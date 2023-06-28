New Analysis Reveals Asset Managers' Complicity in Fossil Fuel Expansion

We need your help more than ever this month.
Ginny Cleaveland, Deputy Press Secretary, Fossil-Free Finance, Sierra Club, ginny.cleaveland@sierraclub.org,
30 largest asset managers in Europe, US do not have sufficient policies to engage with companies
Thirty of the largest asset managers in Europe and the US do not have sufficiently robust policies to encourage the companies in their portfolios to stop developing new fossil fuel projects. These are the findings of the 2023 analysis of asset managers’ climate action, published by Reclaim Finance, ReCommon, Sierra Club, The Sunrise Project and Urgewald (1).
Using previously unpublished data, the 5 NGOs demonstrate that asset managers are breaching their climate commitments through their investments, particularly by purchasing bonds that have been issued recently by some of the biggest fossil fuel developers. The NGOs are urging the institutional clients of these asset managers, which include pension funds, to demand they urgently strengthen their policies.
For the third year, this report analyses the action taken by the 25 largest European and 5 largest American asset managers (2) to end support for oil and gas expansion, an essential first step for achieving international climate targets. This year, asset managers were assessed on three main indicators:
"Asset managers continue to add fuel to the fire by buying the bonds from the worst fossil fuel polluters. Their policies are an inadequate response to the climate emergency. They should listen to the science and sanction companies that refuse to stop their devastating fossil fuel expansion plans. It is time for asset managers’ clients to challenge them on this issue and ask them to put in place robust policies to stop this scourge," said Lara Cuvelier, sustainable investment campaigner at Reclaim Finance.
The parent groups of the 30 asset managers have invested US$3.5 billion in bonds issued in the last 18 months by some 40 companies actively involved in fossil fuel expansion (4). At least 21 of the 30 asset managers were found to have invested in the latest bond issued by TotalEnergies, the world's 7th largest developer of new oil and gas supply projects, including the EACOP project (5). These figures are an underestimate because bond markets are notably opaque and investors seldom publish details of these transactions. This lack of transparency is even more problematic given that fossil fuel developers are increasingly seeking finance through the bond market (6).
Asset managers are able to invest in these bonds because of inadequate sectoral policies. The report reveals that while 4 asset managers have committed to stop purchasing new bonds from all companies developing coal projects (7), none have stopped new bond purchases from oil and gas developers. Just one asset manager, Ostrum AM (8), asks oil and gas companies to halt their expansion plans. None have systematic sanctions in place to encourage oil and gas developers to change, either through votes or investment restrictions.
"We need to pay more attention to the bond market when we think about how oil companies like BP and TotalEnergies raise capital for their devastating climate projects. Asset managers have enormous power through their bond purchases and it's time to ask them to flex their muscles and stop this flow of money to fossil fuel developers. There is a lack of transparency in these markets but it is crucial to shed light on this hidden support," said Cuvelier.
The US asset manager Vanguard has the highest level of investments in these new fossil fuel bonds internationally, holding at least US$1.2 billion in bonds recently issued by 19 major fossil fuel developers, including by ConocoPhillips, the company behind the oil drilling Willow project (9). The German group Allianz, parent company of PIMCO and Allianz GI, and the French group BPCE, parent company of Natixis IM, are the biggest European investors. They hold respectively at least US$193 million and US$122 million in bonds recently issued by major fossil fuel developers (10).
Reclaim Finance and its partners are calling on asset managers to stop buying bonds issued by companies developing new coal, oil and gas projects, and at the very least to vote against the management of these companies at forthcoming annual general meetings. These conclusions should also be a wake-up call for these asset managers’ clients. The NGOs are calling on major asset owners to demand action to stop support for fossil fuel expansion before entrusting their money.
“This report clearly demonstrates a collective failure from the investment sector to manage climate risk responsibly. BlackRock and Vanguard are by far the worst offenders, together providing 58% of the recent investments in fossil fuel expansion, while setting very few expectations of fossil fuel companies to pivot away from business as usual. As the world’s largest asset managers, BlackRock and Vanguard have a responsibility to mitigate the growing systemic risk posed by climate change. Failing to do so means failing their clients,” said Jessye Waxman, Senior Campaign Representative with the Sierra Club’s Fossil-Free Finance campaign.
“German asset managers, including market leader DWS, systemically neglect the oil and gas sector's role in driving the climate crisis. They like to publicly stress their rather untransparent and inconsistent engagement activities, hide behind net-zero lingo and dismiss calls for stricter policies. Time for decisive climate action is running out fast and the oil and gas industry is in a historic gold rush, with no apparent interest in real transition," said Julia Dubslaff, finance campaigner at Urgewald.
"Regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we demand that the Biden administration continue to explore all legal pathways necessary to make cancellation a reality."
A White House spokesperson on Tuesday would not say whether the Biden administration has an alternative plan to cancel student debt as borrowers and campaigners across the U.S. braced for—and prepared to mobilize in response to—a Supreme Court ruling on the Education Department's pending relief program.
Asked during a briefing if the White House has any contingency plans in place for a decision that blocks relief, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters that the administration is "very confident" in its legal case and is "not going to get ahead of what the Supreme Court's outcome is here."
"While we won't get ahead of the decision, we know that the stakes couldn't be higher for student borrowers right now," Dalton added. "And certainly, we're watching along with the millions of people who desperately need that student debt relief to see what the court will do here."
The conservative-dominated Supreme Court is set to rule this week on a pair of cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's debt relief program, which aims to use emergency authority under the 2003 HEROES Act to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers.
For weeks, progressive lawmakers and debt relief campaigners have been pressuring the Biden administration to prepare for an unfavorable Supreme Court decision given the potentially disastrous impact it would have on millions of borrowers, but the White House has thus far declined to publicly outline a backup plan.
Advocates are particularly alarmed by a possible scenario in which the Supreme Court blocks student debt cancellation and student loan repayments and interest accumulation resume weeks later, a double whammy for vulnerable borrowers who have been promised relief.
After being frozen during the coronavirus pandemic, student loan repayments are expected to restart in October—a date cemented by a debt ceiling agreement reached last month by the Biden White House and House Republican leaders.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who has been pushing the Biden administration to ready an alternative relief plan, tweeted Tuesday that "we must continue the pause on student loan payments until we make good on the promise to forgive it."
During a webinar earlier this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that "we expect this administration to explore every option available" to help borrowers if the Supreme Court strikes down the relief program.
"Let me be very clear: President Biden has the legal authority to cancel student loan debt," Warren continued. "If the Supreme Court follows the law instead of playing politics, they will make clear that the Republican attempt to stop student loan debt relief is baseless, and that that relief will go forward immediately."
One of the Supreme Court's right-wing justices, Samuel Alito, is facing calls to recuse himself from the student debt cases given his ties to a billionaire hedge fund titan with financial connections to the plaintiffs.
"The Higher Education Act should be used immediately and rapidly to deliver on this essential commitment."
Organizers with the Debt Collective and other groups are specifically urging the White House to use executive powers under the Higher Education Act of 1965 to enact broad-based student debt cancellation if the Supreme Court sides with right-wing challengers against the administration's pending program, which cites a more narrow authority.
In 2021, the Debt Collective crafted an executive order that would fully cancel the roughly $1.8 trillion in federal student loan debt currently held by more than 40 million borrowers in the U.S.
"Debt cancellation is totally legal," Debt Collective co-founder Astra Taylor toldBloomberg earlier this week. "It happens all the time and the president has other legal authorities. The Higher Education Act should be used immediately and rapidly to deliver on this essential commitment."
Bloomberg reported Monday that "the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which claims 1 million members, has a mobilization campaign ready to bombard the White House with emails and phone calls urging Biden pursue an alternative path if the court overturns his student loan forgiveness program."
"The NAACP and allied groups have made preparations for a rally within two hours of a negative decision," Bloomberg added.
Wisdom Cole, head of the NAACP's youth and college division, told the outlet that "failure isn't an option."
After a rally outside the White House last week, Cole said that "regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we demand that the Biden administration continue to explore all legal pathways necessary to make cancellation a reality."
"We will accept nothing less than a debt free 2023," Cole added.
More than 8,800 children were killed or maimed in wars and other violence around the world in what a top U.N. official called another "dire" year for minors caught up in conflict.
There were more than 1,100 recorded armed attacks on schools and hospitals around the world last year—more than double the number reported in 2021—according to an annual report on children in wars and other conflicts published Tuesday by the office of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
This year's Children and Armed Conflict Conflict report counts 8,831 children killed or injured in wars and other violence, with another 7,622 minors recruited by or forced to join armed groups.
The publication states there were 27,180 "grave violations" involving children in 24 different "conflict situations" last year, including 1,163 attacks on schools and hospitals—a 112% increase from 2021.
"The countries recording the highest number of violationswere the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Israel, the state of Palestine, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yemen," according to the report.
The report said Myanmar, South Sudan, and Burkina Faso experienced the worst deterioration in regard to violations against children last year, while Haiti and Niger warrant growing concern.
The publication noted 3,377 U.N.-verified violations against or involving children in the DRC last year, nearly half of which involved recruitment by anti-government rebel groups.
"Many children growing up in the DRC are living through the toughest experiences imaginable," Greg Ramm, DRC country director for U.K.-based Save the Children, said in a statement.
"Every day children are experiencing harrowing violations against their rights. They've watched their homes and schools be destroyed," Ramm added. "Armed groups force their friends and family members into armed recruitment, and many have survived sexual and gender-based violence, abuse, and abductions."
Russia was added to the global "list of shame" this year due to its armed forces and allies killing or maiming 1,386 children during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine—which was left off the list even though its homeland-defending military killed or wounded 255 minors.
As Common Dreamsreported last week, Israel—whose forces killed or injured nearly 1,000 children last year—and Palestine were also left off the "list of shame."
U.N. Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said there had been an "important decrease" in Israeli airstrikes during 2022, which critics said was only due to the fact that there was no full-scale Israeli war on Gaza last year like there was in 2021, when 67 minors were among the 256 Palestinians killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
However, Gamba voiced concerns over Israeli attacks in the illegally occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as violations committed by Palestinian militants resisting or retaliating against Israeli forces.
"Israel's continued omission from the list of shame does a grave disservice to Palestinian children," Jo Becker, advocacy director for children at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement Tuesday. "The secretary-general's continued unwillingness to hold Israeli forces accountable for massive violations puts many children at risk."
"The recent bank crisis underscores the urgency of strengthening the merger review process and reversing the dangerous trend of bank consolidation."
In the wake of three recent bank failures, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday urged financial regulators to promote competition rather than further consolidation in the industry and improve merger guidelines.
The Massachusetts Democrat's call for action came in a letter to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, Federal Deposit Investment Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Gruenberg, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
"Earlier this year, a series of fatal errors—poor risk management by bank executives, corporate greed, deregulation, and the lack of sufficient federal supervision—led to the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, which was shortly followed by the collapses of Signature Bank, and First Republic," she wrote. "Unfortunately, Secretary Yellen and Acting Comptroller Hsu have recently indicated that they appear to be taking the wrong lessons from these bank failures, suggesting that they would like to see more bank consolidation."
"The number of commercial banks in the U.S. has fallen by 70% over the past two decades, and the trend is accelerating."
The letter references reporting from Politico's "Morning Money" (MM) earlier this month. As the outlet detailed:
A top lobbyist for big U.S. banks is hearing more openness from government officials on the topic of mergers for midsize lenders in the wake of banking stress earlier this year. But the industry wants more than just talk.
"There's been something of a sea change in Washington over the last two months," Bank Policy Institute CEO Greg Baer told MM in an interview this week. "I do think, at the highest level, and at the highest levels, there is a recognition that midsize banks need to be allowed to merge and be acquired potentially by larger banks."
"The problem, though, is that's easy to say," he added. "But you have to convince banks that in fact, you mean what you say."
Warren argued to Yellen and the letter's other recipients that "while your agencies are working to update the guidelines under which you evaluate bank mergers, which were last published in 1995, the recent bank crisis underscores the urgency of strengthening the merger review process and reversing the dangerous trend of bank consolidation."
"I have long been concerned with bank concentration and your agencies' failures to curb the proliferation of banks that are 'too big to fail,'" the senator acknowledged, noting that none of the federal banking agencies have formally denied a bank merger application in over 15 years, and the U.S. Department of Justice has not challenged one in more than 35 years.
"Meanwhile, the number of commercial banks in the U.S. has fallen by 70% over the past two decades, and the trend is accelerating with $77 billion in bank mergers and acquisitions in 2021 alone—the 'highest yearly deal volume since the 2008 financial crisis,'" she continued. Such consolidation not only harms consumers and small businesses but also heightens "systemic risk in the financial system, reducing the number of smaller banks and creating even more too-big-to-fail banks."
After highlighting President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order directing financial regulators and the attorney general to review and strengthen bank merger oversight, the senator asserted that allowing additional industry consolidation "would be a dereliction of your responsibilities" as well as a betrayal of the White House's "commitment to promoting competition in the economy."
"Shoring up our banking system will require stronger regulation and more vigorous oversight of big banks to keep them from failing in the first place," Warren contended, "and stronger merger guidelines and rules that significantly check consolidation and limit the size and number of too-big-to-fail banks that put taxpayers at risk."
One of the senator's proposed solutions is the Bank Merger Review Modernization Act, which would limit consolidation in the sector with various policies, including a requirement that mergers are in the public interest.
Her new letter concludes with a series of questions about ongoing work to update bank merger review guidelines—including when those guidelines will be released. She requested responses by July 10.
Warren has recently pressed financial regulators not only via letters but also at congressional hearings—including in May, when she grilled Hsu about the sale of First Republic to JPMorgan Chase, which made the nation's biggest bank even bigger. During that event, the senator declared that "the single biggest threat to the U.S. banking system is concentration."