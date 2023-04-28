North Carolina Supreme Court Issues Ruling Allowing Partisan Gerrymandering, Reversing Previous Decision

ONLY 4 DAYS LEFT IN OUR SPRING CAMPAIGN
Sarah Ovaska sovaska@commoncause.org
The North Carolina Supreme Court signaled today it will not provide a check on legislative efforts to discriminate against resident voters, vacating a prior decisions that protected voters against partisan gerrymandering in voting maps.
The state’s highest court allowed decisions in Harper v. Hall and Holmes v. Moore, issued in December of 2022, to be reheard following a change in the composition of the Court in January 2022, a rare and unprecedented step.
The Court also issued separate decisions reinstating racially discriminatory voter ID and revoking voting rights in another case for individuals with a felony conviction. In all three cases, the justices were split 5-2 along party lines to toss extensive factual findings from multi-week trials in the lower courts — a rarity saved for exceptional circumstances, of which none of the cases had.
At 2.pm EST TODAY, Friday April 28, Common Cause and its legal team at Southern Coalition for Social Justice will hold a media briefing about the North Carolina decisions.
WHO: Hilary Harris Klein, Senior Counsel for Voting Rights at Southern Coalition for Social Justice; Jeff Loperfido, Interim Chief Counsel for Voting Rights at SCSJ; Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina; Kathay Feng, Vice President of Programs for Common Cause
WHAT: A press call to discuss the North Carolina Supreme Court’s decisions on Harper v. Hall and Holmes v. Moore.
WHEN: April 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
WHERE: Zoom. Register to attend here.
Harper is a case brought by Common Cause North Carolina after lawmakers partisan gerrymandered legislative and Congressional maps to give Republicans an edge at the disproportionate expense of Black voters.
Justices ruled the high court did not have jurisdiction to weigh into partisan matters because the state Constitution contains no mention of partisanship in regards to elections. They granted GOP lawmakers’ request to not only reverse its December 2022 decision (Harper II) protecting voters from partisan gerrymandering but to also overturn its February 2022 decision (Harper I) arguing the standard articulated in that matter was flawed.
The Court also gave lawmakers power to redraw legislative and Congressional maps without any limitations on extreme partisan gerrymandering.
Read the full Harper decision here.
“Today’s decision marks a concerning and dramatic departure from the historic and important role our State Courts have played in protecting voters and providing a check on the Legislative branch,” said Hilary Harris Klein, Senior Counsel for Voting Rights at Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ). “Checks and balances are fundamental to our system of government, and we share the concern of the dissent that ‘the majority has already repeatedly revealed itself to be on a mission to pursue the agenda of this select few in the legislature.’ Like our client Common Cause, we will continue to pursue free and fair elections for all North Carolinians.”
Common Cause North Carolina is represented in Harper by Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ) and co-counsel Hogan Lovells.
“This Supreme Court ruling will go down as one of the gravest assaults on democracy ever in North Carolina. Now, extreme partisan gerrymandering has been legalized and it will be weaponized against voters. That’s wrong,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina. “Undoubtedly, the justices who wrote this shameful decision know it’s wrong, as do the self-serving legislators who embrace gerrymandering. Today, we are seeing our constitutional protections surrendered to the whims of extremist politicians. We will not give up. We will oppose any attempt by politicians to engage in racist and partisan gerrymandering. The people of North Carolina will not be silenced.”
Justice Anita Earls wrote a 71-page dissent in Harper, saying the decision removes the Court’s ability to protect residents’ basic rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
“Despite its lofty prose about the need for principled adherence to the state Constitution, the majority follows none of these principles today,” Earls wrote. “Nor does the majority even pay passing reference to the anti-democratic nature of extreme partisan gerrymandering. These efforts to downplay the practice do not erase its consequences and the public will not be gaslighted.”
Because Harper is the underlying case to the U.S. Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper, justices at the federal level asked parties in early March to submit additional briefs on whether or not the highest court still has jurisdiction in the case. Common Cause, through its attorneys at SCSJ and Hogan Lovells, argued that the U.S. Supreme Court is still the proper venue to decide this important case about the future of checks and balances in our election processes.
The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet responded to those briefs, but Common Cause remains hopeful the Court will reject the fringe independent state legislature theory presented in Moore.
“Today, in a highly partisan decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court shredded the state’s constitutional protection of free and fair elections, siding with power-hungry politicians to strip every voter of the right to cast a ballot without political manipulation, and taking away our freedom to determine the future of our families and our neighborhoods,” said Kathay Feng, Vice President of Programs for Common Cause. “We now await the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Moore v. Harper to determine if it will uphold the checks and balances enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions, or if it will give absolute power to state politicians to manipulate our federal elections and undermine our votes.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Federal Reserve chair "failed in his responsibility to supervise and regulate banks that posed a systemic risk to our economy."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other officials "must be held accountable" after an internal Fed investigation found that deregulation and major supervisory lapses were partly to blame for the market-rattling failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month.
The findings of the investigation led by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr were detailed in a 118-page report that Warren (D-Mass.) applauded as "an unflinching assessment of SVB's implosion."
"The investigation clearly identifies how the 2018 legislation that weakened our bank rules and the Fed's 'tailoring' in response to that legislation were major contributors to SVB's failure," said Warren, who has introduced a bill that would repeal the GOP-authored deregulation law.
"The report reveals failures at every level: by SVB's executives and board, bank supervisors, and the Federal Reserve Board itself," the senator added. "Those responsible for these failures must be held accountable, including Chair Powell who failed in his responsibility to supervise and regulate banks that posed a systemic risk to our economy."
Powell, who presided over the Fed's weakening of regulations for mid-sized banks such as SVB in 2019, welcomed the Barr report in a statement and said he agrees with its call to enhance the central bank's regulatory practices, even though the chair has previously resisted efforts to connect SVB's collapse to deregulation.
The report describes the failure of SVB, which prompted an extraordinary federal rescue effort, as a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank and chastised its leadership's failure to "manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk."
But Barr also argues that SVB's collapse highlighted "weaknesses in regulation and supervision that must be addressed," an implicit criticism of Randal Quarles, Barr's Trump-appointed predecessor.
"Regulatory standards for SVB were too low, the supervision of SVB did not work with sufficient force and urgency, and contagion from the firm's failure posed systemic consequences not contemplated by the Federal Reserve's tailoring framework," the report reads.
\u201cThis is a truly embarrassing moment for the Fed Board of Governors. Not only were they told that interest rate increases were hurting banks, the slide presentation they saw highlighted one bank in particular.\u201d— David Dayen (@David Dayen) 1682695990
Barr specifically singles out the 2018 Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, which loosened post-financial crisis regulations for banks with between $50 billion and $250 billion in assets—a category that included SVB. Powell publicly endorsed the changes, which Congress approved with bipartisan support.
Following the passage of the 2018 measure, the Fed enacted rules ostensibly aimed at "tailoring" the central bank's "regulations for domestic and foreign banks to more closely match their risk profiles."
But as then-Fed Governor Lael Brainard warned at the time, the central bank's changes went well beyond what the 2018 law required and weakened "safeguards at the core of the system," threatening the stability of the banking sector.
Barr's report notes that "over the same period that Silicon Valley Bank was growing rapidly in size and complexity, the Federal Reserve shifted its regulatory and supervisory policies due to a combination of external statutory changes and internal policy choices."
"For Silicon Valley Bank, this resulted in lower supervisory and regulatory requirements, including lower capital and liquidity requirements," the report states. "While higher supervisory and regulatory requirements may not have prevented the firm's failure, they would likely have bolstered the resilience of Silicon Valley Bank."
The report makes a number of broad policy recommendations, including calling for a "simpler and stronger oversight program and tailoring framework."
"We plan to revisit the tailoring framework, including to reevaluate a range of rules for banks with $100 billion or more in assets," Barr writes.
Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at Accountable.US, said in response to Barr's report that "the rash of recent mid-sized bank troubles is a story that can't be told without one of its main characters, former Trump Fed official Randal Quarles, who instilled a culture of hands-off banking supervision that invited banks to make risky bets beyond their means."
"Congressional Republicans in the pocket of the financial industry played their part when they watered down risk assessment rules and shifted oversight powers to the Trump administration that shared their loyalties to Wall Street," Zelnick said. "Trump officials like Mr. Quarles used their newfound 'discretion' to assure mid-size banks there were no federal consequences to worry about if they gambled with other peoples' money in pursuit of profit—even if they couldn't afford to lose."
"Letting the financial industry write their own rules has led to instability and economic harm time and again, yet alarmingly, the MAGA House Majority sees the latest consequences of right-wing deregulation as an excuse to gut financial safeguards even further," she added.
"It's as if they learned a word on January 6th for the first time and never figured out what it meant," quipped one critic.
Progressives are pushing back this week against Republicans' conflation of peaceful protests by Democratic state lawmakers defending their constituents' rights with the deadly insurrection effort on January 6, 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in service of subverting a presidential election.
After seven protesters were arrested Monday in the Montana legislature following Republican lawmakers' silencing of state Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D-100) over her impassioned defense of transgender and nonbinary children, a group of GOP legislators accused her of "encouraging an insurrection."
"Peaceful protest is not insurrection."
Although the demonstration was entirely peaceful, the Republicans—members of the Montana Freedom Caucus—blasted what they falsely called "the violent protesters" and urged "immediate disciplinary action" against Zephyr, who is transgender.
"They want to ring alarm bells and they want to compare this to January 6," Andy Nelson, the Democratic Party chair in Missoula County, Montana—which includes Zephyr's district—told the Associated Press. "There's absolutely no way you can compare what happened on Monday with the January 6 insurrection. Violence occurred that day. No violence occurred in the gallery of the Montana House."
\u201cA violent attack on the Capitol to overturn an election was an insurrection. Peaceful protests by legislators in Tennessee and Montana were not insurrection. Efforts to conflate them are cynical, wrong, and dangerous to democracy.\u201d— Noah Bookbinder (@Noah Bookbinder) 1682627952
It's not just Montana. Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee called it an "insurrection" and a "riot" when Democratic Reps. Justin Jones (D-52), Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson (D-90) took to the well of the legislative chamber to support thousands of Nashville-area students rallying outside for gun control measures following the March 27 Covenant School massacre. Republicans voted to expel Jones and Pearson from the legislature over the protests, though they were swiftly reinstated by municipal councils.
Republicans "are trying to dismiss the integrity and sincerity of what all these people are calling for," Tennessee Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-55) told the AP. "They're dismissing what it is just to avoid the debate on this issue."
"My colleagues across the aisle have spent so much time trying to silence the minority party that anyone speaking up and amplifying their voice probably strikes them as insurrectionist, even though it doesn't resemble anything like it," he added.
\u201c@bozchron The republicans' misuse of words makes you think they need dictionaries until you realize they are intentionally conflating the definitions of words to further their agendas.\u201d— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@Bozeman Daily Chronicle) 1682661303
Donald Trump Jr. and other Republicans also described a peaceful February protest at the Oklahoma State Capitol against a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth as an "insurrection."
"Tennessee. Oklahoma. Montana. The GOP seems to want to redefine the word 'insurrection' to include literally any peaceful protest they don't like," tweeted independent journalist and transgender rights activist Erin Reed, who is also Zephyr's partner. "It's as if they learned a word on January 6th for the first time and never figured out what it meant."
Noah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), asserted that "peaceful protest is not insurrection," and that such conflation "waters down the seriousness of the real insurrection we saw on Jan. 6, 2021."
Attorney and voting rights activist James Slattery tweeted, "I can't help but compare the recent Republican efforts to silence legislators in various states who are acting in good faith to advocate for their constituents—while at the national level the Republicans have done nothing to expel members of Congress who incited an insurrection."
\u201cBc if everything is an insurrection, nothing is, not even J6. Cynical af; false equivalence to both-sides attempted violent overthrow of government, essentially. Republicans are nihilists daring the rest of us to rescue America from them. Maybe they always were. Idk.\u201d— ProTip (@ProTip) 1682689851
According to a July 2022 Monmouth University poll, just 13% of Republican voters considered the January 6 attack an "insurrection"—down from 33% a year earlier. More than 6 in 10 respondents described the effort by Trump supporters to stop certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory as an act of "legitimate protest."
Legal experts say "insurrection" has a very specific definition.
"Disrupting things is a far cry from insurrection," University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt told the AP. "It's just a protest, and protesters are not insurrectionists."
Republicans in Nebraska and South Carolina declined to support strict bans as some GOP lawmakers urge the party to reconfigure its anti-choice efforts—while remaining staunchly pro-forced pregnancy.
Reproductive justice advocates applauded late Thursday as state legislatures in Nebraska and South Carolina voted against advancing and passing two abortion bans—unexpectedly protecting the right to abortion care in the two red states for the time being.
The votes were cast as some Republicans have expressed unease over the potential political consequences of its assault on reproductive rights, even as much of the GOP remains committed to banning abortion nationwide.
Republicans in the Nebraska Legislature failed to advance to the final round of debate a bill that would have banned abortion care in most cases. The party, which holds 32 seats, needed a supermajority of 33 to end debate to overcome a filibuster, but it fell one vote short as two lawmakers declined to cast a vote.
The bill is unlikely to move forward for the remainder of this year's legislative session, even as Republican Gov. Jim Pillen pleaded with one of the non-voting state lawmakers, Sen. Merv Riepe (R-12), to file a motion to reconsider the bill.
Riepe told the Flatwater Free Press that he had come to the decision to block passage of the six-week ban based on "my own beliefs, my own commitments," but his proposal of an amendment that would have extended the ban to 12 weeks and included an exception for fetal anomalies made clear that he is still committed to forcing Nebraskans to carry unwanted pregnancies.
The Republican warned his colleagues that pushing a six-week ban could harm the party's chances of winning upcoming elections, pointing to his own narrow win after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
As The Associated Pressreported Thursday, "in a four-person race, [Riepe] emerged with about 45% of the vote in the May primary and was a whopping 27 points ahead of his nearest contender. But after the Supreme Court's decision in June striking down Roe, his margin of victory in the general election against that same challenger—a Democrat who made abortion rights central to her campaign—dropped to just under five percentage points."
Riepe is among a number of Republicans who have hesitated to go along with the party's strategy regarding forced pregnancy in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe.
Voters in traditionally red states including Kansas and Kentucky have resoundingly rejected Republican attempts to restrict access to abortion care in the past year, and earlier this month a right-wing judge lost a key Wisconsin Supreme Court election after his Democratic opponent campaigned on a platform focused heavily on protecting abortion rights.
Dozens of U.S. House Republicans told CNN last week that they were reluctant to push for a 15-week federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced in the Senate last year, saying the issue should be taken up by the states. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican who is running for president in 2024, called abortion rights "a personal issue" at a campaign event in Iowa earlier this month and also said the states should make decisions about bans and restrictions.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) struck a similar tone to Riepe's earlier this week when she toldABC News that her party will "lose huge" if it continues to pursue state abortion bans that apply to the earliest weeks of pregnancy—but has expressed approval for bans later in pregnancy.
The Senate in Mace's home state on Thursday rejected a bill that would have banned most abortions in South Carolina, with exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape and incest only before 12 weeks.
Three Republican women joined the other two women in the Senate, a Democrat and an independent, in rejecting the bill, a move that gave South Carolina residents a "temporary reprieve," Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, toldThe Washington Post.
The state Senate has already passed a six-week ban, which the state House may still take up before the legislative session ends next week.
The reproductive justice collective Sister Song credited rights advocates in South Carolina with pressuring the Republican lawmakers to vote against the ban.
\u201cCONGRATS to the incredible activists in South Carolina who halted a near total abortion ban and in Nebraska where they stopped a 6-week ban. And over in Rhode Island, a bill passed out of the State House to halt bans on health coverage for abortion. Amazing! We will care for us!\u201d— SisterSong (@SisterSong) 1682642731
Currently, abortion care is permitted in both South Carolina and Nebraska until about 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, said advocates still have "significant work to do to safeguard abortion rights in Nebraska" as state Republicans including Riepe continue to support strict bans and many federal lawmakers continue to back a national ban.
"Even as we celebrate today's victory, we recognize the vote should not have been this close," Richters said Thursday. "From the hundreds of Nebraskans who showed up to testify on this bill to the calls and emails flooding the Capitol, it is beyond clear that most Nebraskans support legal access to abortion, and it is past time that state senators' votes reflect that reality... We will continue doing all we can to ensure that decisions about our lives, bodies and futures stay with Nebraskans and their medical providers, not politicians."