats in the U.S. House voted with Republicans on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib—the only Palestinian-American member of Congress—over her response to the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the Israeli military's response, which has killed more than 10,000 people in just a month.
The
censure resolution, led by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), falsely accuses Tlaib (D-Mich.) of defending the Hamas attack as "justified" resistance and calling for the "destruction of the state of Israel."
The final vote on the measure was 234-188, with four Republicans and 184 Democrats voting no. The 22 Democratic yes votes included Reps. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Jared Golden (Maine), Susie Lee (Nev.), Brad Schneider (Ill.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.).
In a floor speech ahead of Tuesday's vote, Tlaib said that "trying to bully or censure me won't work because this movement for a cease-fire is much bigger than one person."
"There are millions of people across our country who oppose [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's extremism and are done watching our government support collective punishment and the use of white phosphorous bombs that melt flesh to the bone," she continued. "But let me be clear: My criticism has always been of the Israeli government and Netanyahu's actions. It is important to separate people and governments."
"No government is beyond criticism," Tlaib added. "The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it's being used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation."
In a statement responding to the censure vote, the progressive group Justice Democrats accused the House of taking out "its anti-Palestinian bigotry out on the only Palestinian American in Congress" and called out by name each of the Democratic members who voted yes.
"We ask Representatives Steve Cohen, Jim Costa, Angie Craig, Don Davis, Lois Frankel, Jared Golden, Dan Goldman, Josh Gottheimer, Greg Landsman, Susie Lee, Kathy Manning, Jared Moskowitz, Wiley Nickel, Chris Pappas, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Pat Ryan, Brad Schneider, Kim Schrier, Darren Soto, Ritchie Torres, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Frederica Wilson why the cries of Palestinian babies sound different to them," said Alexandra Rojas, the group's executive director.
"Congresswoman Tlaib's moral courage will never be extinguishable, but these 22 Democrats' cowardice, bigotry, and fanaticism will be the only thing the American people ever remember of them," Rojas added.
Tlaib is one of more than 20 members of Congress who have called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which is facing an appalling humanitarian crisis as Israel continues bombing the besieged territory and ramping up its ground attack. Major human rights groups and the head of the United Nations have also called for a cease-fire, which is overwhelmingly popular with the U.S. public.
But Tlaib and other progressive U.S. lawmakers who have called for a cease-fire have been met with open criticism from members of their own party and the Biden White House.
Tlaib has accused President Joe Biden of supporting genocide in Gaza, echoing the assessments of legal experts who say the administration's unconditional arming of Israel and unwavering political support rise to the level of complicity in Israeli war crimes.
A group of United Nations experts warned last week that "the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide."
“The time for action is now," they added. "Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."
Democratic strategist Waleed Shahid noted in a statement Wednesday that "the House did not censure Rep. Brian Mast for stating there is no such thing as an innocent Palestinian civilian and comparing all Palestinians to Nazis, nor Rep. Max Miller for saying Gaza should be turned into a 'parking lot,' nor Rep. Josh Gottheimer who was reported in two outlets to have blamed all Muslims for the attacks of October 7."
"Representative Tlaib has repeatedly called for the recognition of the shared humanity of all Israelis and Palestinians," Shahid added. "It is clear that while Israelis and Palestinians may be equal in the eyes of God, they are not in the eyes of the United States government. It's now up to Democrats of conscience to dismantle the horrific hierarchy of human value that has taken hold at the highest places in our party and government."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular