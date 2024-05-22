To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

New FCC Action on AI Meets the Moment

Prominent, real-time disclosure of AI is essential to protect voters from being deceived and defrauded.

Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a new proposal that would require political advertisers to disclose when they use AI-generated content in TV and radio ads.

Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“Thank you, Federal Communications Commission.

“With deepfake technology fast evolving, the 2024 election is virtually certain to see a wave of political deepfakes that confuse and defraud voters, swing elections, and sow chaos if governmental authorities fail to act. That’s why the FCC action is so important.

“As the proposal is honed and finalized, the FCC should require advertisers to disclose the use of AI in the ads themselves, not just require a note to files maintained by broadcasters. Prominent, real-time disclosure is the essential standard to protect voters from being deceived and defrauded.

“The FCC action is especially crucial because absent a new rule from the FCC, broadcasters believe under existing law they are unable to refuse political ads or demand alterations or disclosures.

“The FCC is modeling how federal regulators should be proactively addressing the threats that deepfakes and artificial intelligence pose to election integrity. We need the Federal Election Commission — and Congress — to follow the FCC’s lead and take aggressive, proactive action. No one wins with deepfake chaos, and we don’t need to sit back and let it happen.”

