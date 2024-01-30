January, 30 2024, 04:41pm EDT
For Immediate Release
One Year After Ohio Train Derailment Disaster, Report Finds Norfolk Southern’s Federal Lobbying Spending Increased 30 Percent
Stronger Corporate Lobbying Disclosure Rules Needed to Protect Public and Inform Investors, Say U.S. Senators and Advocacy Group
A year since the Norfolk Southern train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, a new analysis of OpenSecrets data by Public Citizen reveals that the company and its subsidiaries spent $2,340,000 lobbying the federal government in 2023 – up 30% from the $1,800,000 it spent the year before. This includes money spent lobbying Congress on issues such as railway safety and railroad staffing requirements.
Norfolk Southern’s federal lobbying spending total in 2023 was its highest reported federal lobbying spending total since 2015, according to the analysis. In the decade before the February 3, 2023 train derailment, federal filings show that Norfolk Southern spent $20,700,000 to lobby Congress, federal agencies, and the White House.
“We have a general sense from these filings and news reports that Norfolk Southern lobbied on railroad safety and staffing following the East Palestine disaster, but current disclosures don’t paint a full lobbying picture of what impact all that lobbying actually had,” said Jon Golinger, Democracy Advocate at Public Citizen and author of the report. “Currently, federal lobbyists and their clients aren’t required to disclose exactly what people they lobbied, how much they spent lobbying on a specific issue, what they were trying to achieve, or even whether they were lobbying for or against a bill. This is just the latest example of why we need far more robust federal lobbying disclosure rules to inform investors and protect the public.”
In the wake of the findings, and as corporate spending on lobbying across the board reaches record highs, Public Citizen is supporting a recent request from a group of United States Senators that the federal Securities Exchange Commission use its authority to strengthen corporate lobbying disclosure rules to ensure investors and the public know more about a company’s lobbying spending, lobbying strategy, and any potential financial risks.
According to the report, Norfolk Southern’s 41 federal lobbyists in 2023 featured a bipartisan mix of Washington power-players including former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS), former U.S. Senator John Breaux (D-LA), and former U.S. Representative Patrick Meehan (R-PA). The company’s lobbyists also included dozens of former White House aides, regulatory agency officials, and Congressional staff.
The report also found that Norfolk Southern also has a substantial lobbying presence on the state level in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, a mishmash of state lobbying disclosure laws, differing terminology, lax requirements, and data scattered across many systems can make it difficult, if not impossible, to understand the full extent of a company’s state-level lobbying under existing rules.
Arizona GOP Bill Would Let Legislators Overrule Voters in Presidential Elections
"This is a full sound-the-alarm moment for American democracy," said one critic.
Jan 30, 2024
News
"Arizona Republicans are attacking the most essential tenet of our elections: that the people decide their representatives."
Progress Arizona voting rights director Casey Clowes warned on social media Tuesday: "Anthony Kern is trying to steal your vote! This anti-democratic insurrectionist has introduced SCR 1014 which purportedly gives the [Legistlature] the power to determine our election. He thinks he is entitled to decide election outcomes rather than Arizona's voters."
Just months away from a potential rematch between Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump, democracy defenders are sounding the alarm about an Arizona bill recently introduced by a GOP state legislator.
State Sen. Anthony Kern (R-27) is spearheading Senate Concurrent Resolution 1014, which says that "the Legislature, and no other official, shall appoint presidential electors." If it passes both chambers, the measure could appear on the November ballot.
As Arizona Republic columnist EJ Montini wrote earlier this month, "In other words, if such a law had existed when Biden beat Trump, the majority MAGA Legislature could have ignored the will of Arizona voters and appointed like-minded electors of their choosing who, in turn, could have installed Dear Leader as the victor."
"Arizona Republicans are attacking the most essential tenet of our elections: that the people decide their representatives."
"I would hope there isn't any need to actually to discuss why this is a horrible idea. Undemocratic. Un-American. Idiotic. It is not surprising, however, that it comes from someone like Kern," Montini added.
Kern was photographed outside of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is under investigation for falsely certifying that Arizona's 2020 Electoral College votes should go to Trump, and has set his sights on Congress.
Sam Paisley national press secretary for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which works to elect party members to statehouses, said in a statement Tuesday that "this is a full sound-the-alarm moment for American democracy. Arizona Republicans are attacking the most essential tenet of our elections: that the people decide their representatives."
"Since 2020, we've seen hundreds of Republican legislators across the country willing to support efforts to challenge and overturn election results, but this latest attempt to remove the will of the people from the presidential selection process is one of the gravest threats to democracy we've seen yet," she continued.
"The Arizona Republican Caucus continues to be a hotbed of MAGA extremism, and the only way to put an end to this MAGA extremism is for Democrats to break the GOP's control of both chambers this year," Paisley asserted. "Democracy is on the line in state legislatures in Arizona and across the country."
"Call your senator and tell them to vote NO on SCR 1014! Arizonans' voices deserve to be heard," added Clowes, sharing a Progress Arizona form that helps voters in the state contact their legislators.
American Federation of Teachers Joins Call for Gaza Cease-Fire
The union's executive council called for a cease-fire after months of pressure from educators across the United States.
Jan 30, 2024
News
The result of "significant" input from rank-and-file members of the American Federation of Teachers from across the United States, the 1.72 million-strong union's executive council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
The resolution calls for a "negotiated bilateral cease-fire" that would be guaranteed by the international community, including the U.S. and other countries that are supporting Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
"A cease-fire agreement must include the immediate provision of desperately needed food, water, medical care, clothing, emergency shelter, and other humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the release of all hostages abducted by Hamas from Israel on October 7," reads the statement.
The resolution also reaffirms "the AFT's support for a two-state solution," condemns antisemitism and Islamophobia, and demands that all people should be "safe to express dissent" in the United States.
"The conflict should not be used as an excuse to wage political attacks on American colleges and universities, or as a pretext to undermine necessary efforts to increase diversity, promote equity, and advance inclusion," reads the union's statement.
The resolution was passed after numerous attacks on Palestinian rights protesters' right to organize groups and demonstrations on college campuses.
"The conflict should not be used as an excuse to wage political attacks on American colleges and universities, or as a pretext to undermine necessary efforts to increase diversity, promote equity, and advance inclusion."
Randi Weingarten, president of AFT, noted that many members of the union "are deeply connected to people in Israel and the Palestinian territories, so they feel that pain personally; and many others, including the students we teach, are horrified and aggrieved by what has happened."
The resolution was passed as at least 26,751 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in less than four months, as Israel has claimed to be targeting Hamas and the U.S. government has vehemently defended Israel's actions—even as the International Court of Justice found last week, after reviewing South Africa's case against Israel, that the country is "plausibly" committing genocidal acts in Gaza.
"The time for war is over, and the time for diplomacy must begin," said Weingarten. "We believe wholeheartedly that the path forward in the Middle East must end the decades of conflict and bloodshed by recognizing the rights of both peoples and affirming a two-state solution. Our work does not stop with a resolution: We will not shy away from continuing to listen to our members and our communities and endeavoring to move toward a lasting peace."
Weingarten herself called for a cease-fire last month. Olivia Katbi, an organizer with the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement to fight Israel's apartheid policies in Palestine, noted that Weingarten announced her position following "months of pressure from rank-and-file educators across the country."
As Hawks Urge Biden to Bomb Iran, Barbara Lee Says Reject Push for Wider War
"The path to peace and security is not through war," the California congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate asserted.
Jan 30, 2024
News
As U.S. hawks clamor for a war on Iran following this week's deadly drone strike on American troops in Jordan, Democratic California Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is running for Senate, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to "reject the calls from some in Washington to increase the fighting."
Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are demanding a U.S. attack on Iran in retaliation for Sunday's drone strike on the Tower 22 outpost in northeastern Jordan that killed three soldiers serving in the Army Reserve's 718th Engineer Company and wounded dozens more, Common Dreamsreported Monday.
As Biden announced Tuesday that he's decided how the U.S. will respond to the attack, Lee urged restraint.
"I am heartbroken by the loss of the three American service members killed in Jordan... These attacks make clear that Iran is taking advantage of the chaos triggered by the October 7 attacks," she said in a statement, referring to the Hamas-led assault on Israel.
"The war in Gaza has created a firestorm in the Middle East," Lee added.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)—a coalition of Shia Islamist militant groups—claimed responsibility for Sunday's drone strike, explaining that "if the U.S. keeps supporting Israel, there will be escalations."
Although Iran backs the IRI but denies involvement in the attack. The Biden administration admitted Monday that is has no proof that Tehran ordered the drone strike.
Still, the calls for war on Iran are growing, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) demanding "devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East," and pinning the slain soldiers' deaths on "Biden's appeasement."
Lee, however, asserted that "the path to peace and security is not through war—we must change course."
"And should President Biden seek expansive military retaliation to the attacks, he must come to Congress," she added.
Lee was famously the only member of Congress—the vote was 518-1—to reject giving then-President George W. Bush virtually unlimited war powers after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The ensuing invasion of Afghanistan and ongoing global War on Terror cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars.
"The path forward to peace and security throughout the region is dependent on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza."
Asserting that "the path forward to peace and security throughout the region is dependent on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a return to diplomacy," Lee urged "a redoubling of efforts to achieve rapid de-escalation through a permanent cease-fire and robust, regional engagement that includes international humanitarian organizations."
De-escalation was nowhere to be seen in Gaza, where Israeli forces on Tuesday continued their relentless 116-day air and ground assault on the embattled Palestinian enclave. According to Palestinian health officials, at least 26,750 people—mostly women and children—have been killed by Israeli bombs and bullets, with more than 65,600 others wounded and 7,000 missing and presumed dead and buried beneath the rubble of the approximately 144,000-175,000 buildings that have been destroyed or damaged.
Peace groups also urged Biden to eschew militarism.
"The recent attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, which killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens more, is a tragedy. It's a painful reminder that President Biden's current policy in the Middle East is simply not working," Win Without War president Stephen Miles said Monday. "The way to protect U.S. troops and save lives is to change course."
"Already, voices in Washington are calling for more war," he continued. "The same voices who advocated for never-ending wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, arguing victory was forever just around the corner, now want the American public to believe that the path to peace lies with yet another war in the Middle East—this time with Iran. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now."
"The only genuine path to significantly reducing the current spasm of violence in the Middle East is securing an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, pouring cold water on the fire at the heart of this regional inferno," Miles added. "Such an effort would create the conditions for finally negotiating the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and open space for regional diplomacy aimed at a desperately needed broader regional de-escalation."
