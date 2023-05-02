New York Set to Enact First-in-the-Nation State Law Ending Gas in New Buildings

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Today, the State Legislature and Governor agreed to enact a historic deal to end fossil fuels in new buildings via the 2023-24 New York state budget. Once enacted, New York will become the first state to end gas in new construction by law, beginning in 2026 for buildings under seven stories; 2029 for taller ones. The timeline of the law’s effect defers action until the beginning of 2026, one year later than advocates’ demands.
“At the behest of New York’s grassroots climate movement, Governor Hochul and legislative leaders are taking a historic step, making New York the first state in the nation to prohibit fossil fuels in new construction by law. New Yorkers are resisting fossil fuels everywhere they pop up, from the power plants that pollute our air to the pipelines that put our communities in harm’s way. Now buildings can be a part of that solution,” said Alex Beauchamp, Northeast Region Director at Food & Water Watch. “Unfortunately, we’re still moving too slowly, and Governor Hochul is to blame. Instead of fighting for the swift transition off fossil fuels that the climate crisis demands, the governor caved at the eleventh hour, giving the fossil fuel industry another year of delay to profit at our expense. We won’t stop fighting until we end our devastating addiction to fossil fuels.”
The politically popularmove will reduce climate-heating pollution, create jobs in clean energy, reduce childhood asthma, and save New Yorkers money — analyses have found that building all-electric leads to hundreds of dollars in energy cost savings for consumers. As the prices of gas and fuel oil rise, New Yorkers across the state, regardless of climate zone, would save more with an all-electric home.
“My family lost everything to a climate disaster. This is a moment of mixed emotions because this policy is a political compromise between what’s needed for the people and the death-dealing fossil fuel industry, the people who hurt my family so badly. On the one hand, New York, my home, will be the first state to end fossil fuels in new buildings by law. That’s huge because my community needs to save money, breathe clean air, and get good jobs in clean energy, not die in an extreme weather crisis, as members of my family have. Sadly, this great new law will go into effect years later than it should. New York is far behind what’s needed for climate justice. We needed Governor Hochul to deliver at the scale of the crisis, but in the end we got a half-measure. I want to thank our bill sponsors, and all the movement leaders who fight for what’s right,” said Rachel Rivera, a member of New York Communities for Change and Sandy survivor who lives in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Advocacy groups are disappointed that the law will take effect too slowly to maximize benefits to New Yorkers. A delayed start date at the beginning of 2026 threatens to lock in higher energy bills and decades of new pollution from the 40,000 new buildings that are constructed each year. Groups had been backing proposed legislation to mirror New York City’s all-electric new buildings law, to take effect at the beginning of 2024, providing earlier cost savings and pollution reduction. The final deal also drew criticism for exemptions including for fuel cell systems and certain commercial buildings, which wouldn’t have to comply until 2029. Large warehouses and box stores operated by the likes of Amazon stand to benefit from these carve outs, which reduce the bill’s positive impact and further defer to corporate lobbyists.
Each year, the state adds approximately 250,000 metric tons of climate-heating pollution from the tens of thousands of new homes and buildings that are built to be dependent on gas boilers and furnaces, thereby jeopardizing meeting the state’s legally mandated climate targets.
The law does not include a “poison pill” the gas lobby pushed that advocates opposed; the provision, left on the cutting room floor, would have allowed local governments to, in effect, veto the law locally.
Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and Senator Brian Kavanagh, the bill’s prime sponsors, led the charge, with Governor Hochul also proposing this vital policy. With the State Senate and State Assembly’s leaders, Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Carl Heastie, committing to action in budget resolutions released in March, a legislation path opened for this historic, though needlessly delayed, action. In the “end game,” the State Senate pushed for climate and jobs action and remains the clear leader on the issue.
“Facing big spending from the oil and gas industry on disinformation campaigns to stall climate action, New York passed a historic law to move new buildings off fossil fuels. We want to thank the bill sponsors and the thousands of young people that fought with us to make this law happen. However, the Governor and legislative leaders compromised and allowed a too-slow timeline, making it all the more difficult to meet fast approaching greenhouse gas emission reduction benchmarks. For the young people we work with, this is a gamble with their futures,” said Megan Ahearn, Program Director for NYPIRG.
A rising multiracial climate movement fought hard for the policy’s enactment, first winning NYC’s landmark law in December, 2021, then moving to push for action at the state level. Enactment of this policy by Ithaca and Beacon, NY also paved the way to final passage. Activists statewide from a variety of groups also pushed hard, with rallies, protests, and local events across the state building to a people-powered victory.
The resulting legislation ensures that backup generators are allowed for emergencies and includes some exemptions for building uses that still require gas, but these are narrow exemptions that only apply to a tiny proportion of new construction. However, the law takes effect much slower than is justified, locking tens of thousands of new buildings to higher bills and pollution for decades to come.
“Following enactment of New York’s nation-leading climate law, thanks to the voices of thousands of New Yorkers, New York has made a historic move to end fossil fuels in new buildings. But as the state with the highest building-sector emissions and most premature deaths in the country from fossil fuel combustion in buildings, it is disappointing that the Governor and Legislature caved to fossil fuel industry lies and delayed the implementation timeline. We thank the bill sponsors and our partners for their work leading to this victory,” said Liz Moran, New York Policy Advocate for Earthjustice.
The groups and legislators defeated a multimillion dollar effort by the gas industry and its allies to defeat this legislation. Nonetheless, lawmakers were influenced by the lies, backed by deep pocketed lobbyists, to push off the policy effective date.
"Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care... will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians."
More than 450 North Carolina healthcare professionals in recent days have signed an open letter condemning a proposed state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, legislation the signatories decried as a "dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine."
"As North Carolina healthcare professionals deeply committed to protecting our patients and preserving the trusting and informed relationship between patient and provider, we adamantly oppose any bans or restrictions on access to and provision of lifesaving, gender-affirming care," the doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical professionals wrote in the letter to state lawmakers.
Among the anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently introduced in North Carolina's Republican-led Legislature is the so-called Youth Health Protection Act, which if passed will ban doctors from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and other gender-affirming care. Violators would lose their medical licenses and be fined $1,000.
\u201cIn the past week, 450+ medical and mental health providers in NC signed a letter opposing legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, including bans on gender-affirming care. Read more with @southernequality here:\nhttps://t.co/f01kVeEJWQ #ncpol #LGBTQ\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682975737
The letter continues:
Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care represents dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine and will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians, including youth. The decision of whether and when to seek gender-affirming care, which can include mental and physical health interventions, is personal and involves careful consideration by each patient and their family, along with guidance from their medical providers. These decisions should not be made by politicians or the government. This extreme intrusion will not only disrupt the patient-provider relationship, but will discourage talented healthcare providers from staying and providing all manner of healthcare within North Carolina.
"We applaud healthcare providers for taking a stand for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community. Their voices are a powerful force against the hateful attacks on trans kids," Kendra Johnson, executive director at the advocacy group Equality NC, said in a statement praising the letter. "Legislators need to stay out of our private lives and let healthcare providers do their jobs."
\u201cWe have ANOTHER bad bill up in committee \u2013 HB 808, which bans gender-affirming care for young people in NC.\n\nThe bill will be in the House Healthcare committee tomorrow at 10:00 AM \u2013 come out and let lawmakers know what you think. \n\nSign up here: https://t.co/8v27XihNSG\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682955758
Allison Scott, director of impact and innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality, said that "we're grateful to see this overwhelming chorus of medical providers calling this legislation out for what it is—extreme overreach of government into private citizens' medical care, with no concern for facts or medical best practices."
"North Carolina's leading medical experts are demanding that lawmakers listen to their concerns, and accepted medical best practices, before rushing through this dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ agenda," Scott added.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the many medical groups supporting gender-affirming care for minors. A study published last year by the University of Washington found that youth who received such healthcare were 73% less likely to experience suicidality and 60% less likely to suffer from depression than minors who did not get care.
Yet GOP-led state legislatures in 2023 have already introduced more than 100 bills aimed at banning or severely limiting gender-affirming healthcare for minors, according to the ACLU, and more than a dozen states have passed laws outlawing such care.
\u201c"These bills communicate to everyone that it\u2019s okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It\u2019s okay to discriminate, even against a child". The parents story is compelling and ads validity to this ongoing onslaught of anti-trans-youth as well as adults.\u201d— DAILY Underground News 2 Review (@DAILY Underground News 2 Review) 1682454866
"Each time our legislators propose laws targeting our LGBTQ+ community, they hurt our family and thousands of other families," Sarah Eyssen, a North Carolina mother of a transgender daughter, wrote in a recent Charlotte Observer opinion piece. "These bills communicate to everyone that it's okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It's okay to discriminate, even against a child."
"It's vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight."
In the wake of a SpaceX explosion that coated coastal Texas in ash, environmental organizations on Monday filed a federal lawsuit intended to safeguard local wildlife from more "exploding rockets" and ensure residents' access to regional beaches and parks.
"It's vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight," declared Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Federal officials should defend vulnerable wildlife and frontline communities, not give a pass to corporate interests that want to use treasured coastal landscapes as a dumping ground for space waste."
The Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Save RGV, and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas are suing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)—and Billy Nolen, the acting administration planning to leave the post this summer—for permitting billionaire Elon Musk's space company to conduct 20 rocket launches over the next five years.
"For the sake of future generations, let's protect the healthy habitats we have left instead of treating them as wasteplaces for pollution and fuselage."
The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively called Starship, is "the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed," according to SpaceX—which conducted the first test flight on April 20, an event ending with an explosion that sent debris raining down miles away from the launch site.
The green groups' complaint argues that the FAA "has authorized the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at Boca Chica, Texas, without complying with bedrock federal environmental law, without fully analyzing the significant environmental and community impacts of the SpaceX launch program—including destruction of some of the most vital migratory bird habitats in North America—and without requiring mitigation sufficient to offset those impacts."
American Bird Conservancy president Mike Parr pointed out that "by now, most people know that birds are in serious declines—and shorebirds like those that rely on Boca Chica are among the fastest-disappearing."
"Overall, we've lost nearly 3 billion birds from the United States and Canada since 1970. At what point do we say, 'Space exploration is great, but we need to save habitats here on Earth as a top priority?'" Parr asked. "For the sake of future generations, let's protect the healthy habitats we have left instead of treating them as wasteplaces for pollution and fuselage."
The region is vital to not only bird species such as piping plovers and northern aplomado falcons but also Gulf Coast jaguarundi, ocelots, and critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles. The launch site is located near state and federal conservation, park, and recreation lands.
\u201cTAKE ACTION: While reaching for the stars, we must also protect life on Earth. Urge @SpaceX , @ElonMusk and @FAANews to protect wildlife habitat from the proposed SpaceX launch site expansion in Boca Chica, TX. \ud83d\udc47\nhttps://t.co/i4AivA4Qy6\u201d— Center for Biological Diversity (@Center for Biological Diversity) 1682962744
"The administration's failure to fully analyze the dangers of a rocket test launch and manufacturing facility mere steps from the Lower Rio Grande National Wildlife Refuge and two state parks is an astonishingly bad decision," said Mary Angela Branch, a board member at Save RGV. "So many threatened and endangered species are counting on the agency to get this right."
The SpaceX project will shut down a roadway used to access spots such as the Boca Chica Beach for up to hundreds of hours per year. Sarah Damron, senior regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation, said that "800 hours of closure fly in the face of the Texas Open Beaches Act, the state constitution, and Texans' rights to free and unrestricted access to Texas beaches."
"That's the equivalent of 20 40-hour work weeks every year that Texans and visitors will be deprived of access to Boca Chica Beach," Damon explained. "What's worse is that these closures can happen at almost any time with little to no notice to the public, so the beach, park lands, and refuge lands are ostensibly closed to anyone who needs to make plans. This is an unacceptable loss to area residents and to the people of Texas."
Juan Mancias, tribal chair of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, highlighted how the SpaceX project also impacts the ability of his people to hold ceremonies and leave offerings for their ancestors.
"The Carrizo/Comecrudo people's sacred lands are once again being threatened by imperialist policies that treat our cultural heritage as less valuable than corporate interests," said Mancias. "Boca Chica is central to our creation story. But we have been cut off from the land our ancestors lived on for thousands of years due to SpaceX, which is using our ancestral lands as a sacrifice zone for its rockets."
"I know she'll fight for our shared progressive values in the U.S. Senate," Rep. Pramila Jayapal said of the California congresswoman.
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal on Monday endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee in California's 2024 U.S. Senate race, calling the East Bay Democratic congresswoman "a champion for justice who has been a persistent progressive voice" in the House.
"As a woman of color, I know representation matters and I'm excited for Barbara to bring her voice and her lived experience as a Black woman to the chamber so all of us can have a seat at the table," Jayapal (D-Wash.) said in a statement. There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate.
"I know she'll fight for our shared progressive values in the U.S. Senate," Jayapal added.
In response to the endorsement, Lee said that she is "so grateful to have earned the trust and support of Congresswoman Jayapal."
\u201cSo grateful to have your support, @PramilaJayapal! Together we'll deliver a more progressive future for all.\u201d— Barbara Lee (@Barbara Lee) 1682961433
"She is one of the strongest voices for justice in Congress and it's been my honor to fight alongside her for a more progressive future for all," Lee added. "I'm running this campaign to bring this fight to the U.S. Senate and on day one, I'm ready to use my experience and record of results to move California and our country forward."
Lee—who in 2001 was the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing the ongoing War on Terror—is widely viewed as the most progressive candidate running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who says this will be her last term. Feinstein has faced growing calls to step down, with numerous commentators noting that the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which she sits, has been unable to confirm President Joe Biden's judicial nominees because the 89-year-old five-term lawmaker has missed dozens of votes.
Jayapal picked Lee over Congressional Progressive Caucus colleague Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)—whose only major endorsement thus far is from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), her former law school professor—and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).
Schiff's endorsements include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and 19 other California congressional Democrats.
Lee, meanwhile, is backed by a wide range of Democrats, including progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)—who will co-chair Lee's campaign. Lee is also endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, both Democrats.
"Rep. Barbara Lee has a unique perspective that is different from any other member of the U.S. Senate," Breed said Saturday at the launch of "United for Barbara Lee" in San Francisco. "California needs Barbara Lee and so does the nation."