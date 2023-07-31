July, 31 2023, 02:47pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: media@aclu.org
Oklahomans File Lawsuit to Stop State From Sponsoring Nation’s First Religious Public Charter School
OKLAHOMA CITY
Nine Oklahoma residents and a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public education in Oklahoma filed a lawsuit today in state court to stop Oklahoma from sponsoring and funding the nation’s first religious public charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The plaintiffs are faith leaders, public school parents, and public education advocates who object to their tax dollars funding a public charter school that will discriminate against students and families based on their religion and LGBTQ+ status, fail to adequately serve students with disabilities, and indoctrinate students into one religion — all in violation of Oklahoma law and our country’s promises of the separation of church and state and public schools that are open to all. (A link to a descriptive list of plaintiffs is available below.)
Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Education Law Center and Freedom From Religion Foundation represent the plaintiffs in OKPLAC, Inc. v. Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. They are assisted by Oklahoma-based counsel Odom & Sparks PLLC and J. Douglas Mann.
The lawsuit demonstrates that the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board violated the Oklahoma Constitution, the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act, and the board’s own regulations when it approved St. Isidore’s application for charter-school sponsorship on June 5, 2023. Reasons that the application was unlawful include:
- St. Isidore plans to discriminate in its policies and practices based on religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other protected characteristics. Students could be denied admission, disciplined, or even expelled if they or their family members are LGBTQ+, a different religious faith, or do not otherwise conform to certain Catholic religious beliefs.
- St. Isidore reserves the right to discriminate against students on the basis of disability and failed to show that it would provide adequate services to students with disabilities.
- St. Isidore plans to provide a religious education and indoctrinate its students in Catholic religious beliefs. The school’s application states that the school will “participate in the evangelizing mission of the [Catholic] Church” and will fully incorporate the Church’s teachings “into every aspect of the School,” including “all subjects” taught and all activities offered.
- The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will have control over the school in violation of board regulations that require a charter school to be independent of its educational management organization.
The plaintiffs are asking the District Court of Oklahoma County to block (1) St. Isidore from operating as a charter school, (2) the charter school board from entering into or implementing any contracts with St. Isidore, and (3) the state from funding St. Isidore.
The plaintiffs in OKPLAC, Inc. v. Statewide Virtual Charter School Board include OKPLAC Inc. (Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee), Melissa Abdo, Krystal Bonsall, Leslie Briggs, Brenda Lené, Michele Medley, Dr. Bruce Prescott, the Rev. Dr. Mitch Randall, the Rev. Dr. Lori Walke, and Erika Wright. (Detailed descriptions of the plaintiffs are available here.)
In response to today’s filing, Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, said:
“The very idea of a religious public school is a constitutional oxymoron. Charter schools, like all public schools, must be open to all students, and they must be free from religious indoctrination. St. Isidore will be neither. The unprecedented decision to approve this religious charter school violates the separation of church and state and tramples the rights of Oklahoma taxpayers, students, and their families.”
Additional quotes from the organizations sponsoring the lawsuit and the plaintiffs are available here.
Defendants in the lawsuit are the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board; its five members; the Oklahoma State Department of Education; State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters; and St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School, Inc.
The team of attorneys that represents the plaintiffs is led by Alex J. Luchenitser and Kenneth D. Upton, Jr. of Americans United and includes Kalli A. Joslin of Americans United; Daniel Mach and Heather L. Weaver of the ACLU; Robert Kim, Jessica Levin, and Wendy Lecker of the Education Law Center; Patrick Elliott of FFRF; Benjamin H. Odom, John H. Sparks, Michael W. Ridgeway, and Lisa M. Millington of Odom & Sparks; and J. Douglas Mann.
Resources:
- Media kit that includes photos and descriptions of the plaintiffs.
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.(212) 549-2666
Conservationists Push EPA to Add 1,000+ Pollutants to 'Outdated' List of Toxic Chemicals
"It's stupefying that the last time the EPA updated its toxic pollutant list, the 8-track was considered an advanced technology and Gerald Ford was president," said one group.
Jul 31, 2023
News
The EPA currently recognizes PFAS as "nonconventional," but not as toxic, "resulting in no regulation under water quality-based permitting," according to the groups.
Despite the risks it carries, atrazine is the second-most used weed killer in the country.
In a statement, Bell called on the agency to "grant our petition and launch itself firmly into the science of the 21st century."
Adding toxins to the list "is an essential first step to enable EPA to meet its statutory duties to update and adopt new requirements to control the discharge of these pollutants," they added.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's official documentation, no toxic pollutants have emerged in the United States in nearly five decades—and two advocacy groups on Monday demanded that the agency add more than 1,000 chemicals to its list to bring the inventory up to date.
Northwest Environmental Advocates (NWEA) and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) filed a formal legal petition with a list of industrial and commercial pollutants—many of which have been outlawed in other countries—that they want the EPA to formally acknowledge as toxic.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—also known as forever chemicals because they break down very slowly and have been found in human breastmilk, the summit of Mount Everest, and 97% of U.S. blood samples in one study—are among the substances that have been left off the EPA's inventory so far, even as they have gained wide recognition as a public health threat in recent years.
The EPA currently recognizes PFAS as "nonconventional," but not as toxic, "resulting in no regulation under water quality-based permitting," according to the groups.
Hannah Connor, environmental health deputy director at CBD, accused the EPA of "acting like we're frozen in the '70s."
"It's stupefying that the last time the EPA updated its toxic pollutant list, the 8-track was considered an advanced technology and Gerald Ford was president," said Connor. "Our world has changed dramatically over the past 50 years... The agency has turned its back on the deluge of new, dangerously toxic pollutants that have poisoned our waterways and permeated our lives."
The groups noted that a number of pollutants on their list of more than 1,000 omissions have been banned in other countries.
More than 35 governments including the European Union have outlawed the herbicide atrazine, which is linked to an increased risk of cancer and reproductive issues and has been found to "chemically castrate male frogs" at concentrations currently allowed in U.S. drinking water.
Despite the risks it carries, atrazine is the second-most used weed killer in the country.
"Where has the EPA been for the last half-century?" asked Nina Bell, executive director of NWEA.
In a statement, Bell called on the agency to "grant our petition and launch itself firmly into the science of the 21st century."
"For nearly 50 years, EPA has been ignoring the growing mountain of science about the more than 1,000 unregulated toxic chemicals contaminating our rivers and drinking water, at a tremendous cost to human health and the environment," said Bell. "The American people count on EPA to keep our drinking water clean, remedy environmental injustice, and protect fish and marine mammals from toxic pollution, but the agency has betrayed that public trust."
The EPA's toxic pollutant list was created in 1976 as the result of litigation. It was incorporated into the Clean Water Act the following year, and Congress ordered the agency to update the list over time as new data about toxins became available.
"Congress has repeatedly exhorted EPA and the states to move swiftly to improve and carry out regulatory programs to keep toxic pollutants out of the nation's waters," wrote the two groups to the agency. "Instead, EPA's program has become obsolete, languishing for decades and in many instances without any improvements."
Adding toxins to the list "is an essential first step to enable EPA to meet its statutory duties to update and adopt new requirements to control the discharge of these pollutants," they added.
Other toxins that have not been added to the list include nonylphenols, which are endocrine disruptors and have been banned by the E.U. while being "virtually unregulated" in the U.S., and manganese, which is found in coal mine runoff and has been detected in high concentrations in low-income communities, particularly in Appalachia. Manganese is linked to impacts on memory, motor skills, and intellectual development.
The groups asked the EPA to establish a system for accepting proposed changes to the list every three year and to identify pollutants that are not susceptible to treatment and can pass into drinking water, including many named by CBD and NWEA in their petition.
They wrote that the petition gives the EPA an opportunity to update its toxic pollutant list and priority pollutant list, "to develop rules to ensure that the lists do not become outdated again in the future, and to bring the pretreatment program into the 21st century."
Another Georgia Court Denies Trump Bid to Derail Fulton County Probe
The decision follows the district attorney suggesting that charges for 2020 election interference loom. As she put it, "The work is accomplished."
Jul 31, 2023
News
As The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreported Monday:
Some advocacy groups and legal experts argue that regardless of any charges related to January 6 or in other cases, Trump's incitement of insurrection disqualifies him from holding office again because of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A Georgia judge on Monday rejected an effort by former President Donald Trump—who is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination—to upend Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe of attempts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.
The nine-page order from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney came ahead of anticipated charges in the investigation and after a similar unanimous decision in mid-July by the Georgia Supreme Court, whose justices were mostly appointed by GOP governors.
In a March motion joined the following month by pro-Trump "alternate" presidential elector Cathleen Latham, the ex-president sought to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury convened by Willis, prevent prosecutors from using any evidence derived from the jury's work, and disqualify Willis' office from further probing or prosecuting alleged interference with the election.
"The court now finds that neither Trump nor Latham enjoys standing to mount a challenge—at this pre-indictment phase of the proceedings—to the continued investigation into and potential prosecution of possible criminal interference in the 2020 general election in Georgia," wrote McBurney. "The movants' asserted 'injuries' that would open the doors of the courthouse to their claims are either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized."
"Arguments like those being made prematurely in the pending motions can be more effectively (and reasonably) presented and ruled upon when the full picture of who is being charged with what has been painted," he continued. "Guessing at what that picture might look like before the investigative dots are connected may be a popular game for the media and blogosphere, but it is not a proper role for the courts and formal legal argumentation."
The judge added that "Trump and Latham both seek to have the special purpose grand jury's final report locked away from public view forever. Such permanent silencing of that investigative body is not what either statutory or case law generally allows."
As for their "bold" request to disqualify Willis, McBurney concluded that neither of the primary grounds for such action, conflict of interest or forensic misconduct, had been met. In fact, he wrote, "the district attorney's office has been doing a fairly routine—and legally unobjectionable—job of public relations in a case that is anything but routine."
As The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreported Monday:
McBurney's order comes just days after Senior Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster scheduled a hearing for August 10 on a secondary bid by Trump to disqualify Willis and quash the special grand jury's final report. Trump's lawyers said they filed this challenge—called a writ of mandamus and prohibition—because it had taken McBurney months to rule on the former president's original motion. Schuster was assigned the case, filed in Fulton Superior Court, as a visiting judge because all of Fulton's judges were recused from hearing the challenge.
"Perplexingly, prematurely, and with the standard pugnacity, Trump has filed not one but two mandamus actions against the district attorney and this court," one the Georgia Supreme Court has already dismissed, McBurney noted.
It is not clear whether the August 10 hearing will still take place.
Meanwhile, orange security barriers have been installed "near the main entrance of the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta," which The Washington Postcalled "the most visible sign yet of the looming charging decision in a case that has ensnared not only Trump but several high-profile Republicans who could either face charges or stand witness in a potential trial unlike anything seen before in this Southern metropolis."
The barriers are among various security measures taken by law enforcement along with Wills and her staff—who have faced an onslaught of threats including racist, menacing phone calls—in preparation for charges that are expected to be filed during the first few weeks of August.
The Post pointed out that "Willis has strongly hinted for months that she will seek multiple indictments in the case, using Georgia's expansive anti-racketeering statutes that allow prosecutors not only to charge in-state wrongdoing but to use activities in other states to prove criminal intent in Georgia."
Willis on Saturday made clear to the Atlanta television station 11Alive that her office is prepared to move forward, saying that "the work is accomplished. We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."
In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform Monday morning, Trump—who is leading polls for the crowded field of GOP challengers to Democratic President Joe Biden—suggested, yet again, that any charges related to the 2020 election are politically motivated.
"The Radical Left Democrat Thugs shouldn't be allowed to investigate me during, and in the middle of, my campaign for President," Trump said. "Why didn't they file these ridiculous charges 2.5 years ago? They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA."
If Trump is charged in Georgia next month, it will be his third indictment this year. The other two—in April and June—were the result of investigations by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is also leading a probe into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which could lead to additional charges against the twice-impeached former president.
While Congress was certifying Biden's win two years ago, Trump said in a speech outside the White House: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard... We're going to the Capitol, and we're going to try and give... our Republicans—the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help—we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."
Trump said Monday that "I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my 'PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp. This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"
Some advocacy groups and legal experts argue that regardless of any charges related to January 6 or in other cases, Trump's incitement of insurrection disqualifies him from holding office again because of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Climate Groups Announce Global Days of Action to 'Propel Renewable Energy Revolution Forward'
"Around the world, people are uniting to wrest power and resources away from reckless fossil fuel companies," said one campaigner. "The window to act is short—but there is still time to create enormous positive changes."
Jul 31, 2023
News
According to 350.org:
The climate justice group 350.org on Monday announced upcoming global days of action—November 3 and 4—aimed at accelerating the worldwide transition to clean energy.
"On every continent, in big cities and on small islands, we'll take action to show that a global renewable energy revolution is within our reach," says a new website where people can sign up to participate in what 350.org and its partners are calling Power Up. "We'll spotlight the oil industry's greed and reclaim the money and power to fund a just future powered by the sun and the wind."
"We are taking to the streets because we are outraged," the website states. "But also because we are hopeful and determined to use our anger and our hope to resist—and to build a better future for ourselves and our planet."
The announcement comes just days after fossil fuel corporations reported another quarter of massive profits and affirmed their plans to expand drilling even as the planet burns. Big Oil has known for decades that extracting and refining petroleum causes life-threatening greenhouse gas pollution, but the heavily subsidized industry continues to undermine scientists' warnings in an effort to protect its bottom line.
"This intolerable state of affairs must change, and it must change now," 350.org executive director May Boeve said in a statement. "Around the world, people are uniting to wrest power and resources away from reckless fossil fuel companies to propel the global renewable energy revolution forward."
"We stand at a pivotal moment, as the undeniable impacts of the climate crisis are ravaging our world," said Boeve. "The window to act is short—but there is still time to create enormous positive changes."
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres made a similar point last week. After surveying some of the deadly extreme weather disasters—from heatwaves to wildfires and monsoon rains—that have unfolded around the world this July, which has already been deemed the hottest month in recorded history to date, the U.N. chief said that "it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and avoid the very worst of climate change but only with dramatic, immediate climate action."
"We have seen some progress—a robust rollout of renewables and some positive steps from sectors such as shipping—but none of this is going far enough or fast enough," Guterres added. "Accelerating temperatures demand accelerated action."
According to 350.org:
- Every dollar invested in clean energy generates nearly three times as many jobs compared to investment in fossil fuel projects.
- Just four oil giants—Exxon, Shell, Total, and Chevron—collectively earned a staggering $33.2 billion in profit in the first quarter of 2023 alone. The same amount of money could fully electrify an estimated 55 million rural households without energy and grid access.
- The excessive profits made by the West's five largest oil and gas companies totaled $134 billion in 2022. These exorbitant profits, made at the expense of ordinary households, underscore the urgent need for global energy justice and a transition to renewable energy.
"The rapid heating of our planet isn't a natural phenomenon. It's a crime committed by a wealthy few for their own profit," says the Power Up website. "While we suffer, fossil fuel CEOs grow richer and richer. For decades they've been blocking climate action to protect their obscene wealth. But they're not untouchable."
"The solution is clear: Taking money from where it currently is—the obscene profits of the fossil fuel industry—and shifting it toward renewable energy systems rooted in justice," the website reads. "But taking the money of the fossil fuel industry is not enough: We want to put them out of the way. We need our governments to explore every possible means of action to stop Big Oil from dictating our energy future."
The upcoming days of action are scheduled for November 3 and 4 because that's when fossil fuel companies are expected to announce their third-quarter profits. Later that month, policymakers from around the world are set to gather in the United Arab Emirates for the U.N.'s COP28 climate conference.
350.org and its partners are "driven by the conviction that we have the tools, technology, and resources to enable a fast and just transition to renewable energy systems—they just need to be moved in the right direction."
"The profits the fossil fuels industry makes by digging, burning, and polluting could be used to power hundreds of millions of households worldwide with solar and wind energy," the groups insist. "It could insulate homes, keep the lights on in hospitals and schools, ensure stable access to clean electricity everywhere, lift people from poverty, and protect all of us from the worst impacts of the climate crisis."
Organizers have two simple demands:
- Pay Up—make fossil fuels companies pay the bill: We must reclaim fossil fuel companies' illegitimate profits. To start with, our governments should impose taxes on their unjust profits [and] eliminate subsidies, investments, and loans to coal, oil, and gas companies. And instead, they should fund and support renewable energy initiatives rooted in justice.
- Power Up—unleash the money to fund renewable energies: Governments must redirect financial resources toward renewable energies through all the financial mechanisms possible, on local, national, and global levels. These resources should align with the scale and urgency of the climate crisis and ensure a globally equitable distribution of funds.
"Across the globe, people are already leading the way toward a clean, just, [and] renewable world, using solutions to the climate crisis as tools of resistance against the toxic fossil fuels industry—showing that another world is possible," the groups point out.
"Wind and solar are producing record amounts of clean electricity year after year, and getting cheaper every day," they continue. "We have all the tools, resources, and technology needed to make the energy transition happen. The only thing missing is the political will to put the good of people and the planet above the profits of the oil industry."
